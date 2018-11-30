Congrats to The SGN Scoops Top 100 Southern Gospel- December

SGNScoops Top 100

2018 December SGN SCOOPS Top 100

1.       Rolled Back Stone – Greater Vision

2.       Jailbreak – Joseph Habedank

3.       Jesus Messiah – Gaither Vocal Band

4.       Run The Race – The Hyssongs

5.       Faithful – The Whisnants

6.       Meeting In The Middle of The Air – The Tribute Quartet

7.       Love, Love, Love – Gordon Mote

8.       Watch And See – The Erwins

9.       Never Changes – The Steeles

10.   Anything Less – The Taylors

11.   I Know I’ll  Be There – Karen Peck & New River

12.   Deep In My Heart – Legacy Five

13.   Treasures In Heaven – The Mark Trammell Quartet

14.   Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile – The Williamsons

15.   Sihouette – The Wisecarvers

16.   Grab Your Umbrella – The Talleys

17.   Beat Up Bible – The Down East Boys

18.   Longing For Home – Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

19.   Lost – The Jim Brady Trio

20.   You Chose To Be My Friend –  Jason Crabb

21.   Mount Testimony – The Lore Family

22.   Don’t Underestimate God’s Grace – The Kingsmen

23.   I’m Gonna Wish I Had Worried Less – Mark Bishop

24.   Beyond Amazed – Brian Free And Assurance

25.   Freedom Don’t Come Easy- Debra Perry And Jaidyn’s Call

26.   The Cross Is All The Proof I Need –  The Triumphant Quartet

27.   You Better Get Right – The Jordan Family Band

28.   Power in Prayer – 11th Hour

29.   Grace, Love And Mercy – The 3rd Row Boys

30.   Peace Is On The Way –  The Old Paths

31.   Good News Never Gets Old – Three Bridges

32.   I Want To Be The One – Tim Livingston

33.   When I Wake Up To Sleep No More – The Old Time Preachers Quartet

34.   Let My Light So Shine – Zane and Donna King

35.   Saved – Hazel Parker Stanley

36.   By and By – The Hoppers

37.   Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You – The Kingdom Heirs

38.   Running – The Martins

39.   I Can’t Hardly Wait – Curtis Hyler And Jubilation

40.   Mercy and Love – The Collingsworth Family

41.   He’s Making Me – Amber Nelon Thompson

42.   The Ground Is Level – The Bibletones

43.   Who Do You Know – Mercy’s Well

44.   The News Is Out – Georgia

45.   The Old Gospel Ship – Chronicle

46.   He Is The Only One – The Dixie Echoes

47.   Yes He Did, Yes He Does, Yes He Will – The Master’s Voice

48.   We Believe – The Troy Burns Family

49.   One of These Mornings –  Avenue

50.   Give Your Smile Away – The Wilbanks

51.   It Carried Him – The Perrys

52.   So Good To Me – The McKameys

53.   God Fights On My Side – The Guardians

54.   If He Hung The Moon – Eagle’s Wings

55.   That’s What Happened At The Cross – Exodus

56.   By The Marks In His Hands – Doyle Lawson And Quicksilver

57.   Looking Through The Eyes Of Love – The Ferguson  Family

58.   You Can Get There From Here – MARK209

59.   Love – HighRoad

60.   Let Me Take You To The Cross – Ivan Parker

61.   On The Sea Of Life – Jeff And Sheri Easter

62.   I Will Not Be Shaken – Jason  Davidson

63.   All My Hope – The Dodrill Family

64.   Before You Change The World – Lindsey Graham

65.   The Thing About A Valley – Steve Ladd

66.   He Set Me Free – Sunday Drive

67.   The Return – The Soul’d Out Quartet

68.   Wanna Be – Southern Raised

69.   Don’t Look Back – The Rochesters

70.   Pray for Power – Pauline Patterson

71.   The Calm At The Center Of My Storm – River’s Edge

72.   That’s Grace – The Primitive Quartet

73.   Where is The Valley – Ricky Atkinson And Compassion

74.   Coming On Strong – Cami Shrock

75.   I Know Him – The Inspirations

76.   What Kind of A Man- Surrendered

77.   Testify – Cheri Taylor

78.   I Need To Trust Jesus – Paul James Sound

79.   I Believe – The Bros.4

80.   How Can I Doubt That -The Hinson Family

81.   God Told Me To Walk A Little Farther – The Porter Family

82.   Choose Happy – Tim Lovelace

83.   Broken Things – Avery Road

85.   The Fight – Battle Cry

86.   Everywhere I Go – The Heath Brothers

87.   Power In The Blood/Are You Washed In The Blood – The Blackwood Brothers Quartet

88.   Long Gone – Victoria Bowlin

89.   Yours, Amen – The Isaacs

90.   It’s Gonna Be A Great Day – Jason Cooper

91.   Amazing Grace – Jeremiah’s Call

92.   By The Touch Of Your Hand – The Messiah’s Call

93.   In Jesus’ Name – Michael Combs

94.   Pictures – Jessica Horton

95.   Did I Please God Today – Mike Upright

96.   When Jesus Comes In The Clouds – The Anchormen

97.   Back To My Senses – The Arenos

98.   All That Heaven Holds – The Bates Family

99.   Decided To Believe – Day Three

100.  Let’s Meet By The River – The Bakers


