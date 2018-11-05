Congrats to The SGN Scoops Top 40 in Christian Country – November 2018

Congrats to The SGN Scoops Top 40 in Christian Country – November 2018Written by scoopsnews on November 5, 2018 – 4:11 am -
1. There’s No Place Too Far From Grace- Tina Wakefield
2. Send the Rain- Kolt Barber
3. Daddy I’m Home- Gene Reasoner
4. I’d Settle for a Dirt Road- Chuck Hancock
5. Living Proof- Wyatt Nations
6. Lord You Are Love- Sonshine Road
7. He’s All I Need- Steve Warren
8. It’s Gonna Be A Good Day- Christian Davis
9. I Know The End Of The Story- John Penney
10. Wonderful- Lisa Daggs
11. I’ll Take It From Here- Bruce Hedrick
12. See You There- Freddie Hart
13. If The Bottle Was A Bible- Johnny Rowlett
14. Number One Fan- Hunter May
15. No One Compares To You Lord- Mary Fay Jackson
16. Call On Jesus- Ronnie Horton
17. Coming On Strong- Cami Shrock
18. Country As Cornbread- Shellem Cline
19. Don’t Let The Devil Ride- Doug Corum
20. The Old Man Is Dead- James Payne
21. I Got Saved- Michael Knight
22. Family Ties- Barbara Fairchild
23. Always Better- Kevin and Kim Abney
24. Drinking New Wine- Michael Lee/ Daryl Singletary
25. Love You Like Mary- McKay Project
26. Remember The Soldier- David Gresham
27. Just Because I Asked You- Gena Hamilton
28. When Grandma Prayed- APPOINTED 2
29. Cinderella- Trinity Wennerstrom
30. You Can Always Come Home- Steve Bridgmon/Allie Colleen
31. Take My Hand- Gunner Carr
32. It’s Written In The Scars- Dan Duncan
33. Sweet Whispers- Amy Richardson
34. Oh, My God- Jami Lynn Flanakin
35. Sunday Morning Meeting- Paul Winchester
36. Hey Brother DJ-Jimmy R. Price
37. I Miss Them All- Jordan Family Band
38. The Songs Will Never End- The Tiptons
39. Take Her Name Off The Prayer List- Mark Lanier
40. Hide Me Behind The Cross- Tonja Rose
