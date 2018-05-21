Congrats To The SGN Scoops Top 100 Southern Gospel Songs/ May

Congrats To The SGN Scoops Top 100 Southern Gospel Songs/ MayWritten by scoopsnews on May 21, 2018 – 12:25 pm -
(The Top 100/ May will be printed in the June Magazine)
Congrats Everyone!
10. Gold City- If Church Pews Could Shout
11. Karen Peck &New River-Gotta Be Saved
12. Taylors- For What I Don’t Know
13. Kingdom Heirs- Heroes Of Faith
14. Williamsons- Jesus, What a Wonderful Name
15. The Steeles– Psalm 113
16. Guardians- Woke Up This Morning
17. Jason Crabb– Washed By The Water
18. Ivan Parker- A Little More Like You
19. Canton Junction- When I Lift Up My Head
20. Matthew and David Browder- Man I Am Today
21. Whisnants– He’s Never Moved
22. McKameys– Living For Eternity
23. Mark Bishop- The Refrigerator Door
24. Collingsworth Family-That Day Is Coming
25. Hoppers- Song Of Moses
26. Talleys– Look Up
27. Brian Free & Assurance- He Can Take It
28. Tim Livingston- Waiting At The Top
29. Jonathan Wilburn- Calvary’s cross
30. Amber Nelon Thompson- Grateful
31. Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call- Rock Of Ages
32. Poet Voices- Extraordinary
33. Joseph Habedank– Jailbreak
34. Triumphant Quartet- The Cross Is All The Proof I Need
35. Wisecarvers– Somebody Here
36. High Road-Christ My Hope, My Glory
37. Georgia- I’m Getting Restless
38. Surrendered- His Tomb Is Empty Now
39. LeFevre Quartet-Sun’s Gonna Come Up
40. Bibletones– That’s Why His Grace Is Amazing
41. The Bakers- Why Should I Worry
42.Wilbanks-You Are Good
43. Soul’d Out Quartet-Run On
44. Day Three – I’m Not A Failure
45. Jay Stone Singers- Just Receive It
46. Chronicle- I’ll See Him
47. Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver-He’s Everywhere
48. Isaacs- Yours Amen
49. Lindsey Graham- But God
50. Pruitt Family- Love At First Sight
51. Ben Mcgalliar– Clouds
52. Mercy’s Well- Who Do You Know
53. Inspirations- I Know Him
54. Tim Lovelace- Choose Happy
55. Brothers Leave Your Sorrows
56. Greesons-I’ll Put On A Crown
57.BloodBought– Gospel Plow
58. Jeremy Cato- Things I Know For Sure
59. Billy Huddleston- Miracle
60. 3rd Row Boys- Do It All
61. Jason Davidson- It Was The Cross That Got To Me
62.Diplomats– Nothing Less Than Grace
63. Hazel Parker Stanley- I’d Do It All Again
64. Curtis Hyler & Jubilation- When God’s All You Got
65.Porter Family- When I Lay My Isaac Down
66. 11th Hour- Power In Prayer
67. Mark Dubbeld Family-This Joy Is Mine
68. Frosts- That Which Cost Me Nothing
69. Sharps- Standing In The Storm
70. Jordan’s Bridge- The Bridegroom Cometh
71. Master’s Voice- Without You, I Haven’t Got A Prayer
72. Liberty Quartet- Til Mercy Sang
73.Dunaways– Somewhere Around The Throne
74.Bates Family- Rejoice
75.Millers– Going Where He Lives
76. Michael Combs- How Do They Do It
77. Joyaires– A Touch Of His Hand
78. New Ground- There’s Nothing He Can’t Do
79. Mylon Hayes Family- What An Anchor
80. Charlie Griffin- Rise and Shine
81. Songsmiths-The Best Is Yet To Come
82. Kendricks– Old Piece Of Clay
83. Jason Cooper-When I’m On My Knees
84. Eagle’s Wings- King Jesus
85. The Freemans- God Of The Storm
86. Dallas Rogers- It Should’ve Been Me
87. Austin and Ethan Whisnant– Should Have Been Three
88. Michael English- Love Is The Golden Rule
89. Michael Wayne Smith- Lead Me Lord
90. Perrys– Find Me Faithful
91. Steve Ladd- Living Water
92. Cana’s Voice- Same Hands
93. Jeff and Sheri Easter- Wayfaring Stranger
94.Sisters– Another Day
95. Purpose- I Know Me
96. Gaither Vocal Band- Jesus Messiah
97. Exodus- Open Invitation
98.Down East Boys- Pray
99. Carolina Boys- I Didn’t See Him Rise
100. The Nelons– Daddy and Son
