Congrats to The SGN Scoops Top 20 Bluegrass – August

Written by scoopsnews on July 19, 2019 – 11:50 am -

2019 August Bluegrass Gospel Top 20 — to be published in September 2019 SGNSCOOPS Magazine

1. Acres Of Diamonds – Joe Mullins and The Radio Ramblers

2. I Start Each Day With The Lord – The Britton Family and Friends

3. Letting Go – Southern Raised

4. I Am Just A Pilgrim – The Appalachian Road Show

5. I See God – Marty Raybon

6. Jesus, You’re Always There – The Primitive Quartet

7. Most Requested Prayer – Heaven’s Mountain Band

8. Beside The Cross – Rhonda Vincent

9. Let My Life Be A Light – Balsam Range

10. Lazarus – The Principles

11. Don’t Turn Your Back – LakeSide

12. Call On God – Tonja Rose

13. Who But God – Eagle’s Wings

14. On My Father’s Side- Travis Alltop and Friends

15. When I Close My Eyes Here – Eagle’s Wings

16. A Brighter Day – The Primitive Quartet

17. God Knew You – Sally Berry

18. ‘Til I Get Home – Billy Droze

19. Tough As A Pine Knot – Jessica Horton

20. The Master’s Standing By – The King James Boys

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related