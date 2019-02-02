Congrats to the SGN Scoops Top 100 in Southern Gospel Feb/ 2019

Written by scoopsnews on February 1, 2019 – 4:29 pm -

2019 February SGN Scoops Top 100

1. Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile – The Williamsons

2. Faithful – The Whisnants

3. I Know I’ll Be There – Karen Peck and New River

4. Meeting In The Middle Of The Air – The Tribute Quartet

5. Love, Love, Love – Gordon Mote

6. Never Changes – The Steeles

7. Longing For Home – Ernie Haase and Signature Sound

8. You Chose To Be My Friend – Jason Crabb

9. God Fights On My Side – The Guardians

10. Grab Your Umbrella – The Talleys

11. Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You – The Kingdom Heirs

12. Running – The Martins

13. It Carried Him – The Perrys

14. Treasures In Heaven – The Mark Trammell Quartet

15. By And By – The Hoppers

16. On The Sea Of Life – Jeff and Sheri Easter

17. Mercy And Love – The Collingsworth Family

18. So Good To Me – The McKameys

19. Revival – The LeFevre Quartet

20. Silhouette – The Wisecarvers

21. He Set Me Free – Sunday Drive

22. Joy On The Journey – The Mylon Hayes Family

23. Testimony Time – The Down East Boys

24. Anything Less – The Taylors

25. All My Hope – The Gold City

26. We Believe – The Troy Burns Family

27. Run The Race – The Hyssongs

28. Good News Never Gets Old – Three Bridges

29. Peace Is On The Way – The Old Paths

30. One Of These Mornings – Avenue

31. Yes He Did, Yes He Does, Yes He Will – Master’s Voice

32. That Old Red Back Hymnal – Les Butler (The Williamsons)

33. Jesus Messiah – The Gaither Vocal Band

34. He’s Making Me – Amber Nelon Thompson

35. I’m Gonna Wish I Had Worried Less – Mark Bishop

36. Lost – The Jim Brady Trio

37. Everything He Forgot – Brian Free and Assurance

38. Love – HighRoad

39. Jailbreak – Joseph Habedank

40. Let My Light So Shine – Zane and Donna King

41. In Jesus’ Name – Michael Combs

42. The Father Knew – Susan Whisnant

43. That’s What Happened At The Cross – Exodus

44. Even Me – The Triumphant Quartet

45. Put It All On Calvary’s Hill – The Poet Voices

46. I Will Not Be Shaken – Jason Davidson

47. When Jesus Turns My Prison Into My Shouting Ground – The Inspirations

48. The Stone Is Rolled Away – TaRanda

49. I Want To Praise Him – 11th Hour

50. We’re Gonna Rise – The Littles

51. Thou Knowest – The Arenos

52. Let Me Take You To The Cross – Iva Parker

53. Wanna Be – Southern Raised

54. He Is Able – The Sound

55. Go Before Me – Billy Huddleston

56. Now I Can Sing – The Griffith Family

57. Mama Prayed – Mark Lowry

58. Live For You Today – Austin and Ethan Whisnant

59. He’s Making A Way – The Pruitt Family

60. Power In The Blood/ Are You Washed In The Blood – The Blackwood Brothers Quartet

61. Did I Please God Today – Mike Upright

62. On The Other Side – The Journeys

63. Sin Is No Match For Grace – Jonathan Wilburn

64. Pictures – Jessica Horton

65. The News Is Out – Georgia

66. Runnin’ – Sharon Stewart and Out Of Ashes

67. Don’t Look Back – The Rochesters

68. Just Before The Dawn – Answered Prayer

69. He Took It Away -The GloryWay Quartet

70. Shouting In The Middle Of My Storm – The Jordan Family Band

71. I Will Pray – Blake and Jenna Bolerjack

72. That Wonderful Day – The Soul’d Out Quartet

73. Amazing Grace – Jeremiah’s Call

74. Decided To Believe – Day Three

75. Least I Can Do – The Ball Brothers

76. Still – Sisters

77. Little Is Much – Michael English

78. Faith Is All You Need – Family Legacy

79. Power In The Cross – Battle Cry

80. For My Good – Hope’s Call

81. Faithful To The End – Mercy Fell

82. By A Show Of Hands – The Carolina Boys

83. If He Hung The Moon – Eagle’s Wings

84. This Is The Grace I Know – Endless Highway

85. Part Of Me – Covered by Love

86. He Is The Only One – The Dixie Echoes

87. Testify – Cheri Taylor

88. The Thing About A Valley – Steve Ladd

89. I Get Down – Charley Lucas

90. Let’s Meet By The River – The Bakers

91. Where Is The Valley – Ricky Atkinson and Compassion

92. Broken Things – Avery Road

93. God Told Me To Walk A Little Farther- The Porter Family

94. Give It To You – Cana’s Voice

95. It’s Gonna Be A Great Day – Jason Cooper

96. The Way Of Love -Tiffany Coburn

97. By The Touch Of Your Hand – Messiah’s Call

98. God Is Good – Charles Billingsly

99. Choose Happy – Tim Lovelace

100. Who Is On The Lord’s Side – The Mark Dubbeld Family

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related