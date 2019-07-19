Congrats to The SGN Scoops Top 20 Bluegrass – August

2019 August Bluegrass Gospel Top 20 — to be published in September 2019 SGNSCOOPS Magazine

1.  Acres Of Diamonds – Joe Mullins and The Radio Ramblers

2.  I Start Each Day With The Lord – The Britton Family and Friends

3.  Letting Go – Southern Raised

4.  I Am Just A Pilgrim – The Appalachian Road Show

5.  I See God – Marty Raybon

6.  Jesus, You’re Always There – The Primitive Quartet

7.  Most Requested Prayer – Heaven’s Mountain Band

8.  Beside The Cross – Rhonda Vincent

9.  Let My Life Be A Light – Balsam Range

10. Lazarus – The Principles

11. Don’t Turn Your Back – LakeSide

12. Call On God – Tonja Rose

13. Who But God – Eagle’s Wings

14. On My Father’s Side- Travis Alltop and Friends

15. When I Close My Eyes Here – Eagle’s Wings

16. A Brighter Day – The Primitive Quartet

17. God Knew You – Sally Berry

18. ‘Til I Get Home – Billy Droze

19. Tough As A Pine Knot – Jessica Horton

20. The Master’s Standing By – The King James Boys


