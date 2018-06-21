Congrats To The SGN SCOOPS Top 100

Written by scoopsnews on June 21, 2018 – 4:55 pm -

1. Ernie Haase And Signatue Sound – Clear Skies

2. Mark Trammell Quartet – Go Show John

3. Old Paths – Broken People Like Me

4. Gold City – If Church Pews Could Shout

5. Karen Peck And New River – Gotta Be Saved

6. Williamsons – Jesus, What A Wonderful Name

7. Bowling Family – I Believe He’s Alive

8. Hyssongs – I’ve Seen Enough

9. Kingdom Heirs – Heroes Of Faith

10. Guardians – Woke Up This Morning

11. Lore Family Asking, Seeking, Knocking

12. Steeles – Psalm 113

13. Greater Vision – God Doesn’t Care

14. Jason Crabb – Washed By The Water

15. Taylors – For What I Don’t Know

16. Kingsmen – Cost Of The Cross

17. Triumphant QT – The Cross Is All The Proof I Need

18. Matthew And David Browder – Man I am Today

19. Lefevre QT -Sun’s Gonna Come Up

20. Mark Bishop – Refrigerator Door

21. Talley – Look Up

22. Joseph Habedank – Jailbreak

23. Poet Voices – Extraordinary

24. Ivan Parker – A Little More Like You

25. High Road – Christ My Hope, My Glory

26. Perrys – Find Me Faithful

27. 11th Hour – Power In Prayer

28. McKameys – Be Brave

29. Collingsworth Family – That Day Is Coming

30. Debra Perry And Jaidyn’s Call – Rock Of Ages

31. Hoppers – Be An Overcomer

32. Mylon Hayes Family – What An Anchor

33. Tim Livingston – Waiting At The Top

34. Brian Free & Assurance – Beyond Amazed

35. Jay Stone Singers – Just Recieve It

36. Wisecarvers – Somebody Here

37. Amber Nelon Thompson – Grateful

38. Whisnants – He Never Moved

39. Conton Junction – When I Lift Up My Head

40. Down East Boys – Beat Up Bible

41. Wilbanks – You Are Good

42. Day Three I’m Not A Failure

43. Chronicle – I’ll See Him

44. Mercy’s Well – Who Do You Know

45. Pruitt Family – Love At First Sight

46. Brothers 4 – Leave Your Sorrows

47. Jeremy Cato – Things I know For Sure

48. Lindsey Graham – But God

49. Bibletones – Thats Why His Grace Is Amazing

50. Blood Bought – Gospel Plow

51. Inspirations – I know Him

52. Greesons – I’ll Put On A Crown

53. Tim Lovelace – Choose Happy

54. Billy Huddleston – Miracle

55. Jason Davidson – It Was The Cross That Got To Me

56. Mark Dubbeld Family – This Joy Is Mine

57. Frosts – That Which Cost Me Nothing

58. Sharps – Standing In The Storm

59. Jordans Bridge – The Bridegroom Cometh

60. Bates Family – Rejoice

61. Masters Voice – Without You, I Haven’t Got A Prayer

62. Dunaways – Somewhere Around The Throne

63. Liberty QT – Til Mercy Sang

64. Porter Family – When I Lay My Isaac Down

65. Millers – Going Where He Lives

66. Michael Combs – How Do They Do It

67. Diplomats – Nothing Less Then Grace

68. New Ground – There’s Nothing He Can’t Do

69. Charlie Griffin – Rise And Shine

70. Michael English – Love Is The Golden Rule

71. Jason Cooper – When I’m On My Knees

72. Steve Ladd – Living Water

73. Rachael Gill & Redeemed – Ressurection & The Life

74. Eagles Wings – King Jesus

75. Josh And Ashley Franks – Lily Of The Valley

76. Joyaires – A Touch Of His Hand

77. Songsmiths The Best Is Yet To Come

78. Michael Wayne Smith – Lead Me Lord

79. Sisters – Another Day

80. Down East Boys – Pray

81. Exodus – Open Invitation

82. The Nelons – Daddy And Son

83. Carolina Boys – I Didn’t See Him Rise

84. Purpose – I Know Me

85. Answered Prayer – When He Says Arise

86. Gaither Vocal Band – Jesus Messiah

87. Chandlers – He Does

88. Cami Shrock – My God Will Always Be Enough

89. Ferguson Family – Looking Through The Eyes Of Love

90. Coffmans -If I have To

91. Bilderbacks – Take Away The Cross

92. Beyond The Ashes – I’m Too Near Home

93. Misty Freeman – The Sermon

94. Rick Webb Family The Holy Hills Of Heaven

95. Griffith Family – That’s WHo He Is

96. Common Bond – Don’t Let The Devil Go To Church WIth You

97. The Sheltons – I Know You

98. Justified Qt – So Many Ways To Praise

99. The Walkers – What Jesus Did For Me

100. Scotts – I Want To Be At The Meeting

Congratulations Everyone!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related