Congrats to the Top 20 Bluegrass SGN Scoops (June 2019)
- Who But God- Eagle’s Wings
- Most Requested Prayer- Heaven’s Mountain Band
- Let My Life Be A Light-Balsam Range
- I AM Just A Pilgrim- Appalachian Road Show
- Jesus, You’re Always There-Primitive Quartet
- Glory Bound Train- Carolina Blue
- I See God- Marty Raybon
- Acres of Diamonds- Joe Mullins & The Radio
- Call On God- Tonja Rose
- In A Whirlwind-Little Roy & Lizzy Show
- Letting Go- Southern Raised
- I Start Each Day With The Lord- Britton Family & Friends
- A Brighter Day- Primitive Quartet
- All My Tears- Jaelee Roberts
- Now I’m Here- Stevens Family Tradition
- Are You Ready To Go- Sally Berry
- Thinkin’ Outside The Box- Dave Adkins
- Songs Like Those- Chigger Hill Boys & Terri
- Little White Church By The Way- Rumfelt Family
- We’ll Never Walk Alone- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
