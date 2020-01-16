Congrats to the Primitive Quartet and The Top 20 Bluegrass February 2020

Congrats to the Primitive Quartet and The Top 20 Bluegrass February 2020Written by scoopsnews on January 16, 2020 – 6:43 am -
Congratulations to The Primitive Quartet for the number 1 Bluegrass song this month.
Here is the Bluegrass Top 20.
This chart will be published in the February edition of SGN SCOOPS Magazine.
Top 20
Position Song Title Artist/Label
1 A Brighter Day Primitive Quartet/Independent
2 One Such As I Eagle’s Wings/ Independent/Hey Y’all Media
3 Up All Night Southern Raised/Stowtown
4 The Empty Altar Heaven’s Mountain Band/ Family Music Group
5 I’m Going To Heaven Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver/ Billy Blue Records
6 Turkey Buzzard East Ridge Boys/Mansion
7 Heaven’s Back Yard High Road/ Billy Blue Records
8 I’m Not Who I Used To Be Tonja Rose/Mansion/Hey Y’all Media
9 Here and Now Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records
10 He Knows My Name The Rochesters/UIA
11 I’d Like To Be Your Neighbor The Churchmen/Independent
12 Little Black Train Appalachian Road Show/ Billy Blue Records
13 Lazarus Principles/Independent
14 I’ll Give You Grace Britton Family/Independent
15 How Can You Refuse Him Now Rhonda Vincent/Rounder Records
16 I’ll Live Again Sideline/Crossroads
17 Lonesome Mountain Chigger Hill Boys & Terri
18 Tough As A Pine Knot Jessica Horton/MACRecords
19 Let’s Meet By The River Craig Bell/Independent /Hey Y’all Media
20 Place No Wreath Balsam Range/ Crossroads
