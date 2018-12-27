Congrats to the SGN SCOOPS Top 40 Christian Country for January 2019

Written by scoopsnews on December 26, 2018 – 4:08 pm -

SGNScoops Christian Country Top 40

  1. I’ll Take It From Here – Bruce Hedrick

  2. Lord You Are Love – Sonshine Road

  3. There’s No Place Too Far From Grace – Tina Wakefield

  4. I’d Settle For A Dirt Road – Chuck Hancock

  5. Sermon On The Mount – Tommy Brandt

  6. Wonderful – Lisa Daggs

  7. Send The Rain – Kolt Barber

  8. I Know The End Of The Story – John Penney

  9. See You There – Freddie Hart

  10. Coming On Strong – Cami Shrock

  11. Call On Jesus – Ronnie Horton

  12. Build My Mansion – Gene Watson

  13. It’s Written In The Scars – Dan Duncan

  14. I Miss Them All – Jordan Family Band

  15. Love You Like Mary – Mckay Project

  16. Country As Cornbread – Shellem Cline

  17. Just Because I Asked You – Gena Hamilton

  18. Hide Me Behind The Cross – Tonja Rose

  19. The Songs Will Never End – The Tiptons

  20. It’s Gonna Be A Good Day – Christian Davis

  21. Thank God For Music – Tommy Brandt II

  22. I Got Saved- Michael Knight

  23. Hey Brother D.J. – Jimmy R. Price

  24. Here To Eternity – Cindy Hughlett

  25. Lord You Have – Jan Harbuck

  26. Don’t Let The Devil Ride – Doug Corum

  27. Pictures – Jessica Horton

  28. No One Compares To You Lord – Mary Fay Jackson

  29. No More Second Chances – Jenna Faith

  30. In Our Father’s House – Bob Davidson

  31. Sweet Whispers – Amy Richardson

  32. The Old Man Is Dead – James Payne

  33. Always Better – Kevin And Kim Abney

  34. When Grandma Prayed – Appointed 2

  35. Family Ties – Barbara Fairchild

  36. Love Came Down – Peter Christie

  37. Living Proof – Wyatt Nations

  38. Oh, My God – Jamie Lynn Flanakin

  39. God, Oral Roberts, and Billy Graham- Carol Barham

  40. Take Her Name Off The Prayer List – Mark Lanier


