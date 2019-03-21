Congrats to The SGNScoops Bluegrass Top 20 for April 2019

Written by scoopsnews on March 21, 2019 – 10:20 am -

2019 April SGNScoops Bluegrass Gospel Top 20

1. Songs Like Those (For Days Like These) – Chigger Hill Boys and Terri

2. We’ll Never Walk Alone – Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver

3. That’s Grace – The Primitive Quartet

4. Let My Life Be A Light – Balsam Range

5. Most Requested Prayer – Heaven’s Mountain Band

6. Thinkin’ Outside The Box – Dave Adkins

7. Who But God – Eagle’s Wings

8. I Start Each Day With The Lord – Britton Family and Friends

9. On The Sea Of Life – Jeff and Sheri Easter

10. His Eyes – The Rochesters

11. Little Black Train – Barry Abernathy and Darrell Webb

12. On The Far Side – The Marksmen Quartet

13. Why Should I Worry – Canaan’s Crossing

14. Are You Ready To Go – Sally Berry

15. In A Whirlwind – The Little Roy and Lizzy Show

16. Wanna Be – Southern Raised

17. A Brighter Day – Primitive Quartet

18. Call On God – Tonja Rose

19. Was Nots – King James Boys

20. I Am The One – Walking By Faith

For more Radio Charts and other Gospel Music information read the latest SGNScoops Magazine HERE

Download The PDF Of SGNScoops Magazine HERE

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE

Listen To The Best In Today’s Gospel Music HERE

