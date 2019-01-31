Congrats to the SGN SCOOPS Christian Country Top 40- February 2019

Congrats to the SGN SCOOPS Christian Country Top 40- February 2019Written by scoopsnews on January 31, 2019 – 1:36 pm -
1. Victory Song – Cori And Kelly
2. Sermon On The Mount – Tommy Brandt
3. I Miss Them All – The Jordan Family Band
4. Just Because I Asked You – Gena Hamilton
5. Here To Eternity – Cindy Hughlett
6. There’s No Place Too Far From Grace – Tina Wakefield
7. I’ll Take It From Here – Bruce Hedrick
8. Hide Me Behind The Cross – Tonja Rose
9. Around The Table – Brent Harrison
10. Wonderful – Lisa Daggs
11. I Am – Robert Stowell
12. Send The Rain – Kolt Barber
13. Rockin’ Of The Cradle – Arkin Terrell
14. If You Could Love Me Anyway – Perfectly Broken
15. In Our Father’s House – Bob Davidson
16. The Songs Will Never End – The Tiptons
17. Lord You Are Love – Sonshine Road
18. Build My Mansion – Gene Watson
19. Pictures – Jessica Horton
20. No One Compares To You Lord – Mary Fay Jackson
21. Coming On Strong- Cami Shrock
22. Love You Like Mary – McKay Project
23. I’d Settle For A Dirt Road – Chuck Hancock
24. Hands Of A Working Man – Christian Davis
25. No More Second Chances – Jenna Faith
26. I Got Saved – Michael Knight
27. Family Ties – Barbara Fairfield
28. Lord You Have – Jan Harbuck
29. It’s Written In The Scars – Dan Duncan
30. Thank God For The Music – Tommy Brandt II
31. Don’t Let The Devil Ride – Doug Corum
32. Hey Brother D.J. – Jimmy R. Price
33. Speak The Word – Ava Kasich
34. God, Oral Roberts And Billy Graham – Carol Barham
35. Always Better – Kevin and Kim Abney
36. Take My Hand – Gunner Carr
37. Praise You – Chuck Hancock
38. I Know The End Of The Story – John Penney
39. Pretty – Jamie Lynn Flanakin
40. The River – Bev McCann
