Congrats to the SGN Scoops Top 100 Southern Gospel June

Written by scoopsnews on June 8, 2019 – 1:15 pm -

1. Even Me – The Triumphant Quartet

2. All My Hope – Gold City

3. Revival – The LeFevre Quartet

4. You’re Not In This Alone – The Browders

5. Everything He Forgot – Brian Free and Assurance

6. We Are All God’s Children – The Gaither Vocal Band

7. His Grave Wrote The Song – Greater Vision

8. Joy On The Journey – The Mylon Hayes Family

9. Choose Life – The Hyssongs

10. Just Across The River – The Steeles

11. Everybody Come See Jesus – The Tribute Quartet

12. The Father Knew – Susan Whisnant

13. Death Was Arrested – The Talleys

14. The Ground Is Level At Calvary – The Whisnants

15. Lord Knows – The Old Paths

16. I Pray Every Day – The Taylors

17. Finish Well, Finish Strong, Finish Empty – Mark Bishop

18. Be Saved – The Mark Trammell Quartet

19. Victory Shout – The Kingsmen

20. So Good To Me – McKameys

21. Like I’m On The Shore – The Erwins

22. His Cross Is Empty Now – The Lore Family

23. The River – Karen Peck and New River

24. He’s Here For Me – The Williamsons

25. The Sweetest Story Told – The Wilbanks

26. It Carried Him – The Perrys

27. Testimony Time – The Down East Boys

28. Shame On Me – Joseph Habedank

29. You’re Not The Only One – Tim Livingston

30. I’m Not Afraid To Go – New Ground

31. That’s Right Where He’ll Be – The Inspirations

32. Glory To Glory – Riley Harrison Clark

33. Love All Day Long – The Nelons

34. Give It To You – Cana’s Voice

35. Live The Gospel – Three Bridges

36. I Love You – Joseph Habedank

37. Send An Angel By My Way – The Freemans

38. Faith Like That – The Dunaways

39. You Chose To Be My Friend – Jason Crabb

40. Thank You For The Roses – Paul James Sound

41. Shouting In The Middle Of My Storm – The Jordan Family Band

42. I’d Like To Meet The Preacher – 11th Hour

43. Heal The Wound – The Martins

44. Every Word Of God Is True – Chronicle

45. God Of Every Moment – Zane and Donna King

46. In The Fire – The Dodsons

47. The Lovely Name Of Jesus – The Kingdom Heirs

48. Composer Of My Life – Tim Lovelace

49. Freedom Band – The Joneses

50. A Bible And A Belt – Les Butler and Friends

51. Triumphantly – Bros.4

52. Blood Of Jesus – The Carolina Boys Quartet

53. When We Have To Face The Fire – The Dysart Family

54. Let My Life Be A Light – Balsam Range

55. Let Your Light So Shine – Mark209

56. Who Is On The Lord’s Side – The Mark Dubbeld Family

57. Live For Today – Cami Shrock

58. More Blessed Than Burdened – The Frosts

59. Another One Like Him – The Master’s Voice

60. He’ll Make A Way – Hazel Parker Stanley

61. Pictures – Jessica Horton

62. Dining With The King – The Fields Of Grace

63. Leave My Trouble Behind – The Pathfinders

64. I’ll Be So Happy There – Mercy’s Well

65. Take A Stand – Justified

66. Roll On Jordan – The Common Bond Quartet

67. It Happened That Day – The Hinson Family

68. Love Is Gonna Win – The Sharps

69. Back To God – The Real Truth Revival

70. Believe Me He Can – Blood Bought

71. I Am Just A Pilgrim – The Appalachian Road Show

72. Jesus, You’re Always There – The Primitive Quartet

73. A World To Believe In – The Bilderbacks

74. Following In Their Footsteps – The GloryWay Quartet

75. The Last Man Standing – Reign Down

76. It’s A Highway To Heaven – Endless Highway

77. It’s Good To Be Alive – The Dodrill Family

78. Royal Banquet – Living Faith

79. I’m Holding On – Greg Loggins and Revival

80. Gone – Summit Trace

81. Call On God – Tonja Rose

82. You’re Looking More Like Your Father – The Journeys

83. I’ll Meet You At The Gate – The 3rd Row Boys

84. What Happened At The Cross, Stays At The Cross – The Keystone State Quartet

85. There Is A Healer – Adam Crabb

86. Heavenly Ride – Souls Harbor

87. Wherever You Are – Melissa Evans

88. Oh What A Day – Surrendered

89. Mercy On Me – Foretold

90. Day One – Jason Crabb

91. Hallelujah Meeting – Charlie Sexton and Homecoming

92. I’ll Take Jesus – ReJeana Leeth and New Grace

93. There’s One Man – Mitchell Whisnant

94. Three Story House – Don Stiles

95. I Need You That Way – Exodus

96. Bloodline – Christian Cross Roads

97. Stand Together As One – Melissa Smith

98. It’s Only A Test – 2nd Chance Ministries

99. Too Much Jesus In Me – Linda Lanier

100. Cain’s Blood – The Steel City Revival

