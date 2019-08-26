Congrats to The SGN Scoops Top 20 Bluegrass September 2019

Congrats to The SGN Scoops Top 20 Bluegrass September 2019Written by scoopsnews on August 26, 2019 – 4:06 pm -
September (October Magazine)
- Beside The Cross- Rhonda Vincent
- Jesus, You’re Always There- Primitive Quartet
- When I Close My Eyes Here- Eagle’s Wings
- I Am Just A Pilgrim- Appalachian Road Show
- Acres Of Diamonds- Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers
- I Start Each Day With The Lord- Britton Family & Friends
- The Master’s Standing By- King James Boys
- He Paid The Debt- Travis Alltop & Friends
- Heaven’s Back Yard- HighRoad
- Lazarus-Principles
- How Great Thou Art- Steven Curtis Chapman
- Tough As A Pine Knot- Jessica Horton
- Letting Go- Southern Raised
- I See God- Marty Raybon
- Most Requested Prayer- Heaven’s Mountain Band
- On The Far Side- Marksmen Quartet
- A Brighter Day- Primitive Quartet
- Little Black Train- Barry Abernathy & Darrell Webb
- Who But God- Eagle’s Wings
- Call On God- Tonja Rose
