Congrats to The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 Southern Gospel- October, 2019

Written by scoopsnews on October 2, 2019 – 6:38 am -

SGNScoops Top 100

SGNScoops Top 100

  1. Shame On Me – Joseph Habedank
  2. I’d Like To Tell It Again- Down East Boys
  3. The River- Karen Peck & New River
  4. Uncommon Praise- Guardians
  5. Heaven Is – Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
  6. The People That God Gives You- Bowling Family
  7. Set Your House In Order- Gordon Mote (With Oak Ridge Boys)
  8. Day One- Jason Crabb
  9. What Kind Of Man- Legacy Five
  10. I’d Like To Meet The Preacher- 11th Hour
  11. Resurrection Power- Mylon Hayes Family
  12. From Dust To Glory- McKameys
  13. Brave- Browns
  14. Blessed Be The Name Of The Lord- Steeles
  15. A Million Miles- Sunday Drive
  16. Live Like Jesus- Collingsworth Family
  17. Victory Shout- Kingsmen
  18. He Has- Old Time Preachers Quartet
  19. A Rugged Old Cross- LeFevre Quartet
  20. Going There- Triumphant Quartet
  21. Love All Day Long- Nelons
  22. You’ve Arrived- Great Vision
  23. Alabama Mud- Gold City
  24. This Is The Place- Gaither Vocal Band
  25. Sing In The Valley- Perrys
  26. Deeper- Gerald Crabb
  27. The Lovely Name Of Jesus- Kingdom Heirs
  28. Before The Sun Goes Down- Hoppers
  29. Hiding Place- The Sound
  30. Just Pray- Billy Huddleston
  31. There Is A Healer- Adam Crabb
  32. Redeemed- River’s Edge
  33. Come Sunday Morning- The Old Paths
  34. What Only God Can Do- Michael Booth
  35. God Says You Can- Hyssongs
  36. You Are Loved- Jeff & Sheri Easter
  37. This Time Tomorrow- Troy Burns Family
  38. Think About You- TaRanda
  39. Jesus To Me – Wisecarvers
  40. No Other Name Like Jesus- Josh & Ashley Franks
  41. Faith Like That- Dunaways
  42. Safe- Lindsey Graham
  43. I’m In Good Hands- Mark Bishop
  44. Come To The Well- Kingdom Heirs
  45. Robes Of Pure White-Williamsons
  46. Grateful-Pruitt Family
  47. I Need You That Way- Exodus
  48. Sometimes It’s You- Isbell Family
  49. When I Close My Eyes Here- Eagle’s Wings
  50. In Desperate Pursuit-Wilbanks
  51. Beautiful City- Bibletones
  52. His Hand Reached Further Down-Inspirations
  53. Jesus, You’re Always There- Primitive Quartet
  54. Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus- Hazel Parker Stanley
  55. My Kind Of People- MARK209
  56. I Got Saved- Diplomats
  57. Come Drink Of This Water- Perry Sisters
  58. Anyway- Judith Montgomery & Family
  59. What A Morning- Port City Quartet
  60. I Need A Fresh Drink- Liberty Quartet
  61. His Eye Is On The Sparrow- Lauren Talley
  62. Think Again- Hunter May
  63. When The Answer Is No- Talleys
  64. Tough As A Pine Knot- Jessica Horton
  65. Love Still Holds Our Scars- Blake & Jenna Bolerjack
  66. Shoulder To Shoulder- Blythe Family
  67. The Empty Altar- Heaven’s Mountain Band
  68. Holy Fire- Barry Rowland & Deliverance
  69. Life- Battle Cry
  70. Born Again- Eternal Vision
  71. The Joy He’s Given Me-Sharps
  72. Wings Of Prayer- Michael Combs
  73. I Don’t Have To Stay- Carolina
  74. Grace Is Still Amazing To Me- Jordan Family Band
  75. Run To The Light- Soul’d Out Quartet
  76. This Storm- Brian Free & Assurance
  77. Mercy On Me- Foretold
  78. I Got Saved- Fields Of Grace
  79. Everytime- Mary Burke
  80. Listen To My Heart- Answered Prayer
  81. Wherever You Are- Melissa Evans
  82. Bass Medley- BROS.4
  83. Little Prayers- Arenos
  84. Hold On-Reliance
  85. It Took The Cross-Griffith Family
  86. Better Things To Do- John Whisnant
  87. Another One Like Him- Master’s Voice
  88. Who I Am Today- Melissa Evans
  89. Still- Riley Harrison Clark
  90. The Meeting In The Air-Chuck Wagon Gang
  91. He Will Deliver- Edwards Family
  92. You’re Looking More Like Your Father- Journeys
  93. The Time Is Near- Ben Mcgalliard
  94. 3 Nails, 3 Days- Greg Sullivan
  95. I’m Gonna Move- Keith Barkley & Family Tradition
  96. Good To Go- Pathfinders
  97. He Has Made A Way- Steve Ladd
  98. Happy As The Clouds Roll By- Sweetwater Revival
  99. Reach The World- Avenue
  100. Everybody Ought To Praise His Name- Chronicle

 

*This Chart Will Be Published in The November Edition of SGN Scoops.


Tags:
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Congrats to The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 Southern Gospel- October, 2019

Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.