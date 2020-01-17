Congrats to Pardoned and The Top 40 Christian Country- February 2020

Congrats to Pardoned and The Top 40 Christian Country- February 2020Written by scoopsnews on January 17, 2020 – 8:31 am -
Congratulations to Pardoned for The NUMBER 1 Christian Country song this month!
Way to go GUYS!
“Down At The Altar”
|Position
|Song Title
|Artist/Label
|1
|Down At The Altar
|Pardoned/Independent
|2
|Bright New Morning
|Marty Raybon/Independent
|3
|I’m Reminded
|Dodsons/Independent
|4
|That Crowded Little Room
|Tim Menzies/Daywind
|5
|My Kind Of People
|MARK209/MCMG
|6
|Moving On
|Jordan Family Band/Crossroads
|7
|Deeper
|Gerald Crabb/Independent
|8
|33
|Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
|9
|The Saints Sings Their Way Back Home
|Carolina/Independent
|10
|The Storm
|Kane & Kelly/Independent
|11
|God, You’re So Good
|Mike Leichner/NewStep Records
|12
|Put On The Whole Armor Of God
|Reed Brothers/NewStep Records
|13
|These Hands
|Cody McCarver & John Schneider/ 8:14 Records
|14
|Thank You For Saving Me
|Phillips Family/Independent
|15
|If I Were In Your Shoes
|Chuck Day/NewStep Records
|16
|I’m Not Who I Used To Be
|Tonja Rose/Mansion
|17
|Downside Up
|Lisa Daggs/Serenity Records
|18
|Heavenly Shores
|Mary James/Independent
|19
|Born Again
|Eternal Vision/Sanctuary
|20
|God’s Got This
|Kelly Kenning/Independent
|21
|Near You
|Michael Lee & Rhonda Voncent/Red Hen
|22
|Arms Opened Wide
|Corey Farlow/Big Catch Records
|23
|Say A Little Prayer
|Bruce Hedrick/Independent
|24
|I’ve Come To Far
|Tammy Norris/Independent
|25
|I Gotta Be Going Now
|Scott Brown Band/Brand Of The Cross
|26
|Straight & Narrow Road
|BloodBought/Independent
|27
|We Will Stand
|Roger Barkley/Jr/Independent
|28
|You’re Looking More Like You’re Father
|Journeys/Chapel Valley
|29
|God Takes A Nobody
|Carroll Roberson/CRM Records
|30
|Days Are Numbered
|Shellem Cline/Independent
|31
|That’s Heaven For Me
|Bruce Haynes/Independent
|32
|He Knows My Name
|Rochesters/Independent
|33
|What Does God Look Like
|Grascals/Independent
|34
|Who I Am Today
|Melissa Evans/ Chapel Valley
|35
|Pretty
|Jamie Lynn Flanakin/Independent
|36
|God Did It
|Greg Day/NewStep Records
|37
|When I Come To You Lord
|Hunter May/ Independent
|38
|Tough As A Pine Knot
|Jessica Horton/MAC Records
|39
|Winds Of The World
|Tina Wakefield/Independent
|40
|God, Oral Roberts & Billy Graham
|Carol Barham/ MAC Records
