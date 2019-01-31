Congrats to the SGN SCOOPS Christian Country Top 40- February 2019

Written by scoopsnews on January 31, 2019 – 1:36 pm -

1. Victory Song – Cori And Kelly

2. Sermon On The Mount – Tommy Brandt

3. I Miss Them All – The Jordan Family Band

4. Just Because I Asked You – Gena Hamilton

5. Here To Eternity – Cindy Hughlett

6. There’s No Place Too Far From Grace – Tina Wakefield

7. I’ll Take It From Here – Bruce Hedrick

8. Hide Me Behind The Cross – Tonja Rose

9. Around The Table – Brent Harrison

10. Wonderful – Lisa Daggs

11. I Am – Robert Stowell

12. Send The Rain – Kolt Barber

13. Rockin’ Of The Cradle – Arkin Terrell

14. If You Could Love Me Anyway – Perfectly Broken

15. In Our Father’s House – Bob Davidson

16. The Songs Will Never End – The Tiptons

17. Lord You Are Love – Sonshine Road

18. Build My Mansion – Gene Watson

19. Pictures – Jessica Horton

20. No One Compares To You Lord – Mary Fay Jackson

21. Coming On Strong- Cami Shrock

22. Love You Like Mary – McKay Project

23. I’d Settle For A Dirt Road – Chuck Hancock

24. Hands Of A Working Man – Christian Davis

25. No More Second Chances – Jenna Faith

26. I Got Saved – Michael Knight

27. Family Ties – Barbara Fairfield

28. Lord You Have – Jan Harbuck

29. It’s Written In The Scars – Dan Duncan

30. Thank God For The Music – Tommy Brandt II

31. Don’t Let The Devil Ride – Doug Corum

32. Hey Brother D.J. – Jimmy R. Price

33. Speak The Word – Ava Kasich

34. God, Oral Roberts And Billy Graham – Carol Barham

35. Always Better – Kevin and Kim Abney

36. Take My Hand – Gunner Carr

37. Praise You – Chuck Hancock

38. I Know The End Of The Story – John Penney

39. Pretty – Jamie Lynn Flanakin

40. The River – Bev McCann

