Congrats to the SGN SCOOPS TOP 40 Christian Country Songs
May 20, 2018
May/June 2018
1. Chuck Hancock- One Pair Of Hands
2. Kolt Barber- Another Day
3. Trinity Wennerstrom- Shine Big, Shine Bright
4. Christian Davis- Every Scar
5. Tina Wakefield- Over and Over
6. Brent Harrison- This Side Of Sunday
7. James Payne and Bruce Haynes-Dancing In The Rain
8. Michael Lee- Ain’t That Just like Jesus
9. John Penney-In God’s Hands
10. Wade Phillips- Make Me More Like Jesus
11. McKay Project- Taking Me Home
12. Bruce Hedrick- Wingin It
13. Jamie Lynn Flanakin- Free
14. Terry Davis- Braggin On Jesus
15. BloodBought- Gospel Plow
16. Tonja Rose- When The Mountain Can’t Be Moved
17. Mike Leichner- Don’t Bring The Country Out In Me
18. Heather Van Derren- Come To The Table
19. Debbie Bennett- The Blood He Applies
20. The Reed Brothers- Holding On
21. Steve Warren- Forever Kind Of Love
22. Carol Barham- I Can’t Praise Him Enough
23. Caleb Howard- Live Like That
24. Kevin and Kim Abney- Broken Bread
25. Jonathan Dale- This Is Your Now
26. The Kendricks- I Could be Leaving Right Now
27. Charlie Griffin- Rise and Shine
28. Tommy Smith- Let’s March On
29. Kali Rose- What’s A Valley
30. Gil Magee- Climb The Sycamore Tree
31. Buddy Jewel- I’m There
32. Kevin Rowe- Heaven Above
33. Shellem Cline- This Thing Called Life
34. Mike Manual- The Country Side Of The Cross
35. Kolt Barber- Send The Rain
36. Bev McCann- Dash Between The Dates
37. Debbie Seagraves- I Still Believe In Amazing Grace
38. Gunner Carr- Take My Hand
39. Ava Kasich- Speak The Word
40. Tony Alan Bates- Numbered
