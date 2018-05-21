Congrats To The SGN Scoops Top 100 Southern Gospel Songs/ May

Written by scoopsnews on May 21, 2018 – 12:25 pm -

(The Top 100/ May will be printed in the June Magazine)

Congrats Everyone!

1. Greater Vision- God Doesn’t Care

2. Bowling Family- I Believe He’s Alive

3. Ernie Haase & Signature Sound- Clear Skies

4. Kingsmen – Cost Of The Cross

5. Mark Trammell Quartet- Go Show John

6. Lore Family- Asking, Seeking, Knocking

7. The Old Paths- Broken People Like Me

8. Hyssongs -I’ve Seen Enough

9. Tribute Quartet- When The Prodigal Comes Home

10. Gold City- If Church Pews Could Shout

11. Karen Peck &New River-Gotta Be Saved

12. Taylors- For What I Don’t Know

13. Kingdom Heirs- Heroes Of Faith

14. Williamsons- Jesus, What a Wonderful Name

15. The Steeles– Psalm 113

16. Guardians- Woke Up This Morning

17. Jason Crabb– Washed By The Water

18. Ivan Parker- A Little More Like You

19. Canton Junction- When I Lift Up My Head

20. Matthew and David Browder- Man I Am Today

21. Whisnants– He’s Never Moved

22. McKameys– Living For Eternity

23. Mark Bishop- The Refrigerator Door

24. Collingsworth Family-That Day Is Coming

25. Hoppers- Song Of Moses

26. Talleys– Look Up

27. Brian Free & Assurance- He Can Take It

28. Tim Livingston- Waiting At The Top

29. Jonathan Wilburn- Calvary’s cross

30. Amber Nelon Thompson- Grateful

31. Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call- Rock Of Ages

32. Poet Voices- Extraordinary

33. Joseph Habedank– Jailbreak

34. Triumphant Quartet- The Cross Is All The Proof I Need

35. Wisecarvers– Somebody Here

36. High Road-Christ My Hope, My Glory

37. Georgia- I’m Getting Restless

38. Surrendered- His Tomb Is Empty Now

39. LeFevre Quartet-Sun’s Gonna Come Up

40. Bibletones– That’s Why His Grace Is Amazing

41. The Bakers- Why Should I Worry

42.Wilbanks-You Are Good

43. Soul’d Out Quartet-Run On

44. Day Three – I’m Not A Failure

45. Jay Stone Singers- Just Receive It

46. Chronicle- I’ll See Him

47. Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver-He’s Everywhere

48. Isaacs- Yours Amen

49. Lindsey Graham- But God

50. Pruitt Family- Love At First Sight

51. Ben Mcgalliar– Clouds

52. Mercy’s Well- Who Do You Know

53. Inspirations- I Know Him

54. Tim Lovelace- Choose Happy

55. Brothers Leave Your Sorrows

56. Greesons-I’ll Put On A Crown

57.BloodBought– Gospel Plow

58. Jeremy Cato- Things I Know For Sure

59. Billy Huddleston- Miracle

60. 3rd Row Boys- Do It All

61. Jason Davidson- It Was The Cross That Got To Me

62.Diplomats– Nothing Less Than Grace

63. Hazel Parker Stanley- I’d Do It All Again

64. Curtis Hyler & Jubilation- When God’s All You Got

65.Porter Family- When I Lay My Isaac Down

66. 11th Hour- Power In Prayer

67. Mark Dubbeld Family-This Joy Is Mine

68. Frosts- That Which Cost Me Nothing

69. Sharps- Standing In The Storm

70. Jordan’s Bridge- The Bridegroom Cometh

71. Master’s Voice- Without You, I Haven’t Got A Prayer

72. Liberty Quartet- Til Mercy Sang

73.Dunaways– Somewhere Around The Throne

74.Bates Family- Rejoice

75.Millers– Going Where He Lives

76. Michael Combs- How Do They Do It

77. Joyaires– A Touch Of His Hand

78. New Ground- There’s Nothing He Can’t Do

79. Mylon Hayes Family- What An Anchor

80. Charlie Griffin- Rise and Shine

81. Songsmiths-The Best Is Yet To Come

82. Kendricks– Old Piece Of Clay

83. Jason Cooper-When I’m On My Knees

84. Eagle’s Wings- King Jesus

85. The Freemans- God Of The Storm

86. Dallas Rogers- It Should’ve Been Me

87. Austin and Ethan Whisnant– Should Have Been Three

88. Michael English- Love Is The Golden Rule

89. Michael Wayne Smith- Lead Me Lord

90. Perrys– Find Me Faithful

91. Steve Ladd- Living Water

92. Cana’s Voice- Same Hands

93. Jeff and Sheri Easter- Wayfaring Stranger

94.Sisters– Another Day

95. Purpose- I Know Me

96. Gaither Vocal Band- Jesus Messiah

97. Exodus- Open Invitation

98.Down East Boys- Pray

99. Carolina Boys- I Didn’t See Him Rise

100. The Nelons– Daddy and Son

