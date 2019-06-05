Congrats to the Top 20 Bluegrass SGN Scoops (June 2019)

Written by scoopsnews on June 5, 2019 – 5:11 am -

 

  1. Who But God- Eagle’s Wings
  2. Most Requested Prayer- Heaven’s Mountain Band
  3. Let My Life Be A Light-Balsam Range
  4. I AM Just A Pilgrim- Appalachian Road Show
  5. Jesus, You’re Always There-Primitive Quartet
  6. Glory Bound Train- Carolina Blue
  7. I See God- Marty Raybon
  8. Acres of Diamonds- Joe Mullins & The Radio
  9. Call On God- Tonja Rose
  10. In A Whirlwind-Little Roy & Lizzy Show
  11. Letting Go- Southern Raised
  12. I Start Each Day With The Lord- Britton Family & Friends
  13. A Brighter Day- Primitive Quartet
  14. All My Tears- Jaelee Roberts
  15. Now I’m Here- Stevens Family Tradition
  16. Are You Ready To Go- Sally Berry
  17. Thinkin’ Outside The Box- Dave Adkins
  18. Songs Like Those- Chigger Hill Boys & Terri
  19. Little White Church By The Way- Rumfelt Family
  20. We’ll Never Walk Alone- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

