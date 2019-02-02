Congrats to the SGN Scoops Top 100 in Southern Gospel Feb/ 2019

Congrats to the SGN Scoops Top 100 in Southern Gospel Feb/ 2019Written by scoopsnews on February 1, 2019 – 4:29 pm -
2019 February SGN Scoops Top 100
1. Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile – The Williamsons
2. Faithful – The Whisnants
3. I Know I’ll Be There – Karen Peck and New River
4. Meeting In The Middle Of The Air – The Tribute Quartet
5. Love, Love, Love – Gordon Mote
6. Never Changes – The Steeles
7. Longing For Home – Ernie Haase and Signature Sound
8. You Chose To Be My Friend – Jason Crabb
9. God Fights On My Side – The Guardians
10. Grab Your Umbrella – The Talleys
11. Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You – The Kingdom Heirs
12. Running – The Martins
13. It Carried Him – The Perrys
14. Treasures In Heaven – The Mark Trammell Quartet
15. By And By – The Hoppers
16. On The Sea Of Life – Jeff and Sheri Easter
17. Mercy And Love – The Collingsworth Family
18. So Good To Me – The McKameys
19. Revival – The LeFevre Quartet
20. Silhouette – The Wisecarvers
21. He Set Me Free – Sunday Drive
22. Joy On The Journey – The Mylon Hayes Family
23. Testimony Time – The Down East Boys
24. Anything Less – The Taylors
25. All My Hope – The Gold City
26. We Believe – The Troy Burns Family
27. Run The Race – The Hyssongs
28. Good News Never Gets Old – Three Bridges
29. Peace Is On The Way – The Old Paths
30. One Of These Mornings – Avenue
31. Yes He Did, Yes He Does, Yes He Will – Master’s Voice
32. That Old Red Back Hymnal – Les Butler (The Williamsons)
33. Jesus Messiah – The Gaither Vocal Band
34. He’s Making Me – Amber Nelon Thompson
35. I’m Gonna Wish I Had Worried Less – Mark Bishop
36. Lost – The Jim Brady Trio
37. Everything He Forgot – Brian Free and Assurance
38. Love – HighRoad
39. Jailbreak – Joseph Habedank
40. Let My Light So Shine – Zane and Donna King
41. In Jesus’ Name – Michael Combs
42. The Father Knew – Susan Whisnant
43. That’s What Happened At The Cross – Exodus
44. Even Me – The Triumphant Quartet
45. Put It All On Calvary’s Hill – The Poet Voices
46. I Will Not Be Shaken – Jason Davidson
47. When Jesus Turns My Prison Into My Shouting Ground – The Inspirations
48. The Stone Is Rolled Away – TaRanda
49. I Want To Praise Him – 11th Hour
50. We’re Gonna Rise – The Littles
51. Thou Knowest – The Arenos
52. Let Me Take You To The Cross – Iva Parker
53. Wanna Be – Southern Raised
54. He Is Able – The Sound
55. Go Before Me – Billy Huddleston
56. Now I Can Sing – The Griffith Family
57. Mama Prayed – Mark Lowry
58. Live For You Today – Austin and Ethan Whisnant
59. He’s Making A Way – The Pruitt Family
60. Power In The Blood/ Are You Washed In The Blood – The Blackwood Brothers Quartet
61. Did I Please God Today – Mike Upright
62. On The Other Side – The Journeys
63. Sin Is No Match For Grace – Jonathan Wilburn
64. Pictures – Jessica Horton
65. The News Is Out – Georgia
66. Runnin’ – Sharon Stewart and Out Of Ashes
67. Don’t Look Back – The Rochesters
68. Just Before The Dawn – Answered Prayer
69. He Took It Away -The GloryWay Quartet
70. Shouting In The Middle Of My Storm – The Jordan Family Band
71. I Will Pray – Blake and Jenna Bolerjack
72. That Wonderful Day – The Soul’d Out Quartet
73. Amazing Grace – Jeremiah’s Call
74. Decided To Believe – Day Three
75. Least I Can Do – The Ball Brothers
76. Still – Sisters
77. Little Is Much – Michael English
78. Faith Is All You Need – Family Legacy
79. Power In The Cross – Battle Cry
80. For My Good – Hope’s Call
81. Faithful To The End – Mercy Fell
82. By A Show Of Hands – The Carolina Boys
83. If He Hung The Moon – Eagle’s Wings
84. This Is The Grace I Know – Endless Highway
85. Part Of Me – Covered by Love
86. He Is The Only One – The Dixie Echoes
87. Testify – Cheri Taylor
88. The Thing About A Valley – Steve Ladd
89. I Get Down – Charley Lucas
90. Let’s Meet By The River – The Bakers
91. Where Is The Valley – Ricky Atkinson and Compassion
92. Broken Things – Avery Road
93. God Told Me To Walk A Little Farther- The Porter Family
94. Give It To You – Cana’s Voice
95. It’s Gonna Be A Great Day – Jason Cooper
96. The Way Of Love -Tiffany Coburn
97. By The Touch Of Your Hand – Messiah’s Call
98. God Is Good – Charles Billingsly
99. Choose Happy – Tim Lovelace
100. Who Is On The Lord’s Side – The Mark Dubbeld Family
Tags: SGNScoops Top 100
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Congrats to the SGN Scoops Top 100 in Southern Gospel Feb/ 2019
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.