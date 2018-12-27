Congrats To SGN Scoops Top 100 SG- January 2019

Written by scoopsnews on December 27, 2018 – 3:08 pm -

2019 January SGNScoops Top 100

1. Run The Race – The Hyssongs

2. Faithful – The Whisnants

3. Meeting I n The Middle Of The Air – The Tribute Quartet

4. Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile – The Williamsons

5. I Know I’ll Be There – Karen Peck And New River

6. Love, Love, Love – Gordon Mote

7. Never Changes – The Steeles

8. Watch A nd See – The Erwins

9. Rolled Back Stone – Greater Vision

10. Longing For Home – Ernie Haase And Signature Sound

11. Grab Your Umbrella – The Talleys

12. Treasures In Heaven – The Mark Trammell Quartet

13. Running – The Martins

14. Anything Less – The Taylors

15. Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You – The Kingdom Heirs

16. I’m Gonna Wish I Had Worried Less – Mark Bishop

17. You Chose T o Be My Friend – Jason Crabb

18. Jesus, Messiah – The Gaither Vocal Band

19. God Fights On My Side – The Guardians

20. By A nd By – The Hoppers

21. It Carried Him – The Perrys

22. Lost – The Jim Brady Trio

23. Mercy A nd Love – The Collingsworth Family

24. Mount Testimony – The Lore Family

25. Silhouette – The Wisecarvers

26. Jailbreak – Joseph Habedank

27. Good News Never Gets Old – Three Bridges

28. On The Sea of Life – Jeff And Sheri Easter

29. Peace Is On The Way – The Old Paths

30. One Of These Mornings – Avenue

31. Let My Light S o Shine – Zane A nd Donna King

32. Freedom Don’t Come Easy – Debra Perry And Jaidyn’s Call

33. Yes He Did, Yes He Does, Yes He Will – Master’s Voice

34. Joy O n The Journey – The Mylon Hayes Family

35. That’s Grace – The Primitive Quartet

36. Revival – The LeFevre Quartet

37. We Believe – The Troy Burns Family

38. He Set Me Free – Sunday Drive

39. Least I Can Do – The Ball Brothers

40. Testimony Time – The Down East Boys

41. The Old Gospel Ship – Chronicle

42. He Is The Only One – Dixie Echoes

43. The News Is Out – Georgia

44. If He Hung The Moon – Eagle’s Wings

45. I Can’t Hardly Wait – Curtis Hyler And Jubilation

46. Part of Me – Covered By Love

47. Give Your Smile Away – The Wilbanks

48. Let Me Take You To The Cross – Ivan Parker

49. You Can Get There From Here – MARK209

50. All My Hope – Gold City

51. Pray For Power – Pauline Patterson

52. Love – HighRoad

53. In Jesus ’ Name – Michael Combs

54. Wanna Be – Southern Raised

55. Just Before The Dawn – Answered Prayer

56. Don’t Look Back – The Rochesters

57. I Want To Praise Him – 11 th Hour

58. The Return – The Soul’d Out Quartet

59. He I s Able – The Sound

60. Runnin ’ – Sharon Stewart And Out of Ashes

61. For My Good – Hope’s Call

62. Blood of Jesus – The Carolina Boys

63. All That Heaven Holds – The Bates Family

64. Did I Please God Today – Mike Upright

65. Put It All On Calvary’s Hill – The Carolina Boys

66. Coming O n Strong – Cami Shrock

67. Pictures – Jessica Horton

68. The Calm A t The Center of My Storm – River’s Edge

69. The Stone is Rolled Away – TaRanda

70. We’re Gonna Rise – The Littles

71. Testify – Cheri Taylor

72. I Went Down – The Spoken 4 Quartet

73. Little Is Much – Michael English

74. All My Hope – The Dodrill Family

75. That’s What Happened A t The Cross – Exodus

76. Power In The Blood/Are You Washed in The Blood – The Blackwood Brothers Quartet

77. Thou Knowest – The Arenos

78. Before You Change The World – Lindsey Graham

79. By The Marks In His Hands – Doyle Lawson And Quicksilver

80. How Can I Doubt That – The Hinson Family

81. I Get Down – Charley Lucas

82. Decided To Believe – Day Three

83. Amazing Grace – Jeremiah’s Call

84. Long Gone – Victoria Bowlin

85. Everywhere I Go – The Heath Brothers

86. The Fight – Battle Cry

87. Let’s Meet By The River – The Bakers

88. By The Touch of Your Hand – Messiah’s Call

89. Yours, Amen – The Isaacs

90. When Jesus Comes In The Clouds – The Anchormen

91. Faithful to the End – Mercy Fell

92. Where Is The Valley – Ricky Atkinson And Compassion

93. I Know Him – The Inspirations

94. What Kind of a Man – Surrendered

95. Broken Things – Avery Road

96. God Told Me to Walk a Little Farther – The Porter Family

97. Choose Happy – Tim Lovelace

98. That’s Grace – The Primitive Quartet

99. It’s Gonna Be A Great Day – Jason Cooper

100. The Thing About a Valley – Steve Ladd

