Congrats to The SGN SCOOPS BLUEGRASS TOP 20

Congrats to The SGN SCOOPS BLUEGRASS TOP 20Written by scoopsnews on February 19, 2019 – 12:24 pm -
MARCH 2019
- We’ll Never Walk Alone- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
- Let My Life Be A Light- Balsam Range
- That’s Grace- Primitive Quartet
- Songs Like Those- Chigger Hill Boys & Terri
- When The Storm Is In My Path- Heaven’s Mountain Band
- Super Water- King James Boys
- Why Should I Worry- Canaan’s Crossing
- Wanna Be- Southern Raised
- On The Sea Of Life- Jeff & Sheri Easter
- Fill My Cup Lord- Stiff Family
- Who But God- Eagle’s Wings
- Thinkin’ Outside The Box- Dave Adkins
- Most Requested Prayer- Heaven’s Mountain Band
- Little Why Church By The Way- Rumfelt Family
- By The Marks In His Hands- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
- Water Grace- Chosen Road
- Now I’m Here- Stevens Family Tradition
- Hide Me Behind The Cross- Tonja Rose
- Little Black Train- Barry Abernathy & Darrell Webb
- Glimpse Of The Kingdom- Chris Jones & The Night Drivers
Congrats Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver! NUMBER 1
