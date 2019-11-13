Congrats to The SGN SCOOPS TOP 100 November

Congrats to The SGN SCOOPS TOP 100 NovemberWritten by scoopsnews on November 13, 2019 – 4:52 am -
Top 100 SGN SCOOPS November
- I’d like To Tell It Again- Down East Boys
- What Kind Of Man- Legacy Five
- The River- Karen Peck & New River
- Uncommon Praise- Guardians
- The People That God Gives You- Bowling Family
- Going There- Triumphant Quartet
- Set Your House In Order- Gordon Mote ( With Oak Ridge Boys)
- Blessed Be The Name Of The Lord- Steeles
- Alabama Mud- Gold City
- A Rugged Old Cross- LeFevre Quartet
- From Dust To Glory- McKameys
- Day One- Jason Crabb
- Brave- Browns
- This Is The Place- Gaither Vocal Band
- You’ve Arrived- Greater Vision
- Resurrection Power- Mylon Hayes Family
- Come To The Well- Kingdom Heirs
- Live Like Jesus- Collingsworth Family
- God Says You Can- Hyssongs
- He Has- Old Time Preachers Quartet
- Deeper- Gerald Crabb
- Heaven Is- Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
- Shame On Me- Joseph Habedank
- Come Sunday Morning- Old Paths
- What Only God Can Do- Michael Booth
- Sing In The Valley- Perrys
- When The Answer Is No- Talleys
- You Are Loved- Jeff & Sheri Easter
- No Other Name Like Jesus- Josh & Ashley Franks
- The Storm- Brian Free & Assurance
- Robes of Pure White- Williamsons
- Jesus To Me- Wisecarvers
- Just Pray- Billy Huddleston
- Keep Me Close -Whisnants
- Take Him To That Place- Tim Livingston
- When God Says Wait- Browders
- Think About You- TaRanda
- His Hand Reached Further Down- Inspirations
- Beautiful City- Bibletones
- Grateful- Pruitt Family
- When I Close My Eyes Here- Eagle’s Wings
- My Kind Of People- MARK209
- The Empty Altar- Heaven’s Mountain Band
- I Got Saved- Diplomats
- Better Things To Do- John Whisnant
- The Healer Hasn’t Los His Touch- Tribute Quartet
- Anyway- Judith Montgomery & Family
- Rejoice- Cami Shrock
- I Need A Fresh Drink- Liberty Quartet
- Old Church Choir- Hazel Parker Stanley
- Down The Road To Damascus- Three Bridges
- Think Again- Hunter May
- What A Morning- Port City Quartet
- Safe- Lindsey Graham
- The Joy He’s Given Me- Sharps
- I’ve Got The Son In My Eyes- Endless Highway
- Let Your Light Shine Sacred Harmony
- Go Ask Moses- Mark Trammell Quartet
- Love Still Flows- Taylors
- Tough As A Pine Knot- Jessica Horton
- I’ve Ever Been Glad- Kingsmen
- Sometimes It’s You- Isbell Family
- Who I Am Today- Melissa Evans
- Life- Battle Cry
- Hold On- Reliance
- He’s Coming Again- Joyaires
- I’m Reminded- The Dodsons
- Be That Kind- Zane & Donna King
- Bass Medley- BROS.4
- Better- Chandlers
- God’s Gonna Give You A Testimony- Frosts
- Real Truth Revival- Real Truth Revival
- Listen To My Heart- Answered Prayer
- He Knows My Name- Rochesters
- I Got Saved- Fields Of Grace
- I’m Going To Heaven- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
- Everybody Ought To Praise His Name- Chronicle
- Jesus Cares For Me- Ball Brothers
- Good To Go- Pathfinders
- 3 Nails, 3 Days- Greg Sullivan
- His Eye Is On The Sparrow- Lauren Talley
- Wings Of Prayer- Michael Combs
- Love Always Finds A Way- Johnson Edition
- Black Sheep- Mary Burke
- Thank You For Saving Me- Phillips Family
- His Name Is God- The Edwards Family
- I’m In Good Hands- Mark Bishop
- I’ll Give You Grace- Britton Family
- He Has Made A Way- Steve Ladd
- The Time Is Near- Ben McGalliard
- The Meeting In The Air- Chuck Wagon Gang
- Still – Riley Harrison Clark
- I’m Not Who I Used To Be- Tonja Rose
- It Took The Cross- Griffith Family
- Another One Like Him- Master’s Voice
- Straight And Narrow Road- Blood Bought
- Everytime- Mary Burke
- Shoulder To Shoulder- Blythe Family
- Worthy- BJ Jenkins
- Love Still Holds Our Scars- Blake & Jenna Bolerjack
*This chart will be published in the December Issue of SGN SCOOPS.
