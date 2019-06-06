Congrats to The SGN SCOOPS Christian Country Top 40 (June 2019)Written by scoopsnews on June 6, 2019 – 5:48 am -
- God’s Got This – Kelly Kenning
- Pretty – Jamie Lynn Flanakin
- Too Nice – Isaacs Cole
- No More Second Chances – Jenna Faith
- Victory Song – Cori and Kelly
- Hands Of A Working Man – Christian Davis
- Sermon On The Mount – Tommy Brandt
- I Got Saved – Michael Knight
- Getting My Jesus On – Andrew Marshall
- Rockin’ Of The Cradle – Arkin Terrell
- Near You – Michael Lee (With Rhonda Vincent)
- No Place Too Far From Grace – Tina Wakefield
- Pictures – Jessica Horton
- That’s How Jesus -Rex Robards
- Say A Little Prayer – Bruce Hedrick
- Higher than A Steeple – Brent Harrison
- God, Oral Roberts, and Billy Graham – Carol Barham
- There’s Still Time For A Miracle – Joy Roberts
- Well Run Dry – Leslie Satcher
- I Am – Robert Stowell
- In The Fire – The Dodsons
- What Love Is – Bobby Chitwood
- Worth It – Brad Henley
- Gratefu l- Chris Golden
- Mama Said – Kolt Barber
- Praise Looks Good On You – Kevin and Kim Abney
- Sky Full Of Angels – Kali Rose
- ‘Til The Rivers All Run Dry – Gene Reasoner
- You’re Looking More Like Your Father – The Journeys
- Down Side Up – Lisa Daggs
- What A Friend – Greg McDougal
- Three Story House – Don Stiles
- Believe Me He Can – BloodBought
- Push Back – Steve Bridgeman
- Heavenly Shores – Mary James
- Too Much Jesus In Me – Linda Lanier
- Something Pentecostal – Sandy Jarvis
- I Gotta Be Goin’ Now – Scott Brown Band
- American Christian – Bonita Eileen
- Everytime – Mary Burke
Tags: Christian Country Chart, Sgn Scoops Top 40
