Congrats to the SGN Scoops Top 40 Christian Country (March)

1. I’d Settle For A Dirt Road – Chuck Hancock

2. Grateful – Chris Golden

3. Sermon On The Mount – Tommy Brandt

4. Hands Of A Working Man – Christian Davis

5. I Miss Them All – The Jordan Family Band

6. Days Are Numbered – Shellem Cline

7. I Got Saved – Michael Knight

8. Rockin’ Of The Cradle – Arkin Terrell

9. I Am – Robert Stowell

10. Build My Mansion – Gene Watson

11. He Is Here – Terry and Debra Luna

12. God’s Got This – Kelly Kenning

13. I Am Saved – Johnny Rowlett

14. Pictures – Jessica Horton

15. Holding On To Jesus – Terry Davis

16. It’s Written In The Scars – Dan Duncan

17. Victory Song – Cori and Kelly

18. Lord, You Are Love – The Sonshine Road

19. Going Home – Buddy and Ina Gore

20. Sinner to Sinner – Jack Gafford

21. Heaven Is Not That Far Away – Pam Blackstock

22. God, Oral Roberts and Billy Graham – Carol Barham

23. Between A Church Pew And A Bar Stool – James Payne

24. No More Second Chances – Jenna Faith

25. Arms Wide Open – Corey Farlow

26. God, You’re So Good – Mike Leichner

27. There’s Still Time For A Miracle – Joy Roberts

28. Say A Little Prayer – Bruce Hedrick

29. Well Run Dry – Leslie Satcher

30. ‘Til The Answer Comes – Mike and Doris Merritt

31. Hole In Her Heart – Linda Lanier

32. Love You Like Mary – The McKay Project

33. He Took Me In – Appointed 2

34. That’s How Jesus – Rex Robards

35. I Love You Son – Hunter May

36. ‘Til I Get Home – Billy Droze

37. I Believe – Mike Wellman

38. I Close My Eyes – Tammy Renee

39. There’s One Man – Mitchell Whisnant

40. I’m Not Through With You Yet – The Sounds Of Victory