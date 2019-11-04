Congrats to The Top 20 Bluegrass SGN Scoops, November 2019

      November Bluegrass Chart 

  1. When I Close My Eyes Here- Eagle’s Wings
  2. The Empty Altar- Heaven’s Mountain Band
  3. Heaven’s Back Yard- High Road
  4. I’ll Give You Grace- Britton Family
  5. Up All Night- Southern Raised
  6. Lazarus- Principles
  7. Beside The Cross- Rhonda Vincent
  8. Here and Now- Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers
  9. Little Black Train- Appalachian Road Show
  10. Tough As A Pine Knot- Jessica Horton
  11. Jesus Is Living In Me-Travis Alltop & Friends
  12. I’m Going To Heaven- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
  13. Jesus, You’re Always There- Primitve Quartet
  14. On My Father’s Side- Travis Alltop & Friends
  15. A Brighter Day- Primitve Quartet
  16. Rescue Was Made- Right Side
  17. I Start Each Day With The Lord- Britton Family of Friends
  18. Let’s Meet By The River- Craig Bell
  19. I See God- Marty Raybon
  20. God Knew You- Sally Berry

*This Chart will be published in the December Issue of SGN SCOOPS


