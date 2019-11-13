Congrats to The SGN SCOOPS TOP 100 November

Top 100 SGN SCOOPS November

  1. I’d like To Tell It Again- Down East Boys
  2. What Kind Of Man- Legacy Five
  3. The River- Karen Peck & New River
  4. Uncommon Praise- Guardians
  5. The People That God Gives You- Bowling Family
  6. Going There- Triumphant Quartet
  7. Set Your House In Order- Gordon Mote ( With Oak Ridge Boys)
  8. Blessed Be The Name Of The Lord- Steeles
  9. Alabama Mud- Gold City
  10. A Rugged Old Cross- LeFevre Quartet
  11. From Dust To Glory- McKameys
  12. Day One- Jason Crabb
  13. Brave- Browns
  14. This Is The Place- Gaither Vocal Band
  15. You’ve Arrived- Greater Vision
  16. Resurrection Power- Mylon Hayes Family
  17. Come To The Well- Kingdom Heirs
  18. Live Like Jesus- Collingsworth Family
  19. God Says You Can- Hyssongs
  20. He Has- Old Time Preachers Quartet
  21. Deeper- Gerald Crabb
  22. Heaven Is- Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
  23. Shame On Me- Joseph Habedank
  24. Come Sunday Morning- Old Paths
  25. What Only God Can Do- Michael Booth
  26. Sing In The Valley- Perrys
  27. When The Answer Is No- Talleys
  28. You Are Loved- Jeff & Sheri Easter
  29. No Other Name Like Jesus- Josh & Ashley Franks
  30. The Storm- Brian Free & Assurance
  31. Robes of Pure White- Williamsons
  32. Jesus To Me- Wisecarvers
  33. Just Pray- Billy Huddleston
  34. Keep Me Close -Whisnants
  35. Take Him To That Place- Tim Livingston
  36. When God Says Wait- Browders
  37. Think About You- TaRanda
  38. His Hand Reached Further Down- Inspirations
  39. Beautiful City- Bibletones
  40. Grateful- Pruitt Family
  41. When I Close My Eyes Here- Eagle’s Wings
  42. My Kind Of People- MARK209
  43. The Empty Altar- Heaven’s Mountain Band
  44. I Got Saved- Diplomats
  45. Better Things To Do- John Whisnant
  46. The Healer Hasn’t Los His Touch- Tribute Quartet
  47. Anyway- Judith Montgomery & Family
  48. Rejoice- Cami Shrock
  49. I Need A Fresh Drink- Liberty Quartet
  50. Old Church Choir- Hazel Parker Stanley
  51. Down The Road To Damascus- Three Bridges
  52. Think Again- Hunter May
  53. What A Morning- Port City Quartet
  54. Safe- Lindsey Graham
  55. The Joy He’s Given Me- Sharps
  56. I’ve Got The Son In My Eyes- Endless Highway
  57. Let Your Light Shine Sacred Harmony
  58. Go Ask Moses- Mark Trammell Quartet
  59. Love Still Flows- Taylors
  60. Tough As A Pine Knot- Jessica Horton
  61. I’ve Ever Been Glad- Kingsmen
  62. Sometimes It’s You- Isbell Family
  63. Who I Am Today- Melissa Evans
  64. Life- Battle Cry
  65. Hold On- Reliance
  66. He’s Coming Again- Joyaires
  67. I’m Reminded- The Dodsons
  68. Be That Kind- Zane & Donna King
  69. Bass Medley- BROS.4
  70. Better- Chandlers
  71. God’s Gonna Give You A Testimony- Frosts
  72. Real Truth Revival- Real Truth Revival
  73. Listen To My Heart- Answered Prayer
  74. He Knows My Name- Rochesters
  75. I Got Saved- Fields Of Grace
  76. I’m Going To Heaven- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
  77. Everybody Ought To Praise His Name- Chronicle
  78. Jesus Cares For Me- Ball Brothers
  79. Good To Go- Pathfinders
  80. 3 Nails, 3 Days- Greg Sullivan
  81. His Eye Is On The Sparrow- Lauren Talley
  82. Wings Of Prayer- Michael Combs
  83. Love Always Finds A Way- Johnson Edition
  84. Black Sheep- Mary Burke
  85. Thank You For Saving Me- Phillips Family
  86. His Name Is God- The Edwards Family
  87. I’m In Good Hands- Mark Bishop
  88. I’ll Give You Grace- Britton Family
  89. He Has Made A Way- Steve Ladd
  90. The Time Is Near- Ben McGalliard
  91. The Meeting In The Air- Chuck Wagon Gang
  92. Still – Riley Harrison Clark
  93. I’m Not Who I Used To Be- Tonja Rose
  94. It Took The Cross- Griffith Family
  95. Another One Like Him- Master’s Voice
  96. Straight And Narrow Road- Blood Bought
  97. Everytime- Mary Burke
  98. Shoulder To Shoulder- Blythe Family
  99. Worthy- BJ Jenkins
  100. Love Still Holds Our Scars- Blake & Jenna Bolerjack

*This chart will be published in the December Issue of SGN SCOOPS.

 

 

 


