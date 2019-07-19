Congrats to The SGN Scoops Top 20 Bluegrass – AugustWritten by scoopsnews on July 19, 2019 – 11:50 am -
2019 August Bluegrass Gospel Top 20 — to be published in September 2019 SGNSCOOPS Magazine
1. Acres Of Diamonds – Joe Mullins and The Radio Ramblers
2. I Start Each Day With The Lord – The Britton Family and Friends
3. Letting Go – Southern Raised
4. I Am Just A Pilgrim – The Appalachian Road Show
5. I See God – Marty Raybon
6. Jesus, You’re Always There – The Primitive Quartet
7. Most Requested Prayer – Heaven’s Mountain Band
8. Beside The Cross – Rhonda Vincent
9. Let My Life Be A Light – Balsam Range
10. Lazarus – The Principles
11. Don’t Turn Your Back – LakeSide
12. Call On God – Tonja Rose
13. Who But God – Eagle’s Wings
14. On My Father’s Side- Travis Alltop and Friends
15. When I Close My Eyes Here – Eagle’s Wings
16. A Brighter Day – The Primitive Quartet
17. God Knew You – Sally Berry
18. ‘Til I Get Home – Billy Droze
19. Tough As A Pine Knot – Jessica Horton
20. The Master’s Standing By – The King James Boys
Tags: SGNScoops Bluegrass Gospel Top 20
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Congrats to The SGN Scoops Top 20 Bluegrass – August
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.