Congrats to SGN SCOOPS Top 100 Southern Gospel

Congrats to SGN SCOOPS Top 100 Southern GospelWritten by scoopsnews on December 28, 2019 – 2:16 pm -
1 What Kind Of Man – Legacy 5
2 The People That God Gives You – The Bowling Family
3 Going There – The Triumphant Quartet
4 This Is The Place – The Gaither Vocal Band
5 God Says You Can – The Hyssongs
6 Alabama Mud – Gold City
7 You’ve Arrived – Greater Vision
8 Blessed Be The Name Of The Lord – The Steeles
9 Come Sunday Morning – The Old Paths
10 A Rugged Old Cross – The LeFevre Quartet
11 Come To The Well – The Kingdom Heirs
12 You Are Loved – Jeff And Sheri Easter
13 The River – Karen Peck And New River
14 When The Answer Is No – The Talleys
15 This Storm – Brian Free And Assurance
16 Resurrection Power – The Mylon Hayes Family
17 Robes Of Pure White – The Williamsons
18 Live Like Jesus – The Collingsworth Family
19 Brave – The Browns
20 What Only God Can Do – Michael Booth
21 Set Your House In Order – Gordon Mote (with The Oak Ridge Boys)
22 Deeper – Gerald Crabb
23 Keep Me Close – The Whisnants
24 I’d Like To Tell It Again – The Down East Boys
25 When God Says Wait – The Browders
26 Sing In The Valley – The Perrys
27 I’ve Ever Been Glad – The Kingsmen
28 Heaven Is – Ernie Haase And Signature Sound
29 The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch – The Tribute Quartet
30 From Dust To Glory – The McKameys
31 Take Him To That Place – Tim Livingston
32 No Other Name Like Jesus – Josh And Ashley Franks
33 Jesus To Me – The Wisecarvers
34 The Power Of An Empty Tomb -The Erwins
35 Uncommon Praise – The Guardians
36 A Lot With A Little – 11th Hour
37 Day One – Jason Crabb
38 Go Ask Moses – The Mark Trammell Quartet
39 Love Still Flows – The Taylors
40 He Has – The Old Time Preachers Quartet
41 Ready To Know – The Lore Family
42 Old Church Choir – Hazel Parker Stanley
43 Days Like This – The Martins
44 One More Reason – The Old Time Preachers Quartet
45 Sometimes It’s The Radio – Joseph Habedank
46 When His Blood Fell – Les Butler And Friends
47 Let Your Light Shine- Sacred Harmony
48 Follow Me To The Cross – Jim And Melissa Brady
49 I’m Going To Heaven – Doyle Lawson And Quicksilver
50 Be That Kind – Zane And Donna King
51 My Kind Of People – Mark209
52 I Need A Fresh Drink – The Liberty Quartet
53 Who I Am Today – Melissa Evans
54 I’m Reminded – The Dodsons
55 Better – The Chandlers
56 I Got Saved – The Diplomats
57 He’s Coming Again – The Joyaires
58 Hold On – Reliance
59 Better Things To Do – John Whisnant
60 Keeper Of The Well – Mercy’s Well
61 Never Gave Up – Paul James Sound
62 He Is Mine And I Am His – The Hoppers
63 I’ve Got The Son In My Eyes – Endless Highway
64 Holy Fire – Barry Rowland And Deliverance
65 I Got Saved – The Fields Of Grace
66 Beautiful City – The Bibletones
67 Still – Riley Harrison Clark
68 God’s Gonna Give You A Testimony – The Frosts
69 Everybody Ought To Praise His Name – The Chronicle
70 Good To Go – The Pathfinders
71 You May Feel Lonely – The Littles
72 Glorious God – Lauren Talley
73 I’m In God’s Hands – Mark Bishop
74 3 Nails, 3 Days – Greg Sullivan
75 Shepherd Of My Soul – Faithful Crossings
76 Hallelujah March – Heart 2 Heart
77 The Joy He’s Given Me – The Sharps
78 It Took The Cross – The Griffith Family
79 Black Sheep – Mary Burke
80 Another One Like Him – The Master’s Voice
81 I’m Not Who I Used To Be – Tonja Rose
82 Shoulder To Shoulder – The Blythe Family
83 Worthy – BJ Jenkins
84 The Time Is Near – Ben McGalliard
85 Straight And Narrow Road – Blood Bought
86 What A Morning – The Port City Quartet
87 Love Always Finds A Way – Johnson Edition
88 Grateful – The Pruitt Family
89 Fearless – Jackson Heights
90 Rescue Was Made – Right Side
91 When I Close My Eyes Here – Eagle’s Wings
92 Praise The Lord – Carroll Roberson
93 My Life In A Song – Dean
94 In Desperate Pursuit – The Wilbanks
95 The Flag – Carman
96 Blank Page – The Dunaways
97 Love Still Holds Our Scars – Blake And Jenna Bolerjack
98 He’ll Do It Again – Ivan Parker
99 Turn – Fayth And Samuel Lore
100 My God Is Taking Good Care Of Me – The Detty Sisters
