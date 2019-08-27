Congrats to the SGN Scoops Top 40 Christian Country for September 2019 (October Magazine)Written by scoopsnews on August 27, 2019 – 2:13 pm -
- Grateful- Chris Golden
- Arms Opened Wide- Corey Farlow
- Six Feet- Tim Menzies
- Sky Full Of Angels- Kali Rose
- Mama Said- Kolt Barber
- Say A Little Prayer- Bruce Hedrick
- Tough As A Pine Knot- Jessica Horton
- You’re Looking More like Your Father- The Journeys
- Riding Out On Faith and Prayer- Mary James
- If You Could Love Me Anyway- Perfectly Broken
- God, Oral Roberts & Billy Graham- Carol Barham
- Pretty- Jamie Lynn Flanakin
- Down Side Up- Lisa Daggs
- I Gotta Be Goin Now- Scott Brown
- Everytime- Mary Burke
- I Am Saved- Johnny Rowlett
- No More Second Chances- Jenna Faith
- Praise Looks Good On You- Kevin and Kim Abney
- Mercy On Me- Foretold
- Three Story House- Don Stiles
- Wherever You Are- Melissa Evans
- Not In This House- Lindsay Huggins
- Crossing Over- Alliance Quartet
- Living Proof- Wyatt Nations
- He No Longer Signs My Paycheck- Chuck Day
- The Storm- Kane & Kelly
- Chasing After You- Brittany Morse
- Winds Of The World- Tina Wakefield
- Gena Roberts Hamilton-Tell My Friends
- I Got Jesus- Randy Day
- Cindy Hughlett- Small Stuff
- You’re Not The Only One- Tim Livingston
- Sermon On The Mount- Tommy Brandt
- Hand Of The Lord- Jan Harbuck
- On The Inside- Wade Phillips
- Something Pentecostal- Sandy Jarvis
- Heaven Is Not That Far Away- Pam Blackstock
- Mom- Tim Atwood
- Till The Rivers All Run Dry- Gene Reasoner
- This Is Not My Heaven- Heath Knox
