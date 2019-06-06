Congrats to The SGN SCOOPS Christian Country Top 40 (June 2019)

Written by scoopsnews on June 6, 2019 – 5:48 am -

SGNScoops Christian Country Top 40

         SGNScoops Christian Country Top 40 (June, 2019)

  1. God’s Got This – Kelly Kenning
  2. Pretty – Jamie Lynn Flanakin
  3. Too Nice – Isaacs Cole
  4. No More Second Chances – Jenna Faith
  5. Victory Song – Cori and Kelly
  6. Hands Of A Working Man – Christian Davis
  7. Sermon On The Mount – Tommy Brandt
  8. I Got Saved – Michael Knight
  9. Getting My Jesus On – Andrew Marshall
  10. Rockin’ Of The Cradle – Arkin Terrell
  11. Near You – Michael Lee (With Rhonda Vincent)
  12. No Place Too Far From Grace – Tina Wakefield
  13. Pictures – Jessica Horton
  14. That’s How Jesus -Rex Robards
  1. Say A Little Prayer – Bruce Hedrick
  2. Higher than A Steeple – Brent Harrison
  3. God, Oral Roberts, and Billy Graham – Carol Barham
  4. There’s Still Time For A Miracle – Joy Roberts
  5. Well Run Dry – Leslie Satcher
  1. I Am – Robert Stowell
  2. In The Fire – The Dodsons
  3. What Love Is – Bobby Chitwood
  4. Worth It – Brad Henley
  5. Gratefu l- Chris Golden
  6. Mama Said – Kolt Barber
  7. Praise Looks Good On You – Kevin and Kim Abney
  8. Sky Full Of Angels – Kali Rose
  9. ‘Til The Rivers All Run Dry – Gene Reasoner
  1. You’re Looking More Like Your Father – The Journeys
  2. Down Side Up – Lisa Daggs
  3. What A Friend – Greg McDougal
  4. Three Story House – Don Stiles
  5. Believe Me He Can – BloodBought
  6. Push Back – Steve Bridgeman
  7. Heavenly Shores – Mary James
  8. Too Much Jesus In Me – Linda Lanier
  9. Something Pentecostal – Sandy Jarvis
  10. I Gotta Be Goin’ Now – Scott Brown Band
  11. American Christian – Bonita Eileen
  12. Everytime – Mary Burke

 

 

 


Tags: ,
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Congrats to The SGN SCOOPS Christian Country Top 40 (June 2019)

Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.