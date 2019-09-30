Congrats To The SGN SCOOPS TOP 20 Bluegrass- October, 2019

Congrats To The SGN SCOOPS TOP 20 Bluegrass- October, 2019Written by scoopsnews on September 30, 2019 – 11:22 am -
- When I Close My Eyes Here- Eagle’s Wings
- Jesus, You’re Always There- Primitive Quartet
- Beside The Cross- Rhonda Vincent
- The Empty Altar- Heaven’s Mountain Band
- He Paid The Debt- Travis Alltop & Friends
- Tough As A Pine Knot- Jessica Horton
- Lazarus- Principles
- Let My Life A Light- Balsam Range
- I Am Just A Pilgrim- Appalachian Road Show
- Letting Go- Southern Raised
- The Master’s Standing By-King James Boys
- I Start Each Day With The Lord- Britton Family & Friends
- Pilgrim’s Prayer- The Family Sowell
- God Knew You- Sally Berry
- Call Me Old Fashioned- Jerry Salley
- I’m Going To Heaven-Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
- More Than Enough- King James Boys
- I See God- Marty Raybon
- Acres Of Diamonds- Joe Mullins and The Radio Ramblers
- Let’s Meet By The River- Craig Bell
This chart will be published in the November Edition of SGN Scoops*
