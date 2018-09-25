Congrats to The SGN Scoops Top 40 – October

Congrats to The SGN Scoops Top 40 – OctoberWritten by scoopsnews on September 25, 2018 – 4:59 am -
October 2018
1. Daddy I’m Home- Gene Reasoner
2. Send The Rain- Kolt Barber
3. I Know The End Of The Story- John Penney
4. There’s No Place Too Far From Grace- Tina Wakefield
5. Holding On- Reed Brothers
6. Living Proof- Wyatt Nations
7. Lord You Are Love- Sonshine Road
8. No Charge- Aaron Wilburn
9. Big Time Memories- Wade Phillips
10. Wonderful- Lisa Daggs
11. I’ve Seen His Picture- Byron Hildreath
12. He’s All I Need – Steve Warren
13. Number One Fan- Hunter May
14. Daddy Prayed- Bobby Jones Family
15. I’ll Take It From Here- Bruce Hedrick
16. Take Me Back To The Church- Cori and Kelly
17. I Am The One- Joanne Cash/ T.Graham Brown
18. Remember The Soldier- David Gresham
19. Cinderella- Trinity Wennerstrom –
20. It’s Gonna Be A Good Day- Christian Davis
21. I Saw The Light- Billy Dean
22. If The Bottle Was A Bible – Johnny Rowlette
23. Oh, My God- Jami Lynn Flanakin
24. Call On Jesus- Ronnie Horton
25. Coming on Strong- Cami Schrock
26. Don’t Let The Devil Ride-Doug Corum
27. Sweet Whispers- Amy Richardson
28. Family Ties- Barbara Fairchild
29. Shine On- Jenna Faith
30.Drinking New Wine- Michael Lee/Daryl Singletary
31. I Got Saved- Michael Knight
32. Love You Like Mary- McKay Project
33.You Can Always Come Home- Steve Bridgmon/ Allie Colleen
34. Take My Hand- Gunner Carr
35. I’d Settle For A Dirt Road- Chuck Hancock
36. Country As Cornbread- Shellem Cline
37. When Grandma Prayed- Appointed 2
38. Always Better- Kevin and Kim Abney
39. The Old Man Is Dead- James Payne
40. Just Because I Asked You- Gena Hamilton
Tags: Christian Country Top 40
