Congrats to the Primitive Quartet and The Top 20 Bluegrass February 2020

Congratulations to The Primitive Quartet for the number 1 Bluegrass song this month.

Here is the Bluegrass Top 20.

This chart will be published in the February edition of SGN SCOOPS Magazine.

1 A Brighter Day Primitive Quartet/Independent

2 One Such As I Eagle’s Wings/ Independent/Hey Y’all Media

3 Up All Night Southern Raised/Stowtown

4 The Empty Altar Heaven’s Mountain Band/ Family Music Group

5 I’m Going To Heaven Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver/ Billy Blue Records

6 Turkey Buzzard East Ridge Boys/Mansion

7 Heaven’s Back Yard High Road/ Billy Blue Records

8 I’m Not Who I Used To Be Tonja Rose/Mansion/Hey Y’all Media

9 Here and Now Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records

10 He Knows My Name The Rochesters/UIA

11 I’d Like To Be Your Neighbor The Churchmen/Independent

12 Little Black Train Appalachian Road Show/ Billy Blue Records

13 Lazarus Principles/Independent

14 I’ll Give You Grace Britton Family/Independent

15 How Can You Refuse Him Now Rhonda Vincent/Rounder Records

16 I’ll Live Again Sideline/Crossroads

17 Lonesome Mountain Chigger Hill Boys & Terri

18 Tough As A Pine Knot Jessica Horton/MACRecords

19 Let’s Meet By The River Craig Bell/Independent /Hey Y’all Media

20 Place No Wreath Balsam Range/ Crossroads

