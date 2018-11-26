Congrats to the SGN Scoops Top 20 Bluegrass for December

Congrats to the SGN Scoops Top 20 Bluegrass for DecemberWritten by scoopsnews on November 26, 2018 – 9:31 am -
1. That’s Grace- Primitive Quartet
2. By The Marks In His Hands- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
3. Don’t Look Back- Rochesters
4. If He Hung The Moon- Eagle’s Wings
5. The Church Bell- Little Roy & Lizzy Show
6. If God Doesn’t Bless America- Williamson Branch
7. Songs Like Those- Chigger Hill Boys & Terri
8. Super Water- King James Boys
9. When The Storm Is In My Path- Heaven’s Mountain Band
10. Wanna Be- Southern Raised
11. Walking A Straight Path- Baker Family
12. Heaven Came Down- The Purple Hulls
13. Dinner On The Ground- Little Roy & Lizzy Show
14. Testimony- Nathan and Tonya Horton
15. Hide Me Behind the Cross-Tonja Rose
16. Why Should I Worry- Canaan’s Crossing
17. I Long To See His Face- Sideline
18. Broken Things- Avery Road
19. Be Like Job- Tim Davis
20. Don’t Leave Him Hangin– Crowe Brothers
