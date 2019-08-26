Congrats to The SGN Scoops Top 20 Bluegrass September 2019

August 26, 2019

September (October Magazine)

  1. Beside The Cross- Rhonda Vincent
  2. Jesus, You’re Always There- Primitive Quartet
  3. When I Close My Eyes Here- Eagle’s Wings
  4. I Am Just A Pilgrim- Appalachian Road Show
  5. Acres Of Diamonds- Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers
  6. I Start Each Day With The Lord- Britton Family & Friends
  7. The Master’s Standing By- King James Boys
  8. He Paid The Debt- Travis Alltop & Friends
  9. Heaven’s Back Yard- HighRoad
  10. Lazarus-Principles
  11. How Great Thou Art- Steven Curtis Chapman
  12. Tough As A Pine Knot- Jessica Horton
  13. Letting Go- Southern Raised
  14. I See God- Marty Raybon
  15. Most Requested Prayer- Heaven’s Mountain Band
  16. On The Far Side- Marksmen Quartet
  17. A Brighter Day- Primitive Quartet
  18. Little Black Train- Barry Abernathy & Darrell Webb
  19. Who But God- Eagle’s Wings
  20. Call On God- Tonja Rose

