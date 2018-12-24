Congrats to Top 20 SGN Scoops Bluegrass- January 2019Written by scoopsnews on December 24, 2018 – 6:37 am -
- The Church Bell- Little Roy & Lizzy Show
- That’s Grace- Primitive Quartet
- Don’t Look Back- Rochesters
- By The Marks In His Hands- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
- If He Hung The Moon- Eagle’s Wings
- When the Storm is in My Path- Heaven’s Mountain Band
- Super Water- King James Boys
- Wanna Be- Southern Raised
- Sings Like Those- Chigger Hill Boys & Terri
- If God Doesn’t Bless America- Williamson Branch
- We’ll Never Walk Alone- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
- Hide Me Behind The Cross- Tonja Rose
- I’ve Been Redeemed- The Grascals
- Broken Things- Avery Road
- Now I’m Here- Stevens Family Tradition
- Walking a Straight Path- Baker Family
- Why Should I Worry- Canaan’s Crossing
- Be Like Job- Tim Davis
- He Took Your Place- The Grascals
- At The Cross- The Family Sowell
Tags: SGN Scoops Top 20 Bluegrass
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Congrats to Top 20 SGN Scoops Bluegrass- January 2019
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.