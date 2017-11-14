Congrats to SGN SCOOPS Top 100 SG November

Written by scoopsnews on November 14, 2017 – 11:09 am -

1. Tribute Quartet- God Of The Storms

2. Ernie Haase & Signature Sound- Give Me Jesus

3. Canton Junction-God’s Got A Better Plan

4. Greater Vision- Still

5. Karen Peck & New River-Hope For All Nations

6. Hyssongs- I Tell Them Jesus

7. Jason Crabb- Mysterious Ways

8. Joseph Habedank- Here He Comes

9. The Old Paths- Tangled In The Middle

10. Lore Family- Joyous News

11. Mark Trammell Quartet- My Faith Still Holds

12. McKameys-For The Record

13. Tim Livingston- I Can’t Erase The Message

14. Gold City- I Will Stand

15. Taylors- Worship You Again

16. Kingsmen- Hear The Word Of The Lord

17. Kingdom Heirs- The Last Big Thing

18. Michael Combs- Carry Me Jesus

19. Freemans- It Still Takes The Blood

20. Debra Perry & Jaiden’s Call- Somebody Pray

21. Hoppers- Life is Good

22. Triumphant Quartet- Chain Breaker

23. Mylon Hayes Family- The Coming of The Lord

24. CT and Becky Townsend- My God Delivered Me

25. Rochesters- Keep On

26. New Ground- Make It

27. Perrys- Moses and Elijah

28. Collingsworth Family- You’re About to Climb

29. Bowling Family- Praise God He’s Alive

30. Woodsmen Quartet- The Cross Has Won Again

31. High Road- Somewhere I’m Going

32. Steeles- Prodigals

33. Jordan Family Band- My God Is Faithful

34. Chronicle- Where Did The Wind Go

35. Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver-You Were Right

36. East Ridge Boys- I Know That Man

37. Inspirations- The One In The Water

38. Wisecarvers- Plain and Simple

39. Carolina Boys- Faith In A Great God

40. Blackwood Brothers Quartet- I’d Rather Have Jesus

41. Susan Whisnant- I Prayed Through It

42. Dunaways- Reassure Me

43. Soul’d Out Quartet- Holy Spirit Come

44. Wilburn and Wilburn- Prayer Is All I Need

45. Talleys- This Thing Called Grace

46. Spiritual Voices- Love That Led To Grace

47. Children Of The Promise- Heaven Takes Care of It All

48. Caleb’s Crossing- I Promise You

49. Exodus- God of Always and Never

50. Stephens – He Said

51. Mark Lowry- What’s Not To Love

52. Guardians- Present In The Presence of The King

53. Mark Bishop- The Other Room

54. Sneed Family- I’ve Never Seen A Promise

55. Down East Boys- Somebody Left The Door Wide Open

56. Dean- Talk the Talk, Walk the Walk

57. Isaacs- If That’s What it Takes

58. Millers- Take A Moment and Live

59. Sunday Drive- 11:59

60. Purpose- Trust Him

61. Second Half Quartet- Gonna Shout Over Heaven

62. Barry Rowland and Deliverance-The Ark

63. Misty Freeman- A Day In The Life Of Jesus

64. Jim Brady Trio- God Is With Me

65. Hoskins Family- I Don’t Wanna Lose That Feeling

66. Day Three- Might Go Home Today

67. Greenes- Send A Little Rain

68. Shellem Cline- Getting In The Word Of God

69. Battle Cry- I’m Amazed

70. Bibletones- Lord Lead Me Home

71. Rejeana Leeth and New Grace- Thank God For My Christian Home

72. Goulds- Where Are The Voices

73. Bates Family- You Are

74. Sisters- A Day Will Come

75. Journeys – Have Faith

76. Matt Felts- Trust Me With The Trial

77. Hazel Stanley- You’ve Got To Serve Somebody

78. MARK209-I Can Call Jesus

79. Browns- Aim Higher

80. Walkers- Holy Spirit Flow Through Me

81. Steve Ladd- All Things Are Possible With God

82. Littles- Whole Lot Of Heaven In The House

83. New Dove Brothers- No Back Door To Heaven

84. Anchorman- I’m Gonna Run

85. Pine Ridge Boys- Sail On Over

86. Master’s Voice- Where My Savior Is

87. Villines Trio- Elijah

88. River’s Edge- Press On

89. John Whisnant- Had It Not Been

90. Bridget Taylor- One More Valley

91. Forgiven Quartet- I Have A Story To Tell

92. Josh and Ashley Franks-While My Tears Are Falling

93. Reborn-What It Takes To Make It Through

94. Phil Cross- Miracle In Me

95. Lear Family- Too Far From Home

96. Sunday Drive- I Thank You

97. Bev McCann- God’s Got A Miracle

98. Jeff and Sheri Easter- More Than Enough

99. Lindsey Graham- A Little More Love

100. Sharps- Endless Day

