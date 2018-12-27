Congrats To SGN Scoops Top 100 SG- January 2019

Congrats To SGN Scoops Top 100 SG- January 2019Written by scoopsnews on December 27, 2018 – 3:08 pm -
2019 January SGNScoops Top 100
1. Run The Race – The Hyssongs
2. Faithful – The Whisnants
3. Meeting In The Middle Of The Air – The Tribute Quartet
4. Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile – The Williamsons
5. I Know I’ll Be There – Karen Peck And New River
6. Love, Love, Love – Gordon Mote
7. Never Changes – The Steeles
8. Watch And See – The Erwins
9. Rolled Back Stone – Greater Vision
10. Longing For Home – Ernie Haase And Signature Sound
11. Grab Your Umbrella – The Talleys
12. Treasures In Heaven – The Mark Trammell Quartet
13. Running – The Martins
14. Anything Less – The Taylors
15. Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You – The Kingdom Heirs
16. I’m Gonna Wish I Had Worried Less – Mark Bishop
17. You Chose To Be My Friend – Jason Crabb
18. Jesus, Messiah – The Gaither Vocal Band
19. God Fights On My Side – The Guardians
20. By And By – The Hoppers
21. It Carried Him – The Perrys
22. Lost – The Jim Brady Trio
23. Mercy And Love – The Collingsworth Family
24. Mount Testimony – The Lore Family
25. Silhouette – The Wisecarvers
26. Jailbreak – Joseph Habedank
27. Good News Never Gets Old – Three Bridges
28. On The Sea of Life – Jeff And Sheri Easter
29. Peace Is On The Way – The Old Paths
30. One Of These Mornings – Avenue
31. Let My Light So Shine – Zane And Donna King
32. Freedom Don’t Come Easy – Debra Perry And Jaidyn’s Call
33. Yes He Did, Yes He Does, Yes He Will – Master’s Voice
34. Joy On The Journey – The Mylon Hayes Family
35. That’s Grace – The Primitive Quartet
36. Revival – The LeFevre Quartet
37. We Believe – The Troy Burns Family
38. He Set Me Free – Sunday Drive
39. Least I Can Do – The Ball Brothers
40. Testimony Time – The Down East Boys
41. The Old Gospel Ship – Chronicle
42. He Is The Only One – Dixie Echoes
43. The News Is Out – Georgia
44. If He Hung The Moon – Eagle’s Wings
45. I Can’t Hardly Wait – Curtis Hyler And Jubilation
46. Part of Me – Covered By Love
47. Give Your Smile Away – The Wilbanks
48. Let Me Take You To The Cross – Ivan Parker
49. You Can Get There From Here – MARK209
50. All My Hope – Gold City
51. Pray For Power – Pauline Patterson
52. Love – HighRoad
53. In Jesus’ Name – Michael Combs
54. Wanna Be – Southern Raised
55. Just Before The Dawn – Answered Prayer
56. Don’t Look Back – The Rochesters
57. I Want To Praise Him – 11th Hour
58. The Return – The Soul’d Out Quartet
59. He Is Able – The Sound
60. Runnin’ – Sharon Stewart And Out of Ashes
61. For My Good – Hope’s Call
62. Blood of Jesus – The Carolina Boys
63. All That Heaven Holds – The Bates Family
64. Did I Please God Today – Mike Upright
65. Put It All On Calvary’s Hill – The Carolina Boys
66. Coming On Strong – Cami Shrock
67. Pictures – Jessica Horton
68. The Calm At The Center of My Storm – River’s Edge
69. The Stone is Rolled Away – TaRanda
70. We’re Gonna Rise – The Littles
71. Testify – Cheri Taylor
72. I Went Down – The Spoken 4 Quartet
73. Little Is Much – Michael English
74. All My Hope – The Dodrill Family
75. That’s What Happened At The Cross – Exodus
76. Power In The Blood/Are You Washed in The Blood – The Blackwood Brothers Quartet
77. Thou Knowest – The Arenos
78. Before You Change The World – Lindsey Graham
79. By The Marks In His Hands – Doyle Lawson AndQuicksilver
80. How Can I Doubt That – The Hinson Family
81. I Get Down – Charley Lucas
82. Decided To Believe – Day Three
83. Amazing Grace – Jeremiah’s Call
84. Long Gone – Victoria Bowlin
85. Everywhere I Go – The Heath Brothers
86. The Fight – Battle Cry
87. Let’s Meet By The River – The Bakers
88. By The Touch of Your Hand – Messiah’s Call
89. Yours, Amen – The Isaacs
90. When Jesus Comes In The Clouds – The Anchormen
91. Faithful to the End – Mercy Fell
92. Where Is The Valley – Ricky Atkinson And Compassion
93. I Know Him – The Inspirations
94. What Kind of a Man – Surrendered
95. Broken Things – Avery Road
96. God Told Me to Walk a Little Farther – The Porter Family
97. Choose Happy – Tim Lovelace
98. That’s Grace – The Primitive Quartet
99. It’s Gonna Be A Great Day – Jason Cooper
