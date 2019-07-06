Congrats To The Top 100 SGN Scoops Southern Gospel July

Congrats To The Top 100 SGN Scoops Southern Gospel JulyWritten by scoopsnews on July 6, 2019 – 2:40 pm -
- You’re Not In This Alone- Browders
- His Grave Wrote The Song- Greater Vision
- Choose Life-Hyssongs
- Everybody Come See Jesus- Tribute Quartet
- Death Was Arrested- Talleys
- Victory Shout- Kingsmen
- I Pray Every Day- Taylors
- The Ground Is Level- Whisnants
- Just Across The River- Steeles
- We Are All God’s Children- Gaither Vocal Band
- Be Saved- Mark Trammell Quartet
- Lord Knows- The Old Paths
- The Father Knew- Susan Whisnant
- Like I’m On The Shore-Erwins
- The River-Karen Peck & New River
- Even Me- Triumphant Quartet
- Same On Me- Joseph Habedank
- He’s Here For Me- Williamsons
- His Cross Is Now Empty- Lore Family
- Heaven Is- Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
- Live The Gospel- Three Bridges
- Faith Like That- Dunaways
- Everything He Forgot- Brian Free & Assurance
- I’d Like To Meet The Preacher- 11th Hour
- God Of Every Moment- Zane & Donna King
- Send An Angel By My Way- The Freemans
- The Lovely Name Of Jesus- Kingdom Heirs
- 28.I’m Not Afraid To Go- New Ground
- A Bible And A Belt-Les Butler & Friends
- Finish Well, Finish Strong,Finish Empty- Mark Bishop
- That’s Right Where He’ll Be-Inspirations
- Give It To You- Cana’s Voice
- Set Your House In Order- Gordon Mote (With Oak Ridge Boys)
- All My Hope- Gold City
- Glory To Glory- Riley Harrison Clark
- I’d Like To Tell It Again- Down East Boys
- Day One- Jason Crabb
- Revival- LeFevre Quartet
- The Sweetest Story Told- Wilbanks
- Before The Sun Goes Down-Hoppers
- More Blessed Than Burdened- The Frosts
- Heal The Wound- Martins
- Take A Stand- Justified Quartet
- Uncommon Praise- Guardians
- The Little Things- Jim & Melissa Brady
- There Is A Healer- Adam Crabb
- I’ll Meet You At The Gate- 3rd Row Boys
- Roll On Jordan- Common Bond Quartet
- I’ll Be So Happy There- Mercy’s Well
- Leave My Trouble Behind- Pathfinders
- It Happened That Day- Hinson Family
- I Sing The Mighty Power Of God- Blackwood Brothers Quartet
- Believe Me He Can- BloodBought
- God Knows- Faithful Crossings
- A Million Miles- Sunday Drive
- Freedom Band- Joneses
- Composer Of My Life- Tim Lovelace
- Jesus, You’re ALways There- Primitive Quartet
- The People That God Gives You- Bowling Family
- From Dust To Glory- McKameys
- Said A Prayer- Sean Harris
- Tough As A Pine Knot- Jessica Horton
- Victory In Jesus- Ball Brothers
- You’re Looking More Like You’re Father- The Journeys
- Brave- Browns
- Wherever You Are- Melissa Evans
- His Eyes- Rochesters
- When I Close My Eyes Here- Eagle’s Wings
- Let Your Light So Shine- MARK209
- I’m Holding On- Greg Logins & Revival
- Under Water- Joy Holden
- Following In Their Footsteps- GloryWay Quartet
- Too Much Jesus In Me- Linda Lanier
- Mercy On Me- Foretold
- Reach The World- Avenue
- Call On God- Tonja Rose
- Hallelujah Meetin- Charlie Sexton & Homecoming
- Resurrection Power- Mylon Hayes Family
- Praise Looks Good On You- Kevin & Kim Abney
- Cain’s Blood- Steel City Revival
- Back To God- Real Truth Revival
- I Need You That Way- Exodus
- What Happened At The Cross- Keystone State Quartet
- Beautiful City- Bibletones
- Blood Of Jesus- Carolina Boys Quartet
- Crossing Over- Alliance Quartet
- This Is The Lamb- Westward Road
- Call On Jesus- Dean
- I Need A Fresh Drink- Liberty Quartet
- Safe- Lindsey Graham
- It’s A Highway To Heaven- Endless Highway
- Six Feet- Tim Menzies
- Leavin- Messiah’s Call
- Anyway- Judith Montgomery & Family
- In The Meantime- Goulds
- Think About You- TaRanda
- Let Me Tell You Bout Him- McNeills
- Better- Chandlers
- Sometimes It’s You- Isbells
- Meeting In The Air- Chuckwagon Gang
Tags: SGN Scoops Top 100
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Congrats To The Top 100 SGN Scoops Southern Gospel July
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.