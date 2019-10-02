Congrats to The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 Southern Gospel- October, 2019

Written by scoopsnews on October 2, 2019 – 6:38 am -

Shame On Me – Joseph Habedank I’d Like To Tell It Again- Down East Boys The River- Karen Peck & New River Uncommon Praise- Guardians Heaven Is – Ernie Haase & Signature Sound The People That God Gives You- Bowling Family Set Your House In Order- Gordon Mote (With Oak Ridge Boys) Day One- Jason Crabb What Kind Of Man- Legacy Five I’d Like To Meet The Preacher- 11th Hour Resurrection Power- Mylon Hayes Family From Dust To Glory- McKameys Brave- Browns Blessed Be The Name Of The Lord- Steeles A Million Miles- Sunday Drive Live Like Jesus- Collingsworth Family Victory Shout- Kingsmen He Has- Old Time Preachers Quartet A Rugged Old Cross- LeFevre Quartet Going There- Triumphant Quartet Love All Day Long- Nelons You’ve Arrived- Great Vision Alabama Mud- Gold City This Is The Place- Gaither Vocal Band Sing In The Valley- Perrys Deeper- Gerald Crabb The Lovely Name Of Jesus- Kingdom Heirs Before The Sun Goes Down- Hoppers Hiding Place- The Sound Just Pray- Billy Huddleston There Is A Healer- Adam Crabb Redeemed- River’s Edge Come Sunday Morning- The Old Paths What Only God Can Do- Michael Booth God Says You Can- Hyssongs You Are Loved- Jeff & Sheri Easter This Time Tomorrow- Troy Burns Family Think About You- TaRanda Jesus To Me – Wisecarvers No Other Name Like Jesus- Josh & Ashley Franks Faith Like That- Dunaways Safe- Lindsey Graham I’m In Good Hands- Mark Bishop Come To The Well- Kingdom Heirs Robes Of Pure White-Williamsons Grateful-Pruitt Family I Need You That Way- Exodus Sometimes It’s You- Isbell Family When I Close My Eyes Here- Eagle’s Wings In Desperate Pursuit-Wilbanks Beautiful City- Bibletones His Hand Reached Further Down-Inspirations Jesus, You’re Always There- Primitive Quartet Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus- Hazel Parker Stanley My Kind Of People- MARK209 I Got Saved- Diplomats Come Drink Of This Water- Perry Sisters Anyway- Judith Montgomery & Family What A Morning- Port City Quartet I Need A Fresh Drink- Liberty Quartet His Eye Is On The Sparrow- Lauren Talley Think Again- Hunter May When The Answer Is No- Talleys Tough As A Pine Knot- Jessica Horton Love Still Holds Our Scars- Blake & Jenna Bolerjack Shoulder To Shoulder- Blythe Family The Empty Altar- Heaven’s Mountain Band Holy Fire- Barry Rowland & Deliverance Life- Battle Cry Born Again- Eternal Vision The Joy He’s Given Me-Sharps Wings Of Prayer- Michael Combs I Don’t Have To Stay- Carolina Grace Is Still Amazing To Me- Jordan Family Band Run To The Light- Soul’d Out Quartet This Storm- Brian Free & Assurance Mercy On Me- Foretold I Got Saved- Fields Of Grace Everytime- Mary Burke Listen To My Heart- Answered Prayer Wherever You Are- Melissa Evans Bass Medley- BROS.4 Little Prayers- Arenos Hold On-Reliance It Took The Cross-Griffith Family Better Things To Do- John Whisnant Another One Like Him- Master’s Voice Who I Am Today- Melissa Evans Still- Riley Harrison Clark The Meeting In The Air-Chuck Wagon Gang He Will Deliver- Edwards Family You’re Looking More Like Your Father- Journeys The Time Is Near- Ben Mcgalliard 3 Nails, 3 Days- Greg Sullivan I’m Gonna Move- Keith Barkley & Family Tradition Good To Go- Pathfinders He Has Made A Way- Steve Ladd Happy As The Clouds Roll By- Sweetwater Revival Reach The World- Avenue Everybody Ought To Praise His Name- Chronicle

*This Chart Will Be Published in The November Edition of SGN Scoops.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related