The Top 40 SGN Scoops Christian Country – December

Written by scoopsnews on November 29, 2018 – 4:14 am -

1. Wonderful- Lisa Daggs

2. There’s No Place Too Far From Grace- Tina Wakefield

3. Send The Rain- Kolt Barber

4. Daddy I’m Home- Gene Reasoner

5. He’s All I Need- Steve Warren

6. If The Bottle Was A Bible- Johnny Rowlett

7. Lord You Are Love- Sonshine Road

8. I’ll Take It From Here- Bruce Hedrick

9. Living Proof- Wyatt Nations

10. I Know The End Of The Story- John Penney

11. See You There- Freddie Hart

12. Coming On Strong- Cami Shrock

13. Country As Cornbread- Shellem Cline

14. Don’t Let The Devil Ride- Doug Corum

15. You Can Always Come Home- Steve Bridgmon/Allie Colleen

16. Call On Jesus – Ronnie Horton

17. Love You Like Mary- McKay Project

18. Always Better- Kevin and Kim Abney

19. When Grandma Prayed- Appointed 2

20. It’s Written In The Scars- Dan Duncan

21. Family Ties- Barbara Fairchild

22. I Got Saved- Michael Knight

23. I Miss Them All- Jordan Family Band

24. Take Her Name Off The Prayer List-Mark Lanier

25. Hide Me Behind The Cross- Tonja Rose

26. Oh, My God- Jami Lynn Flanakin

27. Take My Hand- Gunner Carr

28. Cinderella- Trinity Wennerstrom

29. Sunday Morning Meeting- Paul Winchester

30. The Songs Will Never End- The Tiptons

31. Sweet Whispers- Amy Richardson

32. Just Because I Asked You-Gena Hamilton

33. Remember the Soldier- David Gresham

34. Hey Brother DJ- Jimmy R Price

35. The Old Man Is Dead- James Payne

36. Drinking New Wine- Michael Lee/ Daryle Singletary

37. No One Compares to You Lord- Mary Fay Jackson

38. It’s Gonna Be a Good Day- Christian Davis

39. Lord You Have- Jan Harbuck

40. Number One Fan- Hunter May

