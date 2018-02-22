Congrats To The Top 100 SGN Scoops February 2018

Written by scoopsnews on February 22, 2018 – 6:32 am -

1. Guardians- Present in the Presence of the King

2. Steeles- Prodigals

3. Karen Peck & New River- Hope For All Nations

4. Triumphant Quartet- Thankful, So Thankful

5. Brian Free & Assurance-He Can Take It

6. Gold City- I Will Stand

7. Perrys- Moses and Elijah

8. Kingdom Heirs- The Last Big Thing

9. Isaacs- If That’s What it Takes

10. Hoppers- Song of Moses

11. 11th Hour- Doin What’s Right

12. Joseph Habedank-Just When You Thought

13. Kingsmen-Hear The Word of The Lord

14. Collingsworth Family-You’re About to Climb

15. Gaither Vocal Band- Hallelujah Band

16. Erwins-Clouds

17. Whisnants-He’s Never Moved

18. Sunday Drive-11:59

19. Susan Whisnant- I Prayed Through It

20. Wisecarvers-Plain and Simple

21. Bowling Family- I Believe He’s Alive

22. Mylon Hayes Family- The Coming Of The Lord

23. Jeff and Sheri Easter-Sing It Again

24. Old Time Preacher’s Quartet-I’ll Ride This Ship To The Shore

25. Akins- Dying To Be With You

26. Hyssongs-I Tell Them Jesus

27. Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call- Somebody Pray

28. The Littles- Whole Lot of Heaven In The House

29. Josh & Ashley Franks- While My Tears Are Falling

30. Zane & Donna King- Hallelujah & Amen

31. Day Three- Might Go Home Today

32. Bates Family- You Are

33. LeFevre Quartet-Let The Church Rise

34. Billy Huddleston- Freedom, Oh What A Word

35. McKameys- Living For Eternity

36. Shellem Cline-Getting In The Word of God

37. Hazel Stanley- People Get Ready

38. Greenes- Send A Little Rain

39. Second Half Quartet- During The Rapture

40. Coffmans-Know So

41. BloodBought-In The Eyes of Man

42. Music City Quartet-I Wanna Be Somebody

43. The Walkers- Holy Spirit Flow Through Me

44. Pruitt Family- Bless His Name

45. Mercy’s Well- When We Make It To The Others Side

46. Dean- Talk The Talk, Walk The Walk

47. Allison Speer- Out of Here

48. MARK209-I Can Call Jesus

49. Battle Cry-You’re All I Need

50. Pine Ridge Boys- Sail On Over

51. CT Townsend- My God Delivered Me

52. Summit Trace- What God Looks Like

53. Chandlers- He Does

54. Inspirations-We Are Christians

55. Page Trio- God Will Fight The Battle

56. Exodus- Behold The Lamb

57. Kendricks- Old Piece of Clay

58. Griffith Family-That’s Who He Is

59. Ivan Parker-A Little More Like You

60. Three Bridges-Jesus Saves

61. Covered By Love- I’ll Lay My Crown

62. Lore Family-Asking, Seeking, Knocking

63. Abby Pasvan- Anchor To The Power Of The Cross

64. Psalm 101-Don’t Let Me Miss The Glory

65. Lear Family-Too Far From Home

66. Michael Combs-How Do They Make It

67. Rochesters-Bow The Knee

68. Down East Boys- Pray

69. Michael Wayne Smith- Lead Me Lord

70. Heart 2 Heart-He Is There

71. Dysart Family- Jesus Loves You

72. Steve Ladd-Since I Laid My Burdens Down

73. Ernie Haase & Signature Sound-Clear Skies

74. Aaron & Amanda Crabb- Restore Me

75. Blackwood Brothers Quartet-The Love Of God

76. Rick Webb Family-Jesus, Only Jesus

77. Lauren Talley- Our Song Will Be Jesus

78. Ball Brothers-Let Your Light Shine

79. Chris Golden- Less Of Me

80. Taylors-For What I Don’t Know

81. Steve Warren-Forever Kind Of Love

82. Ferguson Family-Living For The Call

83. The Farm Hands-The Bible In The Drawer

84. Michael English- Love Is The Golden Rule

85. Browns- Know You Now

86. Adam’s Voice-Come, Sit On The Porch

87. Just One- If Not Jesus, Who?

88. Browns- Aim Higher

89. Masters Voice-Without You, I Haven’t Got A Prayer

90. Tim Lovelace-Living In A Coffee World

91. Mark Bishop-The Other Room

92. Primitive Quartet-The Shephard Became The Lamb

93. Austin & Ethan Whisnant-Should Have Been Three

94. Dixie Echoes-Sweet By and By

95. Ascension Quartet-Salvation Is Found On A Cross

96. Christian Davis- He Can’t Stop Loving You

97. Bilderbacks-Take Away The Cross

98. Nelons- You Can’t Make Old Friends

99. Judith Montgomery & Family- There Is A Remedy

100. Mark Dubbeld Family- This Joy Is Mine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related