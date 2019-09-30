Congrats To The SGN SCOOPS TOP 20 Bluegrass- October, 2019

Written by scoopsnews on September 30, 2019 – 11:22 am -

  1. When I Close My Eyes Here- Eagle’s Wings
  2. Jesus, You’re Always There- Primitive Quartet
  3. Beside The Cross- Rhonda Vincent
  4. The Empty Altar- Heaven’s Mountain Band
  5. He Paid The Debt- Travis Alltop & Friends
  6. Tough As A Pine Knot- Jessica Horton
  7. Lazarus- Principles
  8. Let My Life A Light- Balsam Range
  9. I Am Just A Pilgrim- Appalachian Road Show
  10. Letting Go- Southern Raised
  11. The Master’s Standing By-King James Boys
  12. I Start Each Day With The Lord- Britton Family & Friends
  13. Pilgrim’s Prayer- The Family Sowell
  14. God Knew You- Sally Berry
  15. Call Me Old Fashioned- Jerry Salley
  16. I’m Going To Heaven-Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
  17. More Than Enough- King James Boys
  18. I See God- Marty Raybon
  19. Acres Of Diamonds- Joe Mullins and The Radio Ramblers
  20.  Let’s Meet By The River- Craig Bell

This chart will be published in the November Edition of SGN Scoops*


Tags:
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Congrats To The SGN SCOOPS TOP 20 Bluegrass- October, 2019

Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.