Congrats to The SGNScoops Bluegrass Top 20 for April 2019
2019 April SGNScoops Bluegrass Gospel Top 20
1. Songs Like Those (For Days Like These) – Chigger Hill Boys and Terri
2. We’ll Never Walk Alone – Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver
3. That’s Grace – The Primitive Quartet
4. Let My Life Be A Light – Balsam Range
5. Most Requested Prayer – Heaven’s Mountain Band
6. Thinkin’ Outside The Box – Dave Adkins
7. Who But God – Eagle’s Wings
8. I Start Each Day With The Lord – Britton Family and Friends
9. On The Sea Of Life – Jeff and Sheri Easter
10. His Eyes – The Rochesters
11. Little Black Train – Barry Abernathy and Darrell Webb
12. On The Far Side – The Marksmen Quartet
13. Why Should I Worry – Canaan’s Crossing
14. Are You Ready To Go – Sally Berry
15. In A Whirlwind – The Little Roy and Lizzy Show
16. Wanna Be – Southern Raised
17. A Brighter Day – Primitive Quartet
18. Call On God – Tonja Rose
19. Was Nots – King James Boys
20. I Am The One – Walking By Faith
