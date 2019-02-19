Congrats to The SGN SCOOPS BLUEGRASS TOP 20

MARCH 2019

  1. We’ll Never Walk Alone- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
  2. Let My Life Be A Light- Balsam Range
  3. That’s Grace- Primitive Quartet
  4. Songs Like Those- Chigger Hill Boys & Terri
  5. When The Storm Is In My Path- Heaven’s Mountain Band
  6. Super Water- King James Boys
  7. Why Should I Worry- Canaan’s Crossing
  8. Wanna Be- Southern Raised
  9. On The Sea Of Life- Jeff & Sheri Easter
  10. Fill My Cup Lord- Stiff Family
  11. Who But God- Eagle’s Wings
  12. Thinkin’ Outside The Box- Dave Adkins
  13. Most Requested Prayer- Heaven’s Mountain Band
  14. Little Why Church By The Way- Rumfelt Family
  15. By The Marks In His Hands- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
  16. Water Grace- Chosen Road
  17. Now I’m Here- Stevens Family Tradition
  18. Hide Me Behind The Cross- Tonja Rose
  19. Little Black Train- Barry Abernathy & Darrell Webb
  20. Glimpse Of The Kingdom- Chris Jones & The Night Drivers

 

 

 

 

Congrats Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver! NUMBER 1


