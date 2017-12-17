Congrats To The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 December

Congrats To The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 DecemberWritten by scoopsnews on December 17, 2017 – 4:44 pm -
- Greater Vision – Still
- Canton Junction- God’s Got A Better Plan
- Hyssongs- I Tell Them Jesus
- Jason Crabb- Mysterious Ways
- Steeles- Prodigals
- Karen Peck and New River- Hope For All Nations
- Gold City- I Will Stand
- Kingdom Heirs- The Last Big Thing
- Kingsmen- Hear The Word Of The Lord
- Ernie Haase and Signature Sound- Give me Jesus
- CT and Becky Townsend- My God Delivered me
- Lore Family- Joyous News
- Susan Whisnant- I Prayed Through It
- High Road- Somewhere I’m Going
- Collingsworth Family- You’re About To Climb
- Perrys- Moses and Elijah
- Mylon Hayes Family- Coming of The Lord
- Wisecarvers- Plain And Simple
- Guardians- Present in The Presence of The King
- Wilbanks- When I Speak Your Name
- Triumphant Quartet- Chainbreaker
- Tribute Quartet- God Of The Storms
- East Ridge Boys- I Know That Man
- Talleys- This Thing Called Grace
- Second Half Quartet- During The Rapture
- Brian Free & Assurance- He Can Take It
- New Ground- Make It
- Dunaways- Reassure Me
- Inspirations- The One In The Water
- Soul’d Out Quartet- Holy Spirit Come
- Mark Bishop- The Other Room
- Chronicle- Where Did The Wind Go
- Exodus- God of Always and Never
- Sneed Family- I’ve Never Seen A Promise
- Sunday Drive- 11:59
- Caleb’s Crossing- I Promise You
- Children Of The Promise- Heaven Takes Care Of It All
- Stephens- He Said
- Mark Lowry- What’s Not To Love
- Down East Boys- Somebody Left The Door Wide Open
- Isaacs- If That’s What It Takes
- Jim Brady Trio- God Is With Me
- Dean- Talk the Talk, Walk the Walk
- Millers- Take A Moment and Live
- Misty Freeman- A Day In The Life of Jesus
- Battle Cry- I’m Amazed
- Bibletones- Lord Lead me Home
- Day Three- Might Go Home Today
- Hoskins Family- Don’t Wanna Lose That Feeling
- Greenes- Send A Little Rain
- MARK209- I Can Call Jesus
- Bates Family- You Are
- Sisters- A Day Will Come
- Josh and Ashley Franks- While My Tears are Falling
- Browns- Aim Higher
- Anchorman- I’m Gonna Run
- New Dove Brothers- No Back Door To Heaven
- Goulds- Where Are The Voices
- Steve Ladd- All Things Are Possible With God
- Littles- Whole Lot of Heaven In The House
- Shellem Cline- Getting In the Word of God
- ReJeana Leeth and New Grace-Thank God For My Christian Home
- Tribute Quartet- When The Prodigal Comes Home
- Bowling Family- I Believe He’s Alive
- Abby Paskvan- Anchor To The Power Of The Cross
- Journeys- Have Faith
- Matt Felts- Trust Me With The Trial
- Zane and Donna King- Hallelujah and Amen
- Walkers- Holy Spirit Flow Through Me
- Pine Ridge Boys- Sail On Over
- John Whisnant- Had It not Been
- Master’s Voice- Where My Savior Is
- Bridget Taylor- One More Valley
- Lear Family- Too Far From Home
- Tim Lovelace- Living In A Coffee World
- New Legacy Project- God Of The Empty Grave
- Keith Barkley and Family Tradition- Hiding In The Blood
- Ivan Parker- Walk My Way
- Jay Stone Singers- I Won’t Turn Back
- Channing Eleton- Bring To me Isaac
- Three Bridges- Jesus Saves
- Dysart Family- Jesus Loves You
- McKameys- Living For Eternity
- Won Life- Holy Rain Come Down
- Rambo McGuire-Precious Jesus
- Chris Hester- Miracle In Reach
- Sweetwater Revival- God Makes No Mistakes
- PromisedLand Quartet- I Love That Music
- Coffmans- Know So
- Chandlers- He Does
- Allegiance- Heaven Is Real
- Bollingers- Mercy Found Room For Me
- Georgians Quartet- I’m Glad That I Know
- Ascension Quartet- Salvation Is Found On A Cross
- Steve Ladd- Since I Laid My Burdens Down
- Beelers- Take me To Him
- Jason Runnels- The Drive
- Ferguson Family- Living For The Call
- Adam Crabb- Sometimes God Allows
- Blythe Family- Restoration
