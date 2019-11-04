Congrats to The Top 20 Bluegrass SGN Scoops, November 2019

Written by scoopsnews on November 4, 2019 – 11:45 am -

November Bluegrass Chart

When I Close My Eyes Here- Eagle’s Wings The Empty Altar- Heaven’s Mountain Band Heaven’s Back Yard- High Road I’ll Give You Grace- Britton Family Up All Night- Southern Raised Lazarus- Principles Beside The Cross- Rhonda Vincent Here and Now- Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers Little Black Train- Appalachian Road Show Tough As A Pine Knot- Jessica Horton Jesus Is Living In Me-Travis Alltop & Friends I’m Going To Heaven- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver Jesus, You’re Always There- Primitve Quartet On My Father’s Side- Travis Alltop & Friends A Brighter Day- Primitve Quartet Rescue Was Made- Right Side I Start Each Day With The Lord- Britton Family of Friends Let’s Meet By The River- Craig Bell I See God- Marty Raybon God Knew You- Sally Berry

*This Chart will be published in the December Issue of SGN SCOOPS

