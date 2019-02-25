Congrats to the SGN Scoops Top 40 Christian Country (March)Written by scoopsnews on February 25, 2019 – 6:39 am -
1. I’d Settle For A Dirt Road – Chuck Hancock
2. Grateful – Chris Golden
3. Sermon On The Mount – Tommy Brandt
4. Hands Of A Working Man – Christian Davis
5. I Miss Them All – The Jordan Family Band
6. Days Are Numbered – Shellem Cline
7. I Got Saved – Michael Knight
8. Rockin’ Of The Cradle – Arkin Terrell
9. I Am – Robert Stowell
10. Build My Mansion – Gene Watson
11. He Is Here – Terry and Debra Luna
12. God’s Got This – Kelly Kenning
13. I Am Saved – Johnny Rowlett
14. Pictures – Jessica Horton
15. Holding On To Jesus – Terry Davis
16. It’s Written In The Scars – Dan Duncan
17. Victory Song – Cori and Kelly
18. Lord, You Are Love – The Sonshine Road
19. Going Home – Buddy and Ina Gore
20. Sinner to Sinner – Jack Gafford
21. Heaven Is Not That Far Away – Pam Blackstock
22. God, Oral Roberts and Billy Graham – Carol Barham
23. Between A Church Pew And A Bar Stool – James Payne
24. No More Second Chances – Jenna Faith
25. Arms Wide Open – Corey Farlow
26. God, You’re So Good – Mike Leichner
27. There’s Still Time For A Miracle – Joy Roberts
28. Say A Little Prayer – Bruce Hedrick
29. Well Run Dry – Leslie Satcher
30. ‘Til The Answer Comes – Mike and Doris Merritt
31. Hole In Her Heart – Linda Lanier
32. Love You Like Mary – The McKay Project
33. He Took Me In – Appointed 2
34. That’s How Jesus – Rex Robards
35. I Love You Son – Hunter May
36. ‘Til I Get Home – Billy Droze
37. I Believe – Mike Wellman
38. I Close My Eyes – Tammy Renee
39. There’s One Man – Mitchell Whisnant
40. I’m Not Through With You Yet – The Sounds Of Victory
