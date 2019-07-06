Congrats To The Top 100 SGN Scoops Southern Gospel July

Written by scoopsnews on July 6, 2019 – 2:40 pm -

SGNScoops Top 100

SGNScoops Top 100 July  (August Magazine)

  1. You’re Not In This Alone- Browders
  2. His Grave Wrote The Song- Greater Vision
  3. Choose Life-Hyssongs
  4. Everybody Come See Jesus- Tribute Quartet
  5. Death Was Arrested- Talleys
  6. Victory Shout- Kingsmen
  7. I Pray Every Day- Taylors
  8. The Ground Is Level- Whisnants
  9. Just Across The River- Steeles
  10. We Are All God’s Children- Gaither Vocal Band
  11. Be Saved- Mark Trammell Quartet
  12. Lord Knows- The Old Paths
  13. The Father Knew- Susan Whisnant
  14. Like I’m On The Shore-Erwins
  15. The River-Karen Peck & New River
  16. Even Me- Triumphant Quartet
  17. Same On Me- Joseph Habedank
  18. He’s Here For Me- Williamsons
  19. His Cross Is Now Empty- Lore Family
  20. Heaven Is- Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
  21. Live The Gospel- Three Bridges
  22. Faith Like That- Dunaways
  23. Everything He Forgot- Brian Free & Assurance
  24. I’d Like To Meet The Preacher- 11th Hour
  25. God Of Every Moment- Zane & Donna King
  26. Send An Angel By My Way- The Freemans
  27. The Lovely Name Of Jesus- Kingdom Heirs
  28. 28.I’m Not Afraid To Go- New Ground
  29. A Bible And A Belt-Les Butler & Friends
  30. Finish Well, Finish Strong,Finish Empty- Mark Bishop
  31. That’s Right Where He’ll Be-Inspirations
  32. Give It To You- Cana’s Voice
  33. Set Your House In Order- Gordon Mote (With Oak Ridge Boys)
  34. All My Hope- Gold City
  35. Glory To Glory- Riley Harrison Clark
  36. I’d Like To Tell It Again- Down East Boys
  37. Day One- Jason Crabb
  38. Revival- LeFevre Quartet
  39. The Sweetest Story Told- Wilbanks
  40. Before The Sun Goes Down-Hoppers
  41. More Blessed Than Burdened- The Frosts
  42. Heal The Wound- Martins
  43. Take A Stand- Justified  Quartet
  44. Uncommon Praise- Guardians
  45. The Little Things- Jim & Melissa Brady 
  46. There Is A Healer- Adam Crabb
  47. I’ll Meet You At The Gate- 3rd Row Boys
  48. Roll On Jordan- Common Bond Quartet
  49. I’ll Be So Happy There- Mercy’s Well
  50. Leave My Trouble Behind- Pathfinders
  51. It Happened That Day- Hinson Family
  52. I Sing The Mighty Power Of God- Blackwood Brothers Quartet
  53. Believe Me He Can- BloodBought
  54. God Knows- Faithful Crossings
  55. A Million Miles- Sunday Drive
  56. Freedom Band- Joneses
  57. Composer Of My Life- Tim Lovelace
  58. Jesus, You’re ALways There- Primitive Quartet
  59. The People That God Gives You- Bowling Family
  60. From Dust To Glory- McKameys
  61. Said A Prayer- Sean Harris
  62. Tough As A Pine Knot- Jessica Horton
  63. Victory In Jesus- Ball Brothers
  64. You’re Looking More Like You’re Father- The Journeys
  65. Brave- Browns
  66. Wherever You Are- Melissa Evans
  67. His Eyes- Rochesters
  68. When I Close My Eyes Here- Eagle’s Wings
  69. Let Your Light So Shine- MARK209
  70. I’m Holding On- Greg Logins & Revival
  71. Under Water- Joy Holden
  72. Following In Their Footsteps- GloryWay Quartet
  73. Too Much Jesus In Me- Linda Lanier
  74. Mercy On Me- Foretold
  75. Reach The World- Avenue
  76. Call On God- Tonja Rose
  77. Hallelujah Meetin- Charlie Sexton & Homecoming
  78. Resurrection Power- Mylon Hayes Family
  79. Praise Looks Good On You- Kevin & Kim Abney
  80. Cain’s Blood- Steel City Revival
  81. Back To God- Real Truth Revival
  82. I Need You That Way- Exodus
  83. What Happened At The Cross- Keystone State Quartet
  84. Beautiful City- Bibletones
  85. Blood Of Jesus- Carolina Boys Quartet
  86. Crossing Over- Alliance Quartet
  87. This Is The Lamb- Westward Road
  88. Call On Jesus- Dean
  89. I Need A Fresh Drink- Liberty Quartet
  90. Safe- Lindsey Graham
  91. It’s A Highway To Heaven- Endless Highway
  92. Six Feet- Tim Menzies
  93. Leavin- Messiah’s Call
  94. Anyway- Judith Montgomery & Family
  95. In The Meantime- Goulds
  96. Think About You- TaRanda
  97. Let Me Tell You Bout Him- McNeills
  98. Better- Chandlers
  99. Sometimes It’s You- Isbells
  100. Meeting In The Air- Chuckwagon Gang

Tags:
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Congrats To The Top 100 SGN Scoops Southern Gospel July

Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.