Congrats to The SGN SCOOPS Christian Country Top 40 (April 2019)

Written by scoopsnews on April 2, 2019 – 3:50 am -

1. Victory Song – Cori and Kelly

2. I Miss Them All – The Jordan Family Band

3. Say A Little Prayer – Bruce Hedrick

4. Days Are Numbered – Shellem Cline

5. Hands Of A Working Man – Christian Davis

6. I Got Saved – Michael Knight

7. I Am – Robert Stowell

8. Sermon On The Mount – Tommy Brandt

9. Too Nice – Isaac Cole

10. Pictures – Jessica Horton

11. Thank God For Music – Tommy Brandt II

12. Grateful – Chris Golden

13. God’s Got This – Kelly Kenning

14. No More Second Chances – Jenna Faith

15. Well Run Dry – Leslie Satcher

16. I Am Saved – Johnny Rowlett

17. I Love You Son – Hunter May

18. Between A Church Pew And A Bar Stool – James Payne

19. I’d Settle For A Dirt Road – Chuck Hancock

20. God, Oral Roberts And Billy Graham – Carol Barham

21. ‘Til I Get Home – Billy Droze

22. He Took Me In – Appointed 2

23. Hole In Her Heart – Linda Lanier

24. There’s Still Time For A Miracle – Joy Roberts

25. God You’re So Good – Mike Leichner

26. Build My Mansion – Gene Watson

27. Mama Said – Kolt Barber

28. Who But God – Eagle’s Wings

29. Wrong Kind Of Grace – Mike Manuel

30. Higher Than The Steeple – Brent Harrison

31. Hand Of The Lord – Jan Harbuck

32. Lord You Are Love – Sonshine Road

33. Sky Full Of Angels – Kali Rose

34. Praise Looks Good On You – Kevin and Kim Abney

35. Take My Hand – Gunner Carr

36. Face To Face – Heath Knox

37. Speak The Word – Ava Kasich

38. Hey Brother DJ – Jimmy R. Price

39. The River – Bev McCann

40. Can I Tell You – Sherry Damron

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related