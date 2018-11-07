Congrats To The SGN Scoops Top 100 in Southern Gospel For November

Top 100 November 2018

Beat Up Bible – The Down East Boys

Jesus Messiah – The Gaither Vocal Band

Jailbreak – Joseph Habedank

The Cross Is All The Proof I Need – The Triumphant Quartet

Rolled Back Stone – Greater Vision

Beyond Amazed – Brian Free And Assurance

Run The Race – The Hyssongs

When I Wake Up To Sleep No More – The Old Time Preachers Quartet

Faithful – The Whisnants

Watch and See – TheErwins

Power In Prayer – 11 th Hour

Love, Love, Love – Gordon Mote

Sun’s Gonna Come Up – The LeFevre Quartet

Anything Less – The Taylors

Meeting In The Middle Of The Air – The Tribute Quartet

Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile – The Williamsons

Deep In My Heart – Legacy Five

What An Anchor – The Mylon Hayes Family

Be Brave – The McKameys

Grab Your Umbrella – The Talleys

Living In The Middle Of His Will – Sunday Drive

Never Changes – The Steeles

Lost – The Jim Brady Trio

You Better Get Right – The Jordan Family Band

I Know I’ll Be There – Karen Peck and New River

Don’t Underestimate God’s Grace – The Kingsmen Quartet

Mount Testimony – The Lore Family

Treasures In Heaven – The Mark Trammell Quartet

Running – The Martins

I’m Gonna Wish I Had Worried Less – Mark Bishop

Grace, Love, And Mercy – The 3 rd Row Boys

He’s Making Me – Amber Nelon Thompson

I Can’t Explain It – Dean

Freedom Don’t Come Easy – Debra Perry and Jaidyn’s Call

Every Day – The Dysart Family

Woke Up This Morning – The Guardians

The Ground Is Level – The Bibletones

I Want To Be The One – Tim Livingston

Good News Never Gets Old – Three Bridges

Peace Is On The Way – The Old Paths

Give Your Smile Away – The Wilbanks

You Never Cease To Amaze Me – Sacred Calling

By A Show Of Hands – The Carolina Boys

Longing For Home – Ernie Haase and Signature Sound

Looking Through The Eyes Of Love – The Ferguson Family

Saved – Hazel Parker Stanley

Let Me Take You To The Cross – Ivan Parker

I Know Him – The Inspirations

Who Do You Know – Mercy’s Well

Little Is Much – Michael English

That’s Grace – The Primitive Quartet

Lily Of The Valley – Josh and Ashley Franks

When He Says Arise – Answered Prayer

The Calm At The Center Of My Storm – River’s Edge

Don’t Look Back – The Rochesters

Up To Something – Sacred Harmony

What Kind Of A Man – Surrendered

The Old Gospel Ship – Chronicle

The News Is Out – Georgia

Coming On Strong – Cami Shrock

You Can Get There From Here – MARK209

Because Of The Blood – The Shireys

All My Hope – The Dodrills

Let My Light Shine – Zane and Donna King

He Is The Only One – The Dixie Echoes

Pray For Power – Pauline Patterson

I Need To Trust Jesus – Paul James Sound

The Return – The Soul’d Out Quartet

I Went Down – The Spoken 4 Quartet

The Thing About A Valley – Steve Ladd

Always Better – Kevin and Kim Abney

Freedom – The Liberty Quartet

Wanna Be – Southern Raised

I Wanna Know – The Songsmiths

I Believe – Bros. 4

Gonna Take A Ride – Westward Road

Silhouette – The Wisecarvers

Lily Of The Valley – Josh and Ashley Franks

I Just Want To Talk To You Jesus – The Barber Family

All That Heaven Holds – The Bates Family

The Fight – Battle Cry

Testify – Cheri Taylor

By The Marks In His Hands – Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver

Everywhere I Go – The Heath Brothers

How Can I Doubt That – The Hinson Family

You Chose To Be My Friend – Jason Crabb

On The Sea Of Life – Jeff and Sheri Easter

Before You Change The World – Lindsey Graham

Why Don’t We Just Sit And Talk – Mark Lowry

Small Lonely Hill – Matt Felts

So Many Ways To Praise – Justified Quartet

Where Is The Valley – Ricky Atkinson and Compassion

Standing In The Storm – The Sharps Quartet

God Told Me To Walk A Little Farther – The Porter Family

Choose Happy – Tim Lovelace

Long Gone – Victoria Bowlin

I Am The One – Walking By Faith

We Believe – The Troy Burns Family

If It Wasn’t For The Valley – The Pathfinders