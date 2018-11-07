Congrats To The SGN Scoops Top 100 in Southern Gospel For November

Congrats To The SGN Scoops Top 100 in Southern Gospel For NovemberWritten by scoopsnews on November 7, 2018 – 7:47 am -
Top 100 November 2018
- Beat Up Bible – The Down East Boys
- Jesus Messiah – The Gaither Vocal Band
- Jailbreak – Joseph Habedank
- The Cross Is All The Proof I Need – The Triumphant Quartet
- Rolled Back Stone – Greater Vision
- Beyond Amazed – Brian Free And Assurance
- Run The Race – The Hyssongs
- When I Wake Up To Sleep No More – The Old Time Preachers Quartet
- Faithful – The Whisnants
- Watch and See – TheErwins
- Power In Prayer – 11th Hour
- Love, Love, Love – Gordon Mote
- Sun’s Gonna Come Up – The LeFevre Quartet
- Anything Less – The Taylors
- Meeting In The Middle Of The Air – The Tribute Quartet
- Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile – The Williamsons
- Deep In My Heart – Legacy Five
- What An Anchor – The Mylon Hayes Family
- Be Brave – The McKameys
- Grab Your Umbrella – The Talleys
- Living In The Middle Of His Will – Sunday Drive
- Never Changes – The Steeles
- Lost – The Jim Brady Trio
- You Better Get Right – The Jordan Family Band
- I Know I’ll Be There – Karen Peck and New River
- Don’t Underestimate God’s Grace – The Kingsmen Quartet
- Mount Testimony – The Lore Family
- Treasures In Heaven – The Mark Trammell Quartet
- Running – The Martins
- I’m Gonna Wish I Had Worried Less – Mark Bishop
- Grace, Love, And Mercy – The 3rd Row Boys
- He’s Making Me – Amber Nelon Thompson
- I Can’t Explain It – Dean
- Freedom Don’t Come Easy – Debra Perry and Jaidyn’s Call
- Every Day – The Dysart Family
- Woke Up This Morning – The Guardians
- The Ground Is Level – The Bibletones
- I Want To Be The One – Tim Livingston
- Good News Never Gets Old – Three Bridges
- Peace Is On The Way – The Old Paths
- Give Your Smile Away – The Wilbanks
- You Never Cease To Amaze Me – Sacred Calling
- By A Show Of Hands – The Carolina Boys
- Longing For Home – Ernie Haase and Signature Sound
- Looking Through The Eyes Of Love – The Ferguson Family
- Saved – Hazel Parker Stanley
- Let Me Take You To The Cross – Ivan Parker
- I Know Him – The Inspirations
- Who Do You Know – Mercy’s Well
- Little Is Much – Michael English
- That’s Grace – The Primitive Quartet
- Lily Of The Valley – Josh and Ashley Franks
- When He Says Arise – Answered Prayer
- The Calm At The Center Of My Storm – River’s Edge
- Don’t Look Back – The Rochesters
- Up To Something – Sacred Harmony
- What Kind Of A Man – Surrendered
- The Old Gospel Ship – Chronicle
- The News Is Out – Georgia
- Coming On Strong – Cami Shrock
- You Can Get There From Here – MARK209
- Because Of The Blood – The Shireys
- All My Hope – The Dodrills
- Let My Light Shine – Zane and Donna King
- He Is The Only One – The Dixie Echoes
- Pray For Power – Pauline Patterson
- I Need To Trust Jesus – Paul James Sound
- The Return – The Soul’d Out Quartet
- I Went Down – The Spoken 4 Quartet
- The Thing About A Valley – Steve Ladd
- Always Better – Kevin and Kim Abney
- Freedom – The Liberty Quartet
- Wanna Be – Southern Raised
- I Wanna Know – The Songsmiths
- I Believe – Bros. 4
- Gonna Take A Ride – Westward Road
- Silhouette – The Wisecarvers
- Lily Of The Valley – Josh and Ashley Franks
- I Just Want To Talk To You Jesus – The Barber Family
- All That Heaven Holds – The Bates Family
- The Fight – Battle Cry
- Testify – Cheri Taylor
- By The Marks In His Hands – Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver
- Everywhere I Go – The Heath Brothers
- How Can I Doubt That – The Hinson Family
- You Chose To Be My Friend – Jason Crabb
- On The Sea Of Life – Jeff and Sheri Easter
- Before You Change The World – Lindsey Graham
- Why Don’t We Just Sit And Talk – Mark Lowry
- Small Lonely Hill – Matt Felts
- So Many Ways To Praise – Justified Quartet
- Where Is The Valley – Ricky Atkinson and Compassion
- Standing In The Storm – The Sharps Quartet
- God Told Me To Walk A Little Farther – The Porter Family
- Choose Happy – Tim Lovelace
- Long Gone – Victoria Bowlin
- I Am The One – Walking By Faith
- We Believe – The Troy Burns Family
- If It Wasn’t For The Valley – The Pathfinders
- Broken Things – Avery Road
Tags: SGN Scoops Top 100
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Congrats To The SGN Scoops Top 100 in Southern Gospel For November
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.