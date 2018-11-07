Congrats To The SGN Scoops Top 100 in Southern Gospel For November

SGNScoops Top 100

Top 100 November 2018

  1. Beat Up Bible – The Down East Boys
  2. Jesus Messiah – The Gaither Vocal Band
  3. Jailbreak – Joseph Habedank
  4. The Cross Is All The Proof I Need – The Triumphant Quartet
  5. Rolled Back Stone – Greater Vision
  6. Beyond Amazed – Brian Free And Assurance
  7. Run The Race – The Hyssongs
  8. When I Wake Up To Sleep No More – The Old Time Preachers Quartet
  9. Faithful – The Whisnants
  10. Watch and See – TheErwins
  11. Power In Prayer – 11th Hour
  12. Love, Love, Love – Gordon Mote
  13. Sun’s Gonna Come Up – The LeFevre Quartet
  14. Anything Less – The Taylors
  15. Meeting In The Middle Of The Air – The Tribute Quartet
  16. Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile – The Williamsons
  17. Deep In My Heart – Legacy Five
  18. What An Anchor – The Mylon Hayes Family
  19. Be Brave – The McKameys
  20. Grab Your Umbrella – The Talleys
  21. Living In The Middle Of His Will – Sunday Drive
  22. Never Changes – The Steeles
  23. Lost – The Jim Brady Trio
  24. You Better Get Right – The Jordan Family Band
  25. I Know I’ll Be There – Karen Peck and New River
  26. Don’t Underestimate God’s Grace – The Kingsmen Quartet
  27. Mount Testimony – The Lore Family
  28. Treasures In Heaven – The Mark Trammell Quartet
  29. Running – The Martins
  30. I’m Gonna Wish I Had Worried Less – Mark Bishop
  31. Grace, Love, And Mercy – The 3rd Row Boys
  32. He’s Making Me – Amber Nelon Thompson
  33. I Can’t Explain It – Dean
  34. Freedom Don’t Come Easy – Debra Perry and Jaidyn’s Call
  35. Every Day – The Dysart Family
  36. Woke Up This Morning – The Guardians
  37. The Ground Is Level – The Bibletones
  38. I Want To Be The One – Tim Livingston
  39. Good News Never Gets Old – Three Bridges
  40. Peace Is On The Way – The Old Paths
  41. Give Your Smile Away – The Wilbanks
  42. You Never Cease To Amaze Me – Sacred Calling
  43. By A Show Of Hands – The Carolina Boys
  44. Longing For Home – Ernie Haase and Signature Sound
  45. Looking Through The Eyes Of Love – The Ferguson Family
  46. Saved – Hazel Parker Stanley
  47. Let Me Take You To The Cross – Ivan Parker
  48. I Know Him – The Inspirations
  49. Who Do You Know – Mercy’s Well
  50. Little Is Much – Michael English
  51. That’s Grace – The Primitive Quartet
  52. Lily Of The Valley – Josh and Ashley Franks
  53. When He Says Arise – Answered Prayer
  54. The Calm At The Center Of My Storm – River’s Edge
  55. Don’t Look Back – The Rochesters
  56. Up To Something – Sacred Harmony
  57. What Kind Of A Man – Surrendered
  58. The Old Gospel Ship – Chronicle
  59. The News Is Out – Georgia
  60. Coming On Strong – Cami Shrock
  61. You Can Get There From Here – MARK209
  62. Because Of The Blood – The Shireys
  63. All My Hope – The Dodrills
  64. Let My Light Shine – Zane and Donna King
  65. He Is The Only One – The Dixie Echoes
  66. Pray For Power – Pauline Patterson
  67. I Need To Trust Jesus – Paul James Sound
  68. The Return – The Soul’d Out Quartet
  69. I Went Down – The Spoken 4 Quartet
  70. The Thing About A Valley – Steve Ladd
  71. Always Better – Kevin and Kim Abney
  72. Freedom – The Liberty Quartet
  73. Wanna Be – Southern Raised
  74. I Wanna Know – The Songsmiths
  75. I Believe – Bros. 4
  76. Gonna Take A Ride – Westward Road
  77. Silhouette – The Wisecarvers
  79. I Just Want To Talk To You Jesus – The Barber Family
  80. All That Heaven Holds – The Bates Family
  81. The Fight – Battle Cry
  82. Testify – Cheri Taylor
  83. By The Marks In His Hands – Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver
  84. Everywhere I Go – The Heath Brothers
  85. How Can I Doubt That – The Hinson Family
  86. You Chose To Be My Friend – Jason Crabb
  87. On The Sea Of Life – Jeff and Sheri Easter
  88. Before You Change The World – Lindsey Graham
  89. Why Don’t We Just Sit And Talk – Mark Lowry
  90. Small Lonely Hill – Matt Felts
  91. So Many Ways To Praise – Justified Quartet
  92. Where Is The Valley – Ricky Atkinson and Compassion
  93. Standing In The Storm – The Sharps Quartet
  94. God Told Me To Walk A Little Farther – The Porter Family
  95. Choose Happy – Tim Lovelace
  96. Long Gone – Victoria Bowlin
  97. I Am The One – Walking By Faith
  98. We Believe – The Troy Burns Family
  99. If It Wasn’t For The Valley – The Pathfinders
  100. Broken Things – Avery Road

 

 


