Congrats To The SGN SCOOPS Top 100

Congrats To The SGN SCOOPS Top 100Written by scoopsnews on June 21, 2018 – 4:55 pm -
1. Ernie Haase And Signatue Sound – Clear Skies
2. Mark Trammell Quartet – Go Show John
3. Old Paths – Broken People Like Me
4. Gold City – If Church Pews Could Shout
5. Karen Peck And New River – Gotta Be Saved
6. Williamsons – Jesus, What A Wonderful Name
7. Bowling Family – I Believe He’s Alive
8. Hyssongs – I’ve Seen Enough
9. Kingdom Heirs – Heroes Of Faith
10. Guardians – Woke Up This Morning
11. Lore Family Asking, Seeking, Knocking
12. Steeles – Psalm 113
13. Greater Vision – God Doesn’t Care
14. Jason Crabb – Washed By The Water
15. Taylors – For What I Don’t Know
16. Kingsmen – Cost Of The Cross
17. Triumphant QT – The Cross Is All The Proof I Need
18. Matthew And David Browder – Man I am Today
19. Lefevre QT -Sun’s Gonna Come Up
20. Mark Bishop – Refrigerator Door
21. Talley – Look Up
22. Joseph Habedank – Jailbreak
23. Poet Voices – Extraordinary
24. Ivan Parker – A Little More Like You
25. High Road – Christ My Hope, My Glory
26. Perrys – Find Me Faithful
27. 11th Hour – Power In Prayer
28. McKameys – Be Brave
29. Collingsworth Family – That Day Is Coming
30. Debra Perry And Jaidyn’s Call – Rock Of Ages
31. Hoppers – Be An Overcomer
32. Mylon Hayes Family – What An Anchor
33. Tim Livingston – Waiting At The Top
34. Brian Free & Assurance – Beyond Amazed
35. Jay Stone Singers – Just Recieve It
36. Wisecarvers – Somebody Here
37. Amber Nelon Thompson – Grateful
38. Whisnants – He Never Moved
39. Conton Junction – When I Lift Up My Head
40. Down East Boys – Beat Up Bible
41. Wilbanks – You Are Good
42. Day Three I’m Not A Failure
43. Chronicle – I’ll See Him
44. Mercy’s Well – Who Do You Know
45. Pruitt Family – Love At First Sight
46. Brothers 4 – Leave Your Sorrows
47. Jeremy Cato – Things I know For Sure
48. Lindsey Graham – But God
49. Bibletones – Thats Why His Grace Is Amazing
50. Blood Bought – Gospel Plow
51. Inspirations – I know Him
52. Greesons – I’ll Put On A Crown
53. Tim Lovelace – Choose Happy
54. Billy Huddleston – Miracle
55. Jason Davidson – It Was The Cross That Got To Me
56. Mark Dubbeld Family – This Joy Is Mine
57. Frosts – That Which Cost Me Nothing
58. Sharps – Standing In The Storm
59. Jordans Bridge – The Bridegroom Cometh
60. Bates Family – Rejoice
61. Masters Voice – Without You, I Haven’t Got A Prayer
62. Dunaways – Somewhere Around The Throne
63. Liberty QT – Til Mercy Sang
64. Porter Family – When I Lay My Isaac Down
65. Millers – Going Where He Lives
66. Michael Combs – How Do They Do It
67. Diplomats – Nothing Less Then Grace
68. New Ground – There’s Nothing He Can’t Do
69. Charlie Griffin – Rise And Shine
70. Michael English – Love Is The Golden Rule
71. Jason Cooper – When I’m On My Knees
72. Steve Ladd – Living Water
73. Rachael Gill & Redeemed – Ressurection & The Life
74. Eagles Wings – King Jesus
75. Josh And Ashley Franks – Lily Of The Valley
76. Joyaires – A Touch Of His Hand
77. Songsmiths The Best Is Yet To Come
78. Michael Wayne Smith – Lead Me Lord
79. Sisters – Another Day
80. Down East Boys – Pray
81. Exodus – Open Invitation
82. The Nelons – Daddy And Son
83. Carolina Boys – I Didn’t See Him Rise
84. Purpose – I Know Me
85. Answered Prayer – When He Says Arise
86. Gaither Vocal Band – Jesus Messiah
87. Chandlers – He Does
88. Cami Shrock – My God Will Always Be Enough
89. Ferguson Family – Looking Through The Eyes Of Love
90. Coffmans -If I have To
91. Bilderbacks – Take Away The Cross
92. Beyond The Ashes – I’m Too Near Home
93. Misty Freeman – The Sermon
94. Rick Webb Family The Holy Hills Of Heaven
95. Griffith Family – That’s WHo He Is
96. Common Bond – Don’t Let The Devil Go To Church WIth You
97. The Sheltons – I Know You
98. Justified Qt – So Many Ways To Praise
99. The Walkers – What Jesus Did For Me
100. Scotts – I Want To Be At The Meeting
Congratulations Everyone!
Tags: SGN Scoops Top 100
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Congrats To The SGN SCOOPS Top 100
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.