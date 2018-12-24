Congrats to Top 20 SGN Scoops Bluegrass- January 2019

  1. The Church Bell- Little Roy & Lizzy Show
  2. That’s Grace- Primitive Quartet
  3. Don’t Look Back- Rochesters
  4. By The Marks In His Hands- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
  5. If He Hung The Moon- Eagle’s Wings
  6. When the Storm is in My Path- Heaven’s Mountain Band
  7. Super Water- King James Boys
  8. Wanna Be- Southern Raised
  9. Sings Like Those- Chigger Hill Boys & Terri
  10. If God Doesn’t Bless America- Williamson Branch
  11. We’ll Never Walk Alone- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
  12. Hide Me Behind The Cross- Tonja Rose
  13. I’ve Been Redeemed- The Grascals
  14. Broken Things- Avery Road
  15. Now I’m Here- Stevens Family Tradition
  16. Walking a Straight Path- Baker Family
  17. Why Should I Worry- Canaan’s Crossing
  18. Be Like Job- Tim Davis
  19. He Took Your Place- The Grascals
  20. At The Cross- The Family Sowell

 


