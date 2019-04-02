Congrats to The SGN SCOOPS Christian Country Top 40 (April 2019)Written by scoopsnews on April 2, 2019 – 3:50 am -
1. Victory Song – Cori and Kelly
2. I Miss Them All – The Jordan Family Band
3. Say A Little Prayer – Bruce Hedrick
4. Days Are Numbered – Shellem Cline
5. Hands Of A Working Man – Christian Davis
6. I Got Saved – Michael Knight
7. I Am – Robert Stowell
8. Sermon On The Mount – Tommy Brandt
9. Too Nice – Isaac Cole
10. Pictures – Jessica Horton
11. Thank God For Music – Tommy Brandt II
12. Grateful – Chris Golden
13. God’s Got This – Kelly Kenning
14. No More Second Chances – Jenna Faith
15. Well Run Dry – Leslie Satcher
16. I Am Saved – Johnny Rowlett
17. I Love You Son – Hunter May
18. Between A Church Pew And A Bar Stool – James Payne
19. I’d Settle For A Dirt Road – Chuck Hancock
20. God, Oral Roberts And Billy Graham – Carol Barham
21. ‘Til I Get Home – Billy Droze
22. He Took Me In – Appointed 2
23. Hole In Her Heart – Linda Lanier
24. There’s Still Time For A Miracle – Joy Roberts
25. God You’re So Good – Mike Leichner
26. Build My Mansion – Gene Watson
27. Mama Said – Kolt Barber
28. Who But God – Eagle’s Wings
29. Wrong Kind Of Grace – Mike Manuel
30. Higher Than The Steeple – Brent Harrison
31. Hand Of The Lord – Jan Harbuck
32. Lord You Are Love – Sonshine Road
33. Sky Full Of Angels – Kali Rose
34. Praise Looks Good On You – Kevin and Kim Abney
35. Take My Hand – Gunner Carr
36. Face To Face – Heath Knox
37. Speak The Word – Ava Kasich
38. Hey Brother DJ – Jimmy R. Price
39. The River – Bev McCann
40. Can I Tell You – Sherry Damron
