Congrats to the SGN Scoops Top 100 Southern Gospel June
1. Even Me – The Triumphant Quartet
2. All My Hope – Gold City
3. Revival – The LeFevre Quartet
4. You’re Not In This Alone – The Browders
5. Everything He Forgot – Brian Free and Assurance
6. We Are All God’s Children – The Gaither Vocal Band
7. His Grave Wrote The Song – Greater Vision
8. Joy On The Journey – The Mylon Hayes Family
9. Choose Life – The Hyssongs
10. Just Across The River – The Steeles
11. Everybody Come See Jesus – The Tribute Quartet
12. The Father Knew – Susan Whisnant
13. Death Was Arrested – The Talleys
14. The Ground Is Level At Calvary – The Whisnants
15. Lord Knows – The Old Paths
16. I Pray Every Day – The Taylors
17. Finish Well, Finish Strong, Finish Empty – Mark Bishop
18. Be Saved – The Mark Trammell Quartet
19. Victory Shout – The Kingsmen
20. So Good To Me – McKameys
21. Like I’m On The Shore – The Erwins
22. His Cross Is Empty Now – The Lore Family
23. The River – Karen Peck and New River
24. He’s Here For Me – The Williamsons
25. The Sweetest Story Told – The Wilbanks
26. It Carried Him – The Perrys
27. Testimony Time – The Down East Boys
28. Shame On Me – Joseph Habedank
29. You’re Not The Only One – Tim Livingston
30. I’m Not Afraid To Go – New Ground
31. That’s Right Where He’ll Be – The Inspirations
32. Glory To Glory – Riley Harrison Clark
33. Love All Day Long – The Nelons
34. Give It To You – Cana’s Voice
35. Live The Gospel – Three Bridges
36. I Love You – Joseph Habedank
37. Send An Angel By My Way – The Freemans
38. Faith Like That – The Dunaways
39. You Chose To Be My Friend – Jason Crabb
40. Thank You For The Roses – Paul James Sound
41. Shouting In The Middle Of My Storm – The Jordan Family Band
42. I’d Like To Meet The Preacher – 11th Hour
43. Heal The Wound – The Martins
44. Every Word Of God Is True – Chronicle
45. God Of Every Moment – Zane and Donna King
46. In The Fire – The Dodsons
47. The Lovely Name Of Jesus – The Kingdom Heirs
48. Composer Of My Life – Tim Lovelace
49. Freedom Band – The Joneses
50. A Bible And A Belt – Les Butler and Friends
51. Triumphantly – Bros.4
52. Blood Of Jesus – The Carolina Boys Quartet
53. When We Have To Face The Fire – The Dysart Family
54. Let My Life Be A Light – Balsam Range
55. Let Your Light So Shine – Mark209
56. Who Is On The Lord’s Side – The Mark Dubbeld Family
57. Live For Today – Cami Shrock
58. More Blessed Than Burdened – The Frosts
59. Another One Like Him – The Master’s Voice
60. He’ll Make A Way – Hazel Parker Stanley
61. Pictures – Jessica Horton
62. Dining With The King – The Fields Of Grace
63. Leave My Trouble Behind – The Pathfinders
64. I’ll Be So Happy There – Mercy’s Well
65. Take A Stand – Justified
66. Roll On Jordan – The Common Bond Quartet
67. It Happened That Day – The Hinson Family
68. Love Is Gonna Win – The Sharps
69. Back To God – The Real Truth Revival
70. Believe Me He Can – Blood Bought
71. I Am Just A Pilgrim – The Appalachian Road Show
72. Jesus, You’re Always There – The Primitive Quartet
73. A World To Believe In – The Bilderbacks
74. Following In Their Footsteps – The GloryWay Quartet
75. The Last Man Standing – Reign Down
76. It’s A Highway To Heaven – Endless Highway
77. It’s Good To Be Alive – The Dodrill Family
78. Royal Banquet – Living Faith
79. I’m Holding On – Greg Loggins and Revival
80. Gone – Summit Trace
81. Call On God – Tonja Rose
82. You’re Looking More Like Your Father – The Journeys
83. I’ll Meet You At The Gate – The 3rd Row Boys
84. What Happened At The Cross, Stays At The Cross – The Keystone State Quartet
85. There Is A Healer – Adam Crabb
86. Heavenly Ride – Souls Harbor
87. Wherever You Are – Melissa Evans
88. Oh What A Day – Surrendered
89. Mercy On Me – Foretold
90. Day One – Jason Crabb
91. Hallelujah Meeting – Charlie Sexton and Homecoming
92. I’ll Take Jesus – ReJeana Leeth and New Grace
93. There’s One Man – Mitchell Whisnant
94. Three Story House – Don Stiles
95. I Need You That Way – Exodus
96. Bloodline – Christian Cross Roads
97. Stand Together As One – Melissa Smith
98. It’s Only A Test – 2nd Chance Ministries
99. Too Much Jesus In Me – Linda Lanier
100. Cain’s Blood – The Steel City Revival
