Congrats to the SGN SCOOPS TOP 40 Christian Country Songs

May/June 2018

1. Chuck Hancock- One Pair Of Hands

2. Kolt Barber- Another Day

3. Trinity Wennerstrom- Shine Big, Shine Bright

4. Christian Davis- Every Scar

5. Tina Wakefield- Over and Over

6. Brent Harrison- This Side Of Sunday

7. James Payne and Bruce Haynes-Dancing In The Rain

8. Michael Lee- Ain’t That Just like Jesus

9. John Penney-In God’s Hands

10. Wade Phillips- Make Me More Like Jesus

11. McKay Project- Taking Me Home

12. Bruce Hedrick- Wingin It

13. Jamie Lynn Flanakin- Free

14. Terry Davis- Braggin On Jesus

15. BloodBought- Gospel Plow

16. Tonja Rose- When The Mountain Can’t Be Moved

17. Mike Leichner- Don’t Bring The Country Out In Me

18. Heather Van Derren- Come To The Table

19. Debbie Bennett- The Blood He Applies

20. The Reed Brothers- Holding On

21. Steve Warren- Forever Kind Of Love

22. Carol Barham- I Can’t Praise Him Enough

23. Caleb Howard- Live Like That

24. Kevin and Kim Abney- Broken Bread

25. Jonathan Dale- This Is Your Now

26. The Kendricks- I Could be Leaving Right Now

27. Charlie Griffin- Rise and Shine

28. Tommy Smith- Let’s March On

29. Kali Rose- What’s A Valley

30. Gil Magee- Climb The Sycamore Tree

31. Buddy Jewel- I’m There

32. Kevin Rowe- Heaven Above

33. Shellem Cline- This Thing Called Life

34. Mike Manual- The Country Side Of The Cross

35. Kolt Barber- Send The Rain

36. Bev McCann- Dash Between The Dates

37. Debbie Seagraves- I Still Believe In Amazing Grace

38. Gunner Carr- Take My Hand

39. Ava Kasich- Speak The Word

40. Tony Alan Bates- Numbered

