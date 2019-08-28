Congrats To The SGN Scoops Top 100 Southern Gospel- September (October Magazine)

Written by scoopsnews on August 28, 2019 – 1:33 pm -

1. Victory Shout- Kingsmen

2. I Pray Every Day- Taylors

3. Shame On Me- Joseph Habedank

4. I’d Like To Tell It Again- Down East Boys

5. The River- Karen Peck & New River

6. Heaven Is- Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

7. I’d Like To Meet The Preacher- 11th Hour

8. Uncommon Praise- Guardians

9. The Ground Is Level At Calvary- Whisnants

10. The People That God Gives You- Bowling Family

11.Be Saved- Mark Trammell Quartet

12. Day One-Jason Crabb

13. Set Your House In Order- Gordon Mote (With Oak Ridge Boys)

14. Faith Like That- Dunaways

15. Love All Day Long- Nelons

16. From Dust To Glory- McKameys

17. Resurrection Power- Mylon Hayes Family

18. Blessed Be The Name Of The Lord- Steeles

19. Like I’m On The Shore- Erwins

20. His Cross Is Now Empty- Lore Family

21. A Million Miles- Sunday Drive

22. You’re Not In This Alone- Browders

23. Live Like Jesus- Collingsworth Family

24. A Bible And A Belt- Les Butler & Friends

25. Brave- Browns

26. Send An Angel By My Way- Freemans

27. The Lovely Name Of Jesus- Kingdom Heirs

28. He Has- Old Time Preacher’s Quartet

29. Everybody Come See Jesus- Tribute Quartet

30. Before The Sun Goes Down- Hoppers

31. A Rugged Old Cross- LeFevre Quartet

32. Death Was Arrested- Talleys

33. There Is A Healer- Adam Crabb

34. Alabama Mud- Gold City

35. Going There- Triumphant Quartet

36. Deeper- Gerald Crabb

37. Hiding Place- The Sound

38. What Kind Of Man- Legacy Five

39. Take A Stand- Justified

40. Redeemed- River’s Edge

41. On One Fine Day- Curtis Hyler & Jubilation

42. Safe-Lindsey Graham

43. I’m In Good Hands- Mark Bishop

44. I Need You That Way- Exodus

45. This Time Tomorrow-Troy Burns Family

46. Sing In The Valley- Perrys

47. Think About You-TaRanda

48. Come Sunday Morning- The Old Paths

49. Jesus, You’re Always There- Primitive Quartet

50. His Eye Is On The Sparrow- Lauren Talley

51. In Desperate Pursuit- Wilbanks

52. The Meeting in The Air-Chuck Wagon Gang

53. No Other Name Like Jesus- Josh & Ashley Franks

54. His Eyes- Rochesters

55. His Hand Reached Further Down- Inspirations

56. When I Close My eyes Here- Eagle’s Wings

57. The Time Is Near- Ben Mcgalliard

58. He’s the Foundation- Hedricks

59. I Don’t Have To Stay- Carolina

60. Victory In Jesus- Ball Brothers

61. Little Prayers- Arenos

62. Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus- Hazel Parker Stanley

63. Born Again- Eternal Vision

64.My Home Sweet Home- New Speer Family

65. This Is The Lamb- Westward Road

66. This Is The Place- Gaither Vocal Band

67. What Only God Can Do- Michael Booth

68.Take Him To That Place- Tim Livingston

69. Beautiful City- Bibletones

70. Call On Jesus- Dean

71. Tough As A Pine Knot- Jessica Horton

72. Wherever You Are- Melissa Evans

73. Six Feet- Tim Menzies

74.Jesus Saved me- Doug Anderson

75. Crossing Over- Alliance Quartet

76. My Kind Of People- MARK209

77. Anyway- Judith Montgomery & Family

78. I Need A Fresh Drink- Liberty Quartet

79. I Got Saved- Diplomats

80. Just Pray- Billy Huddleston

81. You’re Looking More Like Your Father- Journeys

82. You Are Loved- Jeff & Sheri Easter

83. Another One Like Him-Master’s Voice

84. Shoulder To Shoulder- Blythe Family

85. Mercy On Me- Foretold

86. Happy As The Clouds Roll By- Sweetwater Revival

87. What A Morning- Port City Quartet

88. Better- The Chandlers

89. He Has Made A Way- Steve Ladd

90. I’m Gonna Move- Keith Barkley & Family Tradition

91. What Happened At The Cross- Keystone State Quartet

92. Bass Medley- Brothers 4

93. Leavin– Messiah’s Call

94. Everytime– Mary Burke

95. Cain’s Blood- Steel City Revival

96. Sometimes It’s You- The Isbells

97. Reach The World- Avenue

98. Listen To My Heart- Answered Prayer

99. Life- Battle Cry

100. I Sing The Mighty Power Of God- Blackwood Brothers Quartet

