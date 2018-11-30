Congrats to The SGN Scoops Top 100 Southern Gospel- December

Congrats to The SGN Scoops Top 100 Southern Gospel- DecemberWritten by scoopsnews on November 30, 2018 – 2:51 pm -
2018 December SGN SCOOPS Top 100
1. Rolled Back Stone – Greater Vision
2. Jailbreak – Joseph Habedank
3. Jesus Messiah – Gaither Vocal Band
4. Run The Race – The Hyssongs
5. Faithful – The Whisnants
6. Meeting In The Middle of The Air – The Tribute Quartet
7. Love, Love, Love – Gordon Mote
8. Watch And See – The Erwins
9. Never Changes – The Steeles
10. Anything Less – The Taylors
11. I Know I’ll Be There – Karen Peck & New River
12. Deep In My Heart – Legacy Five
13. Treasures In Heaven – The Mark Trammell Quartet
14. Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile – The Williamsons
15. Sihouette – The Wisecarvers
16. Grab Your Umbrella – The Talleys
17. Beat Up Bible – The Down East Boys
18. Longing For Home – Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
19. Lost – The Jim Brady Trio
20. You Chose To Be My Friend – Jason Crabb
21. Mount Testimony – The Lore Family
22. Don’t Underestimate God’s Grace – The Kingsmen
23. I’m Gonna Wish I Had Worried Less – Mark Bishop
24. Beyond Amazed – Brian Free And Assurance
25. Freedom Don’t Come Easy- Debra Perry And Jaidyn’s Call
26. The Cross Is All The Proof I Need – The Triumphant Quartet
27. You Better Get Right – The Jordan Family Band
28. Power in Prayer – 11th Hour
29. Grace, Love And Mercy – The 3rd Row Boys
30. Peace Is On The Way – The Old Paths
31. Good News Never Gets Old – Three Bridges
32. I Want To Be The One – Tim Livingston
33. When I Wake Up To Sleep No More – The Old Time Preachers Quartet
34. Let My Light So Shine – Zane and Donna King
35. Saved – Hazel Parker Stanley
36. By and By – The Hoppers
37. Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You – The Kingdom Heirs
38. Running – The Martins
39. I Can’t Hardly Wait – Curtis Hyler And Jubilation
40. Mercy and Love – The Collingsworth Family
41. He’s Making Me – Amber Nelon Thompson
42. The Ground Is Level – The Bibletones
43. Who Do You Know – Mercy’s Well
44. The News Is Out – Georgia
45. The Old Gospel Ship – Chronicle
46. He Is The Only One – The Dixie Echoes
47. Yes He Did, Yes He Does, Yes He Will – The Master’s Voice
48. We Believe – The Troy Burns Family
49. One of These Mornings – Avenue
50. Give Your Smile Away – The Wilbanks
51. It Carried Him – The Perrys
52. So Good To Me – The McKameys
53. God Fights On My Side – The Guardians
54. If He Hung The Moon – Eagle’s Wings
55. That’s What Happened At The Cross – Exodus
56. By The Marks In His Hands – Doyle Lawson And Quicksilver
57. Looking Through The Eyes Of Love – The Ferguson Family
58. You Can Get There From Here – MARK209
59. Love – HighRoad
60. Let Me Take You To The Cross – Ivan Parker
61. On The Sea Of Life – Jeff And Sheri Easter
62. I Will Not Be Shaken – Jason Davidson
63. All My Hope – The Dodrill Family
64. Before You Change The World – Lindsey Graham
65. The Thing About A Valley – Steve Ladd
66. He Set Me Free – Sunday Drive
67. The Return – The Soul’d Out Quartet
68. Wanna Be – Southern Raised
69. Don’t Look Back – The Rochesters
70. Pray for Power – Pauline Patterson
71. The Calm At The Center Of My Storm – River’s Edge
72. That’s Grace – The Primitive Quartet
73. Where is The Valley – Ricky Atkinson And Compassion
74. Coming On Strong – Cami Shrock
75. I Know Him – The Inspirations
76. What Kind of A Man- Surrendered
77. Testify – Cheri Taylor
78. I Need To Trust Jesus – Paul James Sound
79. I Believe – The Bros.4
80. How Can I Doubt That -The Hinson Family
81. God Told Me To Walk A Little Farther – The Porter Family
82. Choose Happy – Tim Lovelace
83. Broken Things – Avery Road
85. The Fight – Battle Cry
86. Everywhere I Go – The Heath Brothers
87. Power In The Blood/Are You Washed In The Blood – The Blackwood Brothers Quartet
88. Long Gone – Victoria Bowlin
89. Yours, Amen – The Isaacs
90. It’s Gonna Be A Great Day – Jason Cooper
91. Amazing Grace – Jeremiah’s Call
92. By The Touch Of Your Hand – The Messiah’s Call
93. In Jesus’ Name – Michael Combs
94. Pictures – Jessica Horton
95. Did I Please God Today – Mike Upright
96. When Jesus Comes In The Clouds – The Anchormen
97. Back To My Senses – The Arenos
98. All That Heaven Holds – The Bates Family
99. Decided To Believe – Day Three
100. Let’s Meet By The River – The Bakers
