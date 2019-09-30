Congrats To The SGN SCOOPS TOP 20 Bluegrass- October, 2019

Written by scoopsnews on September 30, 2019 – 11:22 am -

When I Close My Eyes Here- Eagle’s Wings Jesus, You’re Always There- Primitive Quartet Beside The Cross- Rhonda Vincent The Empty Altar- Heaven’s Mountain Band He Paid The Debt- Travis Alltop & Friends Tough As A Pine Knot- Jessica Horton Lazarus- Principles Let My Life A Light- Balsam Range I Am Just A Pilgrim- Appalachian Road Show Letting Go- Southern Raised The Master’s Standing By-King James Boys I Start Each Day With The Lord- Britton Family & Friends Pilgrim’s Prayer- The Family Sowell God Knew You- Sally Berry Call Me Old Fashioned- Jerry Salley I’m Going To Heaven-Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver More Than Enough- King James Boys I See God- Marty Raybon Acres Of Diamonds- Joe Mullins and The Radio Ramblers Let’s Meet By The River- Craig Bell

This chart will be published in the November Edition of SGN Scoops*

