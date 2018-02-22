Congrats To The Top 100 SGN Scoops February 2018

Congrats To The Top 100 SGN Scoops February 2018Written by scoopsnews on February 22, 2018 – 6:32 am -
1. Guardians- Present in the Presence of the King
2. Steeles- Prodigals
3. Karen Peck & New River- Hope For All Nations
4. Triumphant Quartet- Thankful, So Thankful
5. Brian Free & Assurance-He Can Take It
6. Gold City- I Will Stand
7. Perrys- Moses and Elijah
8. Kingdom Heirs- The Last Big Thing
9. Isaacs- If That’s What it Takes
10. Hoppers- Song of Moses
11. 11th Hour- Doin What’s Right
12. Joseph Habedank-Just When You Thought
13. Kingsmen-Hear The Word of The Lord
14. Collingsworth Family-You’re About to Climb
15. Gaither Vocal Band- Hallelujah Band
16. Erwins-Clouds
17. Whisnants-He’s Never Moved
18. Sunday Drive-11:59
19. Susan Whisnant- I Prayed Through It
20. Wisecarvers-Plain and Simple
21. Bowling Family- I Believe He’s Alive
22. Mylon Hayes Family- The Coming Of The Lord
23. Jeff and Sheri Easter-Sing It Again
24. Old Time Preacher’s Quartet-I’ll Ride This Ship To The Shore
25. Akins- Dying To Be With You
26. Hyssongs-I Tell Them Jesus
27. Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call- Somebody Pray
28. The Littles- Whole Lot of Heaven In The House
29. Josh & Ashley Franks- While My Tears Are Falling
30. Zane & Donna King- Hallelujah & Amen
31. Day Three- Might Go Home Today
32. Bates Family- You Are
33. LeFevre Quartet-Let The Church Rise
34. Billy Huddleston- Freedom, Oh What A Word
35. McKameys- Living For Eternity
36. Shellem Cline-Getting In The Word of God
37. Hazel Stanley- People Get Ready
38. Greenes- Send A Little Rain
39. Second Half Quartet- During The Rapture
40. Coffmans-Know So
41. BloodBought-In The Eyes of Man
42. Music City Quartet-I Wanna Be Somebody
43. The Walkers- Holy Spirit Flow Through Me
44. Pruitt Family- Bless His Name
45. Mercy’s Well- When We Make It To The Others Side
46. Dean- Talk The Talk, Walk The Walk
47. Allison Speer- Out of Here
48. MARK209-I Can Call Jesus
49. Battle Cry-You’re All I Need
50. Pine Ridge Boys- Sail On Over
51. CT Townsend- My God Delivered Me
52. Summit Trace- What God Looks Like
53. Chandlers- He Does
54. Inspirations-We Are Christians
55. Page Trio- God Will Fight The Battle
56. Exodus- Behold The Lamb
57. Kendricks- Old Piece of Clay
58. Griffith Family-That’s Who He Is
59. Ivan Parker-A Little More Like You
60. Three Bridges-Jesus Saves
61. Covered By Love- I’ll Lay My Crown
62. Lore Family-Asking, Seeking, Knocking
63. Abby Pasvan- Anchor To The Power Of The Cross
64. Psalm 101-Don’t Let Me Miss The Glory
65. Lear Family-Too Far From Home
66. Michael Combs-How Do They Make It
67. Rochesters-Bow The Knee
68. Down East Boys- Pray
69. Michael Wayne Smith- Lead Me Lord
70. Heart 2 Heart-He Is There
71. Dysart Family- Jesus Loves You
72. Steve Ladd-Since I Laid My Burdens Down
73. Ernie Haase & Signature Sound-Clear Skies
74. Aaron & Amanda Crabb- Restore Me
75. Blackwood Brothers Quartet-The Love Of God
76. Rick Webb Family-Jesus, Only Jesus
77. Lauren Talley- Our Song Will Be Jesus
78. Ball Brothers-Let Your Light Shine
79. Chris Golden- Less Of Me
80. Taylors-For What I Don’t Know
81. Steve Warren-Forever Kind Of Love
82. Ferguson Family-Living For The Call
83. The Farm Hands-The Bible In The Drawer
84. Michael English- Love Is The Golden Rule
85. Browns- Know You Now
86. Adam’s Voice-Come, Sit On The Porch
87. Just One- If Not Jesus, Who?
88. Browns- Aim Higher
89. Masters Voice-Without You, I Haven’t Got A Prayer
90. Tim Lovelace-Living In A Coffee World
91. Mark Bishop-The Other Room
92. Primitive Quartet-The Shephard Became The Lamb
93. Austin & Ethan Whisnant-Should Have Been Three
94. Dixie Echoes-Sweet By and By
95. Ascension Quartet-Salvation Is Found On A Cross
96. Christian Davis- He Can’t Stop Loving You
97. Bilderbacks-Take Away The Cross
98. Nelons- You Can’t Make Old Friends
99. Judith Montgomery & Family- There Is A Remedy
100. Mark Dubbeld Family- This Joy Is Mine
