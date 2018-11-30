Congrats to The SGN Scoops Top 100 Southern Gospel- December

Written by scoopsnews on November 30, 2018 – 2:51 pm -

2018 December SGN SCOOPS Top 100

1. Rolled Back Stone – Greater Vision

2. Jailbreak – Joseph Habedank

3. Jesus Messiah – Gaither Vocal Band

4. Run The Race – The Hyssongs

5. Faithful – The Whisnants

6. Meeting In The Middle of The Air – The Tribute Quartet

7. Love, Love, Love – Gordon Mote

8. Watch And See – The Erwins

9. Never Changes – The Steeles

10. Anything Less – The Taylors

11. I Know I’ll Be There – Karen Peck & New River

12. Deep In My Heart – Legacy Five

13. Treasures In Heaven – The Mark Trammell Quartet

14. Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile – The Williamsons

15. Sihouette – The Wisecarvers

16. Grab Your Umbrella – The Talleys

17. Beat Up Bible – The Down East Boys

18. Longing For Home – Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

19. Lost – The Jim Brady Trio

20. You Chose To Be My Friend – Jason Crabb

21. Mount Testimony – The Lore Family

22. Don’t Underestimate God’s Grace – The Kingsmen

23. I’m Gonna Wish I Had Worried Less – Mark Bishop

24. Beyond Amazed – Brian Free And Assurance

25. Freedom Don’t Come Easy- Debra Perry And Jaidyn’s Call

26. The Cross Is All The Proof I Need – The Triumphant Quartet

27. You Better Get Right – The Jordan Family Band

28. Power in Prayer – 11th Hour

29. Grace, Love And Mercy – The 3rd Row Boys

30. Peace Is On The Way – The Old Paths

31. Good News Never Gets Old – Three Bridges

32. I Want To Be The One – Tim Livingston

33. When I Wake Up To Sleep No More – The Old Time Preachers Quartet

34. Let My Light So Shine – Zane and Donna King

35. Saved – Hazel Parker Stanley

36. By and By – The Hoppers

37. Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You – The Kingdom Heirs

38. Running – The Martins

39. I Can’t Hardly Wait – Curtis Hyler And Jubilation

40. Mercy and Love – The Collingsworth Family

41. He’s Making Me – Amber Nelon Thompson

42. The Ground Is Level – The Bibletones

43. Who Do You Know – Mercy’s Well

44. The News Is Out – Georgia

45. The Old Gospel Ship – Chronicle

46. He Is The Only One – The Dixie Echoes

47. Yes He Did, Yes He Does, Yes He Will – The Master’s Voice

48. We Believe – The Troy Burns Family

49. One of These Mornings – Avenue

50. Give Your Smile Away – The Wilbanks

51. It Carried Him – The Perrys

52. So Good To Me – The McKameys

53. God Fights On My Side – The Guardians

54. If He Hung The Moon – Eagle’s Wings

55. That’s What Happened At The Cross – Exodus

56. By The Marks In His Hands – Doyle Lawson And Quicksilver

57. Looking Through The Eyes Of Love – The Ferguson Family

58. You Can Get There From Here – MARK209

59. Love – HighRoad

60. Let Me Take You To The Cross – Ivan Parker

61. On The Sea Of Life – Jeff And Sheri Easter

62. I Will Not Be Shaken – Jason Davidson

63. All My Hope – The Dodrill Family

64. Before You Change The World – Lindsey Graham

65. The Thing About A Valley – Steve Ladd

66. He Set Me Free – Sunday Drive

67. The Return – The Soul’d Out Quartet

68. Wanna Be – Southern Raised

69. Don’t Look Back – The Rochesters

70. Pray for Power – Pauline Patterson

71. The Calm At The Center Of My Storm – River’s Edge

72. That’s Grace – The Primitive Quartet

73. Where is The Valley – Ricky Atkinson And Compassion

74. Coming On Strong – Cami Shrock

75. I Know Him – The Inspirations

76. What Kind of A Man- Surrendered

77. Testify – Cheri Taylor

78. I Need To Trust Jesus – Paul James Sound

79. I Believe – The Bros.4

80. How Can I Doubt That -The Hinson Family

81. God Told Me To Walk A Little Farther – The Porter Family

82. Choose Happy – Tim Lovelace

83. Broken Things – Avery Road

85. The Fight – Battle Cry

86. Everywhere I Go – The Heath Brothers

87. Power In The Blood/Are You Washed In The Blood – The Blackwood Brothers Quartet

88. Long Gone – Victoria Bowlin

89. Yours, Amen – The Isaacs

90. It’s Gonna Be A Great Day – Jason Cooper

91. Amazing Grace – Jeremiah’s Call

92. By The Touch Of Your Hand – The Messiah’s Call

93. In Jesus’ Name – Michael Combs

94. Pictures – Jessica Horton

95. Did I Please God Today – Mike Upright

96. When Jesus Comes In The Clouds – The Anchormen

97. Back To My Senses – The Arenos

98. All That Heaven Holds – The Bates Family

99. Decided To Believe – Day Three

100. Let’s Meet By The River – The Bakers

