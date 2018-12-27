Congrats to the SGN SCOOPS Top 40 Christian Country for January 2019

Congrats to the SGN SCOOPS Top 40 Christian Country for January 2019Written by scoopsnews on December 26, 2018 – 4:08 pm -
I’ll Take It From Here – Bruce Hedrick
Lord You Are Love – Sonshine Road
There’s No Place Too Far From Grace – Tina Wakefield
I’d Settle For A Dirt Road – Chuck Hancock
Sermon On The Mount – Tommy Brandt
Wonderful – Lisa Daggs
Send The Rain – Kolt Barber
I Know The End Of The Story – John Penney
See You There – Freddie Hart
Coming On Strong – Cami Shrock
Call On Jesus – Ronnie Horton
Build My Mansion – Gene Watson
It’s Written In The Scars – Dan Duncan
I Miss Them All – Jordan Family Band
Love You Like Mary – Mckay Project
Country As Cornbread – Shellem Cline
Just Because I Asked You – Gena Hamilton
Hide Me Behind The Cross – Tonja Rose
The Songs Will Never End – The Tiptons
It’s Gonna Be A Good Day – Christian Davis
Thank God For Music – Tommy Brandt II
I Got Saved- Michael Knight
Hey Brother D.J. – Jimmy R. Price
Here To Eternity – Cindy Hughlett
Lord You Have – Jan Harbuck
Don’t Let The Devil Ride – Doug Corum
Pictures – Jessica Horton
No One Compares To You Lord – Mary Fay Jackson
No More Second Chances – Jenna Faith
In Our Father’s House – Bob Davidson
Sweet Whispers – Amy Richardson
The Old Man Is Dead – James Payne
Always Better – Kevin And Kim Abney
When Grandma Prayed – Appointed 2
Family Ties – Barbara Fairchild
Love Came Down – Peter Christie
Living Proof – Wyatt Nations
Oh, My God – Jamie Lynn Flanakin
God, Oral Roberts, and Billy Graham- Carol Barham
Take Her Name Off The Prayer List – Mark Lanier
