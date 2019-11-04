Congrats to The Top 20 Bluegrass SGN Scoops, November 2019

Congrats to The Top 20 Bluegrass SGN Scoops, November 2019Written by scoopsnews on November 4, 2019 – 11:45 am -
November Bluegrass Chart
- When I Close My Eyes Here- Eagle’s Wings
- The Empty Altar- Heaven’s Mountain Band
- Heaven’s Back Yard- High Road
- I’ll Give You Grace- Britton Family
- Up All Night- Southern Raised
- Lazarus- Principles
- Beside The Cross- Rhonda Vincent
- Here and Now- Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers
- Little Black Train- Appalachian Road Show
- Tough As A Pine Knot- Jessica Horton
- Jesus Is Living In Me-Travis Alltop & Friends
- I’m Going To Heaven- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
- Jesus, You’re Always There- Primitve Quartet
- On My Father’s Side- Travis Alltop & Friends
- A Brighter Day- Primitve Quartet
- Rescue Was Made- Right Side
- I Start Each Day With The Lord- Britton Family of Friends
- Let’s Meet By The River- Craig Bell
- I See God- Marty Raybon
- God Knew You- Sally Berry
*This Chart will be published in the December Issue of SGN SCOOPS
