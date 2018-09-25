Congrats to The SGN Scoops Top 40 – October

Written by scoopsnews on September 25, 2018 – 4:59 am -

October 2018

1. Daddy I’m Home- Gene Reasoner

2. Send The Rain- Kolt Barber

3. I Know The End Of The Story- John Penney

4. There’s No Place Too Far From Grace- Tina Wakefield

5. Holding On- Reed Brothers

6. Living Proof- Wyatt Nations

7. Lord You Are Love- Sonshine Road

8. No Charge- Aaron Wilburn

9. Big Time Memories- Wade Phillips

10. Wonderful- Lisa Daggs

11. I’ve Seen His Picture- Byron Hildreath

12. He’s All I Need – Steve Warren

13. Number One Fan- Hunter May

14. Daddy Prayed- Bobby Jones Family

15. I’ll Take It From Here- Bruce Hedrick

16. Take Me Back To The Church- Cori and Kelly

17. I Am The One- Joanne Cash/ T.Graham Brown

18. Remember The Soldier- David Gresham

19. Cinderella- Trinity Wennerstrom –

20. It’s Gonna Be A Good Day- Christian Davis

21. I Saw The Light- Billy Dean

22. If The Bottle Was A Bible – Johnny Rowlette

23. Oh, My God- Jami Lynn Flanakin

24. Call On Jesus- Ronnie Horton

25. Coming on Strong- Cami Schrock

26. Don’t Let The Devil Ride-Doug Corum

27. Sweet Whispers- Amy Richardson

28. Family Ties- Barbara Fairchild

29. Shine On- Jenna Faith

30.Drinking New Wine- Michael Lee/Daryl Singletary

31. I Got Saved- Michael Knight

32. Love You Like Mary- McKay Project

33.You Can Always Come Home- Steve Bridgmon/ Allie Colleen

34. Take My Hand- Gunner Carr

35. I’d Settle For A Dirt Road- Chuck Hancock

36. Country As Cornbread- Shellem Cline

37. When Grandma Prayed- Appointed 2

38. Always Better- Kevin and Kim Abney

39. The Old Man Is Dead- James Payne

40. Just Because I Asked You- Gena Hamilton

