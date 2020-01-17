Congrats to Pardoned and The Top 40 Christian Country- February 2020

Written by scoopsnews on January 17, 2020 – 8:31 am -

Pardoned- Down At The Altar

 

Congratulations to Pardoned for The NUMBER 1 Christian Country song this month!

Way to go GUYS!

“Down At The Altar”

 

SGNScoops Christian Country Top 40

Position Song Title Artist/Label
1 Down At The Altar Pardoned/Independent
2 Bright New Morning Marty Raybon/Independent
3 I’m Reminded Dodsons/Independent
4 That Crowded Little Room Tim Menzies/Daywind
5 My Kind Of People MARK209/MCMG
6 Moving On Jordan Family Band/Crossroads
7 Deeper Gerald Crabb/Independent
8 33 Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
9 The Saints Sings Their Way Back Home Carolina/Independent
10 The Storm Kane & Kelly/Independent
11 God, You’re So Good Mike Leichner/NewStep Records
12 Put On The Whole Armor Of God Reed Brothers/NewStep Records
13 These Hands Cody McCarver & John Schneider/ 8:14 Records
14 Thank You For Saving Me Phillips Family/Independent
15 If I Were In Your Shoes Chuck Day/NewStep Records
16 I’m Not Who I Used To Be Tonja Rose/Mansion
17 Downside Up Lisa Daggs/Serenity Records
18 Heavenly Shores Mary James/Independent
19 Born Again Eternal Vision/Sanctuary
20 God’s Got This Kelly Kenning/Independent
21 Near You Michael Lee & Rhonda Voncent/Red Hen
22 Arms Opened Wide Corey Farlow/Big Catch Records
23 Say A Little Prayer Bruce Hedrick/Independent
24 I’ve Come To Far Tammy Norris/Independent
25 I Gotta Be Going Now Scott Brown Band/Brand Of The Cross
26 Straight & Narrow Road BloodBought/Independent
27 We Will Stand Roger Barkley/Jr/Independent
28 You’re Looking More Like You’re Father Journeys/Chapel Valley
29 God Takes A Nobody Carroll Roberson/CRM Records
30 Days Are Numbered Shellem Cline/Independent
31 That’s Heaven For Me Bruce Haynes/Independent
32 He Knows My Name Rochesters/Independent
33 What Does God Look Like Grascals/Independent
34 Who I Am Today Melissa Evans/ Chapel Valley
35 Pretty Jamie Lynn Flanakin/Independent
36 God Did It Greg Day/NewStep Records
37 When I Come To You Lord Hunter May/ Independent
38 Tough As A Pine Knot Jessica Horton/MAC Records
39 Winds Of The World Tina Wakefield/Independent
40 God, Oral Roberts & Billy Graham Carol Barham/ MAC Records

