The Top 40 SGN Scoops Christian Country – December

The Top 40 SGN Scoops Christian Country – DecemberWritten by scoopsnews on November 29, 2018 – 4:14 am -
1. Wonderful- Lisa Daggs
2. There’s No Place Too Far From Grace- Tina Wakefield
3. Send The Rain- Kolt Barber
4. Daddy I’m Home- Gene Reasoner
5. He’s All I Need- Steve Warren
6. If The Bottle Was A Bible- Johnny Rowlett
7. Lord You Are Love- Sonshine Road
8. I’ll Take It From Here- Bruce Hedrick
9. Living Proof- Wyatt Nations
10. I Know The End Of The Story- John Penney
11. See You There- Freddie Hart
12. Coming On Strong- Cami Shrock
13. Country As Cornbread- Shellem Cline
14. Don’t Let The Devil Ride- Doug Corum
15. You Can Always Come Home- Steve Bridgmon/Allie Colleen
16. Call On Jesus – Ronnie Horton
17. Love You Like Mary- McKay Project
18. Always Better- Kevin and Kim Abney
19. When Grandma Prayed- Appointed 2
20. It’s Written In The Scars- Dan Duncan
21. Family Ties- Barbara Fairchild
22. I Got Saved- Michael Knight
23. I Miss Them All- Jordan Family Band
24. Take Her Name Off The Prayer List-Mark Lanier
25. Hide Me Behind The Cross- Tonja Rose
26. Oh, My God- Jami Lynn Flanakin
27. Take My Hand- Gunner Carr
28. Cinderella- Trinity Wennerstrom
29. Sunday Morning Meeting- Paul Winchester
30. The Songs Will Never End- The Tiptons
31. Sweet Whispers- Amy Richardson
32. Just Because I Asked You-Gena Hamilton
33. Remember the Soldier- David Gresham
34. Hey Brother DJ- Jimmy R Price
35. The Old Man Is Dead- James Payne
36. Drinking New Wine- Michael Lee/ Daryle Singletary
37. No One Compares to You Lord- Mary Fay Jackson
38. It’s Gonna Be a Good Day- Christian Davis
39. Lord You Have- Jan Harbuck
40. Number One Fan- Hunter May
