Congrats to The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 Southern Gospel- October, 2019

Congrats to The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 Southern Gospel- October, 2019Written by scoopsnews on October 2, 2019 – 6:38 am -
- Shame On Me – Joseph Habedank
- I’d Like To Tell It Again- Down East Boys
- The River- Karen Peck & New River
- Uncommon Praise- Guardians
- Heaven Is – Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
- The People That God Gives You- Bowling Family
- Set Your House In Order- Gordon Mote (With Oak Ridge Boys)
- Day One- Jason Crabb
- What Kind Of Man- Legacy Five
- I’d Like To Meet The Preacher- 11th Hour
- Resurrection Power- Mylon Hayes Family
- From Dust To Glory- McKameys
- Brave- Browns
- Blessed Be The Name Of The Lord- Steeles
- A Million Miles- Sunday Drive
- Live Like Jesus- Collingsworth Family
- Victory Shout- Kingsmen
- He Has- Old Time Preachers Quartet
- A Rugged Old Cross- LeFevre Quartet
- Going There- Triumphant Quartet
- Love All Day Long- Nelons
- You’ve Arrived- Great Vision
- Alabama Mud- Gold City
- This Is The Place- Gaither Vocal Band
- Sing In The Valley- Perrys
- Deeper- Gerald Crabb
- The Lovely Name Of Jesus- Kingdom Heirs
- Before The Sun Goes Down- Hoppers
- Hiding Place- The Sound
- Just Pray- Billy Huddleston
- There Is A Healer- Adam Crabb
- Redeemed- River’s Edge
- Come Sunday Morning- The Old Paths
- What Only God Can Do- Michael Booth
- God Says You Can- Hyssongs
- You Are Loved- Jeff & Sheri Easter
- This Time Tomorrow- Troy Burns Family
- Think About You- TaRanda
- Jesus To Me – Wisecarvers
- No Other Name Like Jesus- Josh & Ashley Franks
- Faith Like That- Dunaways
- Safe- Lindsey Graham
- I’m In Good Hands- Mark Bishop
- Come To The Well- Kingdom Heirs
- Robes Of Pure White-Williamsons
- Grateful-Pruitt Family
- I Need You That Way- Exodus
- Sometimes It’s You- Isbell Family
- When I Close My Eyes Here- Eagle’s Wings
- In Desperate Pursuit-Wilbanks
- Beautiful City- Bibletones
- His Hand Reached Further Down-Inspirations
- Jesus, You’re Always There- Primitive Quartet
- Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus- Hazel Parker Stanley
- My Kind Of People- MARK209
- I Got Saved- Diplomats
- Come Drink Of This Water- Perry Sisters
- Anyway- Judith Montgomery & Family
- What A Morning- Port City Quartet
- I Need A Fresh Drink- Liberty Quartet
- His Eye Is On The Sparrow- Lauren Talley
- Think Again- Hunter May
- When The Answer Is No- Talleys
- Tough As A Pine Knot- Jessica Horton
- Love Still Holds Our Scars- Blake & Jenna Bolerjack
- Shoulder To Shoulder- Blythe Family
- The Empty Altar- Heaven’s Mountain Band
- Holy Fire- Barry Rowland & Deliverance
- Life- Battle Cry
- Born Again- Eternal Vision
- The Joy He’s Given Me-Sharps
- Wings Of Prayer- Michael Combs
- I Don’t Have To Stay- Carolina
- Grace Is Still Amazing To Me- Jordan Family Band
- Run To The Light- Soul’d Out Quartet
- This Storm- Brian Free & Assurance
- Mercy On Me- Foretold
- I Got Saved- Fields Of Grace
- Everytime- Mary Burke
- Listen To My Heart- Answered Prayer
- Wherever You Are- Melissa Evans
- Bass Medley- BROS.4
- Little Prayers- Arenos
- Hold On-Reliance
- It Took The Cross-Griffith Family
- Better Things To Do- John Whisnant
- Another One Like Him- Master’s Voice
- Who I Am Today- Melissa Evans
- Still- Riley Harrison Clark
- The Meeting In The Air-Chuck Wagon Gang
- He Will Deliver- Edwards Family
- You’re Looking More Like Your Father- Journeys
- The Time Is Near- Ben Mcgalliard
- 3 Nails, 3 Days- Greg Sullivan
- I’m Gonna Move- Keith Barkley & Family Tradition
- Good To Go- Pathfinders
- He Has Made A Way- Steve Ladd
- Happy As The Clouds Roll By- Sweetwater Revival
- Reach The World- Avenue
- Everybody Ought To Praise His Name- Chronicle
*This Chart Will Be Published in The November Edition of SGN Scoops.
