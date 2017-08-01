Congratulations to The Browders #1 and the TOP 100 SGN Scoops Southern Gospel/August

Congratulations to The Browders #1 and the TOP 100 SGN Scoops Southern Gospel/AugustWritten by scoopsnews on August 1, 2017 – 4:28 pm -
2017 August SGNScoops Top 100
|1. Browders – Put It Into God’s Hands
|2. Triumphant Quartet – Chain Breaker
|3. Joseph Habedank – Here He Comes
|4. Bowling Family – Praise God He’s Alive
|5. Whisnants – Joy In The House
|6. Tribute Quartet – God Of The Storms
|7. Kingsmen – They Don’t Know (What The Lord Can Do)
|8. The Steeles – Meet Me There
|9. Guardians – Packin’ Up
|10. Hoppers – Life Is Good
|11. Brian Free and Assurance – He Will Carry You
|12. Freemans – It Still Takes The Blood
|13. 11th Hour – Ain’t No Bones
|14. Pruitt Family – Jesus Built This Church On Love
|15. LeFevre Quartet – He Was There
|16. The Isaacs – Rocks
|17. The Perrys – Cry No More
|18. Kingdom Heirs – Never Made A Promise
|19. Jeff and Sheri Easter – More Than Enough
|20. Old Time Preacher’s Quartet – Wavin’ This Old World Goodbye
|21. Greater Vision – Still
|22. Amber Nelon Thompson – Give It To Jesus
|23. The McKameys – For The Record
|24. Zane and Donna King – Beautiful Ever After
|25. Hyssongs – Let The Hallelujahs Ring
|26. Lauren Talley – I Hear A Song
|27. Legacy Five – In The Hands Of A Carpenter
|28. The WIlliamsons – I’ve Got To Tell Somebody
|29. Wilburn and Wilburn – Living Proof
|30. Mylon Hayes Family – It’s Not A Problem For The Answer
|31. Collingsworth Family – Gotta Get To Jesus
|32. Erwins – He’s Still Alive
|33. Ernie Haase and Signature Sound – Give Me Jesus
|34. The Coffmans – I Will Fear No Evil
|35. Soul’d Out Quartet – Holy Spirit Come
|36. Pine Ridge Boys – There’s A Fountain
|37. Dallas Rogers – Chasin’
|38. Sunday Drive – I Thank You
|39. Lore Family – Because of Grace
|40. Terry Collins – Jesus Make A Way
|41. Bates Family – Ready Or Not
|42. The Old Paths – Tangled In The Middle
|43. Battle Cry – I’m Amazed
|44. The Page Trio – Perfect Redeemer
|45. Shellem Cline – Why Can’t Christians Share The Love Of Christ
|46. The Bowling Sisters – He Sees What We Don’t
|47. Bless’d Ministries – Come To The Cross
|48. John Whisnant – Had It Not Been
|49. The Villines Trio – Elijah
|50. Mark Bishop – That’s When It’s Time To Pray
|51. Christian Davis – He Can’t Stop Loving You
|52. The Journeys – I Can Smile
|53. Jim Brady Trio – God Is With Me
|54. Jordan Family Band – My God Is Faithful
|55. Steve Ladd – All Things Are Possible God
|56. Ivan Parker – Walk My Way
|57.The Spiritual Voices – Love That Led To Grace
|58. Surrendered – You Don’t Know The Half Of It
|59. Mark Trammell Quartet – My Faith Still Holds
|60. ReJeana Leeth and New Grace – Thank God For My Christian Home
|61. Georgia – I’ve Been To The Bottom
|62. Chronicle – Where Did The Wind Go
|63. Summit Trace – You Love Me Anyway
|64. Down East Boys – Somebody Left The Door Wide Open
|65. Southern Raised – Instead
|66. Exodus – God Of Always And Never
|67. Michael Combs – That Same Hand
|68. The Millers – Take A Moment and Live
|69. Calebs’s Crossing – I Promise You
|70. The Sharps – Endless Day
|71. Cana’s Voice – Heavenly Father
|72. Canton Junction – When He Was On The Cross
|73. The Diplomats – Let Your Light Shine
|74. Parson’s Redeemed – Everything Is Going To Be Alright
|75. Messiah’s Call – Hope For The Day
|76. King James Boys – Somebody Prayed For Me
|77. Jonathan Dale – I’m Still Standing
|78. Austin and Ethan Whisnant – Steppin’ Out On A Limb
|79. Sneed Family – I’ve Never Seen A Promise
|80. Karen Peck and New River – Hope For All Nations
|81. Soul’s Harbor – Saying Goodbye
|82. Cody McCarver – Rise Up
|83. Lore Family – Joyous News
|84. Matt Linton – Now I’m A Christian
|85. Lindsey Graham – A Little More Love
|86. New Ground – Make It
|87. Mercy’s Well – Thanks To You
|88. Purpose – Trust Him
|89. Gibson’s – No Wonder
|90. Daniel’s Purpose – Jesus Loved Us To Death
|91. The Browns – Aim Higher
|92. Sons Of The Father – I’m Ready
|93. Misty Freeman – A Day In The Life Of Jesus
|94. Three Bridges – Livin’ In The Lion’s Den
|95. Second Half Quartet – Gonna Shout All Over Heaven
|96. Matt Felts – Trust Me With The Trial
|97. The Bibletones Quartet – Portrait of Love
|98. Spoken 4 – Lay It Down
|99. Goulds – Where Are The Voices
|100. Eric and Laura Ollis – I Won’t Compromise
