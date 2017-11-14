Congrats to SGN SCOOPS Top 100 SG November

Congrats to SGN SCOOPS Top 100 SG NovemberWritten by scoopsnews on November 14, 2017 – 11:09 am -
1. Tribute Quartet- God Of The Storms
2. Ernie Haase & Signature Sound- Give Me Jesus
3. Canton Junction-God’s Got A Better Plan
4. Greater Vision- Still
5. Karen Peck & New River-Hope For All Nations
6. Hyssongs- I Tell Them Jesus
7. Jason Crabb- Mysterious Ways
8. Joseph Habedank- Here He Comes
9. The Old Paths- Tangled In The Middle
10. Lore Family- Joyous News
11. Mark Trammell Quartet- My Faith Still Holds
12. McKameys-For The Record
13. Tim Livingston- I Can’t Erase The Message
14. Gold City- I Will Stand
15. Taylors- Worship You Again
16. Kingsmen- Hear The Word Of The Lord
17. Kingdom Heirs- The Last Big Thing
18. Michael Combs- Carry Me Jesus
19. Freemans- It Still Takes The Blood
20. Debra Perry & Jaiden’s Call- Somebody Pray
21. Hoppers- Life is Good
22. Triumphant Quartet- Chain Breaker
23. Mylon Hayes Family- The Coming of The Lord
24. CT and Becky Townsend- My God Delivered Me
25. Rochesters- Keep On
26. New Ground- Make It
27. Perrys- Moses and Elijah
28. Collingsworth Family- You’re About to Climb
29. Bowling Family- Praise God He’s Alive
30. Woodsmen Quartet- The Cross Has Won Again
31. High Road- Somewhere I’m Going
32. Steeles- Prodigals
33. Jordan Family Band- My God Is Faithful
34. Chronicle- Where Did The Wind Go
35. Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver-You Were Right
36. East Ridge Boys- I Know That Man
37. Inspirations- The One In The Water
38. Wisecarvers- Plain and Simple
39. Carolina Boys- Faith In A Great God
40. Blackwood Brothers Quartet- I’d Rather Have Jesus
41. Susan Whisnant- I Prayed Through It
42. Dunaways- Reassure Me
43. Soul’d Out Quartet- Holy Spirit Come
44. Wilburn and Wilburn- Prayer Is All I Need
45. Talleys- This Thing Called Grace
46. Spiritual Voices- Love That Led To Grace
47. Children Of The Promise- Heaven Takes Care of It All
48. Caleb’s Crossing- I Promise You
49. Exodus- God of Always and Never
50. Stephens – He Said
51. Mark Lowry- What’s Not To Love
52. Guardians- Present In The Presence of The King
53. Mark Bishop- The Other Room
54. Sneed Family- I’ve Never Seen A Promise
55. Down East Boys- Somebody Left The Door Wide Open
56. Dean- Talk the Talk, Walk the Walk
57. Isaacs- If That’s What it Takes
58. Millers- Take A Moment and Live
59. Sunday Drive- 11:59
60. Purpose- Trust Him
61. Second Half Quartet- Gonna Shout Over Heaven
62. Barry Rowland and Deliverance-The Ark
63. Misty Freeman- A Day In The Life Of Jesus
64. Jim Brady Trio- God Is With Me
65. Hoskins Family- I Don’t Wanna Lose That Feeling
66. Day Three- Might Go Home Today
67. Greenes- Send A Little Rain
68. Shellem Cline- Getting In The Word Of God
69. Battle Cry- I’m Amazed
70. Bibletones- Lord Lead Me Home
71. Rejeana Leeth and New Grace- Thank God For My Christian Home
72. Goulds- Where Are The Voices
73. Bates Family- You Are
74. Sisters- A Day Will Come
75. Journeys – Have Faith
76. Matt Felts- Trust Me With The Trial
77. Hazel Stanley- You’ve Got To Serve Somebody
78. MARK209-I Can Call Jesus
79. Browns- Aim Higher
80. Walkers- Holy Spirit Flow Through Me
81. Steve Ladd- All Things Are Possible With God
82. Littles- Whole Lot Of Heaven In The House
83. New Dove Brothers- No Back Door To Heaven
84. Anchorman- I’m Gonna Run
85. Pine Ridge Boys- Sail On Over
86. Master’s Voice- Where My Savior Is
87. Villines Trio- Elijah
88. River’s Edge- Press On
89. John Whisnant- Had It Not Been
90. Bridget Taylor- One More Valley
91. Forgiven Quartet- I Have A Story To Tell
92. Josh and Ashley Franks-While My Tears Are Falling
93. Reborn-What It Takes To Make It Through
94. Phil Cross- Miracle In Me
95. Lear Family- Too Far From Home
96. Sunday Drive- I Thank You
97. Bev McCann- God’s Got A Miracle
98. Jeff and Sheri Easter- More Than Enough
99. Lindsey Graham- A Little More Love
100. Sharps- Endless Day
Tags: SGN Scoops Top 100
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Congrats to SGN SCOOPS Top 100 SG November
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.