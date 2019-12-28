Congrats to SGN SCOOPS Top 100 Southern Gospel

Written by scoopsnews on December 28, 2019 – 2:16 pm -

1 What Kind Of Man – Legacy 5

2 The People That God Gives You – The Bowling Family

3 Going There – The Triumphant Quartet

4 This Is The Place – The Gaither Vocal Band

5 God Says You Can – The Hyssongs

6 Alabama Mud – Gold City

7 You’ve Arrived – Greater Vision

8 Blessed Be The Name Of The Lord – The Steeles

9 Come Sunday Morning – The Old Paths

10 A Rugged Old Cross – The LeFevre Quartet

11 Come To The Well – The Kingdom Heirs

12 You Are Loved – Jeff And Sheri Easter

13 The River – Karen Peck And New River

14 When The Answer Is No – The Talleys

15 This Storm – Brian Free And Assurance

16 Resurrection Power – The Mylon Hayes Family

17 Robes Of Pure White – The Williamsons

18 Live Like Jesus – The Collingsworth Family

19 Brave – The Browns

20 What Only God Can Do – Michael Booth

21 Set Your House In Order – Gordon Mote (with The Oak Ridge Boys)

22 Deeper – Gerald Crabb

23 Keep Me Close – The Whisnants

24 I’d Like To Tell It Again – The Down East Boys

25 When God Says Wait – The Browders

26 Sing In The Valley – The Perrys

27 I’ve Ever Been Glad – The Kingsmen

28 Heaven Is – Ernie Haase And Signature Sound

29 The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch – The Tribute Quartet

30 From Dust To Glory – The McKameys

31 Take Him To That Place – Tim Livingston

32 No Other Name Like Jesus – Josh And Ashley Franks

33 Jesus To Me – The Wisecarvers

34 The Power Of An Empty Tomb -The Erwins

35 Uncommon Praise – The Guardians

36 A Lot With A Little – 11th Hour

37 Day One – Jason Crabb

38 Go Ask Moses – The Mark Trammell Quartet

39 Love Still Flows – The Taylors

40 He Has – The Old Time Preachers Quartet

41 Ready To Know – The Lore Family

42 Old Church Choir – Hazel Parker Stanley

43 Days Like This – The Martins

44 One More Reason – The Old Time Preachers Quartet

45 Sometimes It’s The Radio – Joseph Habedank

46 When His Blood Fell – Les Butler And Friends

47 Let Your Light Shine- Sacred Harmony

48 Follow Me To The Cross – Jim And Melissa Brady

49 I’m Going To Heaven – Doyle Lawson And Quicksilver

50 Be That Kind – Zane And Donna King

51 My Kind Of People – Mark209

52 I Need A Fresh Drink – The Liberty Quartet

53 Who I Am Today – Melissa Evans

54 I’m Reminded – The Dodsons

55 Better – The Chandlers

56 I Got Saved – The Diplomats

57 He’s Coming Again – The Joyaires

58 Hold On – Reliance

59 Better Things To Do – John Whisnant

60 Keeper Of The Well – Mercy’s Well

61 Never Gave Up – Paul James Sound

62 He Is Mine And I Am His – The Hoppers

63 I’ve Got The Son In My Eyes – Endless Highway

64 Holy Fire – Barry Rowland And Deliverance

65 I Got Saved – The Fields Of Grace

66 Beautiful City – The Bibletones

67 Still – Riley Harrison Clark

68 God’s Gonna Give You A Testimony – The Frosts

69 Everybody Ought To Praise His Name – The Chronicle

70 Good To Go – The Pathfinders

71 You May Feel Lonely – The Littles

72 Glorious God – Lauren Talley

73 I’m In God’s Hands – Mark Bishop

74 3 Nails, 3 Days – Greg Sullivan

75 Shepherd Of My Soul – Faithful Crossings

76 Hallelujah March – Heart 2 Heart

77 The Joy He’s Given Me – The Sharps

78 It Took The Cross – The Griffith Family

79 Black Sheep – Mary Burke

80 Another One Like Him – The Master’s Voice

81 I’m Not Who I Used To Be – Tonja Rose

82 Shoulder To Shoulder – The Blythe Family

83 Worthy – BJ Jenkins

84 The Time Is Near – Ben McGalliard

85 Straight And Narrow Road – Blood Bought

86 What A Morning – The Port City Quartet

87 Love Always Finds A Way – Johnson Edition

88 Grateful – The Pruitt Family

89 Fearless – Jackson Heights

90 Rescue Was Made – Right Side

91 When I Close My Eyes Here – Eagle’s Wings

92 Praise The Lord – Carroll Roberson

93 My Life In A Song – Dean

94 In Desperate Pursuit – The Wilbanks

95 The Flag – Carman

96 Blank Page – The Dunaways

97 Love Still Holds Our Scars – Blake And Jenna Bolerjack

98 He’ll Do It Again – Ivan Parker

99 Turn – Fayth And Samuel Lore

100 My God Is Taking Good Care Of Me – The Detty Sisters



