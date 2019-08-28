Congrats To The SGN Scoops Top 100 Southern Gospel- September (October Magazine)Written by scoopsnews on August 28, 2019 – 1:33 pm -
1. Victory Shout- Kingsmen
2. I Pray Every Day- Taylors
3. Shame On Me- Joseph Habedank
4. I’d Like To Tell It Again- Down East Boys
5. The River- Karen Peck & New River
6. Heaven Is- Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
7. I’d Like To Meet The Preacher- 11th Hour
8. Uncommon Praise- Guardians
9. The Ground Is Level At Calvary- Whisnants
10. The People That God Gives You- Bowling Family
11.Be Saved- Mark Trammell Quartet
12. Day One-Jason Crabb
13. Set Your House In Order- Gordon Mote (With Oak Ridge Boys)
14. Faith Like That- Dunaways
15. Love All Day Long- Nelons
16. From Dust To Glory- McKameys
17. Resurrection Power- Mylon Hayes Family
18. Blessed Be The Name Of The Lord- Steeles
19. Like I’m On The Shore- Erwins
20. His Cross Is Now Empty- Lore Family
21. A Million Miles- Sunday Drive
22. You’re Not In This Alone- Browders
23. Live Like Jesus- Collingsworth Family
24. A Bible And A Belt- Les Butler & Friends
25. Brave- Browns
26. Send An Angel By My Way- Freemans
27. The Lovely Name Of Jesus- Kingdom Heirs
28. He Has- Old Time Preacher’s Quartet
29. Everybody Come See Jesus- Tribute Quartet
30. Before The Sun Goes Down- Hoppers
31. A Rugged Old Cross- LeFevre Quartet
32. Death Was Arrested- Talleys
33. There Is A Healer- Adam Crabb
34. Alabama Mud- Gold City
35. Going There- Triumphant Quartet
36. Deeper- Gerald Crabb
37. Hiding Place- The Sound
38. What Kind Of Man- Legacy Five
39. Take A Stand- Justified
40. Redeemed- River’s Edge
41. On One Fine Day- Curtis Hyler & Jubilation
42. Safe-Lindsey Graham
43. I’m In Good Hands- Mark Bishop
44. I Need You That Way- Exodus
45. This Time Tomorrow-Troy Burns Family
46. Sing In The Valley- Perrys
47. Think About You-TaRanda
48. Come Sunday Morning- The Old Paths
49. Jesus, You’re Always There- Primitive Quartet
50. His Eye Is On The Sparrow- Lauren Talley
51. In Desperate Pursuit- Wilbanks
52. The Meeting in The Air-Chuck Wagon Gang
53. No Other Name Like Jesus- Josh & Ashley Franks
54. His Eyes- Rochesters
55. His Hand Reached Further Down- Inspirations
56. When I Close My eyes Here- Eagle’s Wings
57. The Time Is Near- Ben Mcgalliard
58. He’s the Foundation- Hedricks
59. I Don’t Have To Stay- Carolina
60. Victory In Jesus- Ball Brothers
61. Little Prayers- Arenos
62. Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus- Hazel Parker Stanley
63. Born Again- Eternal Vision
64.My Home Sweet Home- New Speer Family
65. This Is The Lamb- Westward Road
66. This Is The Place- Gaither Vocal Band
67. What Only God Can Do- Michael Booth
68.Take Him To That Place- Tim Livingston
69. Beautiful City- Bibletones
70. Call On Jesus- Dean
71. Tough As A Pine Knot- Jessica Horton
72. Wherever You Are- Melissa Evans
73. Six Feet- Tim Menzies
74.Jesus Saved me- Doug Anderson
75. Crossing Over- Alliance Quartet
76. My Kind Of People- MARK209
77. Anyway- Judith Montgomery & Family
78. I Need A Fresh Drink- Liberty Quartet
79. I Got Saved- Diplomats
80. Just Pray- Billy Huddleston
81. You’re Looking More Like Your Father- Journeys
82. You Are Loved- Jeff & Sheri Easter
83. Another One Like Him-Master’s Voice
84. Shoulder To Shoulder- Blythe Family
85. Mercy On Me- Foretold
86. Happy As The Clouds Roll By- Sweetwater Revival
87. What A Morning- Port City Quartet
88. Better- The Chandlers
89. He Has Made A Way- Steve Ladd
90. I’m Gonna Move- Keith Barkley & Family Tradition
91. What Happened At The Cross- Keystone State Quartet
92. Bass Medley- Brothers 4
93. Leavin– Messiah’s Call
94. Everytime– Mary Burke
95. Cain’s Blood- Steel City Revival
96. Sometimes It’s You- The Isbells
97. Reach The World- Avenue
98. Listen To My Heart- Answered Prayer
99. Life- Battle Cry
100. I Sing The Mighty Power Of God- Blackwood Brothers Quartet
