Congrats to the SGN Scoops SG Top 100

SGNScoops Top 100 March 2018 (April Magazine)
1. Doin’ What’s Right – 11th Hour
2. Thankful, So Thankful – Triumphant Quartet
3. He Can Take It – Brian Free & Assurance
4. Song of Moses – The Hoppers
5. Just When You Thought – Joseph Habedank
6. He’s Never Moved – The Whisnants
7. I’ll Ride This Ship To The Shore – Old Time Preachers Quartet
8. If That’s What It Takes – The Isaacs
9. I Believe He’s Alive – The Bowling Family
10. Hallelujah Band – The Gaither Vocal Band
11. 11:59 – Sunday Drive
12. Sing It Again – Jeff & Sheri Easter
13. Present In The Presence Of The King – The Guardians
14. Moses and Elijah – The Perrys
15. Clouds – The Erwins
16. Living For Eternity – The McKameys
17. Hallelujah and Amen – Zane and Donna King
18. God Doesn’t Care – Greater Vision
19. I Will Stand – Gold City
20. Asking, Seeking, Knocking – The Lore Family
21. Clear Skies – Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
22. When The Prodigal Comes Home – Tribute Quartet
23. I Prayed Through It – Susan Whisnant
24. I Trust The Cross – Legacy Five
25. Hope For All Nations – Karen Peck & New River
26. The Last Big Thing – The Kingdom Heirs
27. Bless His Name – The Pruitt Family
28. Dying to Be With You – The Akins
29. Let The Church Rise – The LeFevre Quartet
30. Hear The Word Of The Lord – The Kingsmen
31. A Little More Like You – Ivan Parker
32. Might Go Home Today – Day Three
33. When They Ring The Bells Of Heaven – Goodman Revival
34. Go Show John – The Mark Trammell Quartet
35. I Wanna Be Somebody – The Music City Quartet
36.What Grace Looks Like – Summit Trace
37. We Are Christians – The Inspirations
38. Behold The Lamb – Exodus
39. I’ve Seen Enough – The Hyssongs
40. Holy Spirit Flow Through Me – The Walkers
41. You Are – The Bates Family
42. Bow The Knee – The Rochesters
43. For What I Don’t Know – The Taylors
44. He Is There – Heart To Heart
45. Getting In The Word Of God – Shellem Cline
46. I Can Call Jesus – MARK209
47. Calvary’s Cross – Jonathan Wilburn
48. Send A Little Rain – The Greenes
49. I’ll Lay My Crown – Covered By Love
50. God Will Fight The Battle – The Page Trio
51. Living For The Call – The Ferguson Family
52. Anchor to The Power Of the Cross – Abby Paskvan
53. Our Song Will Be Jesus – Lauren Talley
54. Our Time To Shine – The Jordan Family Band
55. Should Have Been Three – Austin and Ethan Whisnant
56. Grateful – Amber Nelon Thompson
57. Same Hands – Cana’s Voice
58. That’s What Love Can Do – Southern Raised
59. Broken People Like Me – The Old Paths
60. Take Away The Cross – The Bilderbacks
61. Pray – The Down East Boys
62. Narrow – Paid In Full
63. Know So – The Coffmans
64. You Are Good – The Wilbanks
65. Shoutin’ In The Clouds – Sweetwater Revival
66. Know You Now – The Browns
67. That’s Who He Is – The Griffith Family
68. Sail On Over – The Pine Ridge Boys
69. He Does – The Chandlers
70. God’s Been Good – Tammy Jones Robinette
71. But God – Lindsey Graham
72. Run On – Soul’d Out Quartet
73. He Stood Up – Jason Davidson
74. Old Piece Of Clay – The Kendricks
75. Let’s Make America Great Again – The Georgians Quartet
76. I Didn’t See Him Rise – The Carolina Boys
77. You Can’t Make Old Friends – The Nelons
78. Help Me Make It – Barry Rowland & Deliverance
79. The Love Of God – Blackwood Brothers Quartet
80. He Can’t Stop Loving You – Christian Davis
81. The Best Is Yet To Come – The Songsmiths
82. Joyride – Steve Bridgmon
83. This Joy Is Mine – The Mark Dubbeld Family
84. I’ll See Him – Chronicle
85. There Is A Remedy – Judith Montgomery and Family
86. When God Speaks – Misty Freeman
87. How Do They Make It – Michael Combs
88. The Tomb Is Empty Now – Surrendered
89. I’m Not A Failure – Day Three
90. That’s Why His Grace Is Amazing – The Bibletones
91. Without You, I Haven’t Got A Prayer – The Master’s Voice
92. I Rejoice – The Burchfield Family
93. Don’t Let Me Miss The Glory – Psalm 101
94. It’s Mine – The Spiritual Voices
95. Jesus Saves – Three Bridges
96. Restore Me – Aaron & Amanda Crabb
97. Going Where He Lives – The Millers
98. He Said – The Stephens
99. The Blood Stained Side Of The Cross – The Greenes
100. Born Again – Peter Christie
