Congratulations to The Browders #1 and the TOP 100 SGN Scoops Southern Gospel/August

1. Browders – Put It Into God’s Hands

2. Triumphant Quartet – Chain Breaker

3. Joseph Habedank – Here He Comes

4. Bowling Family – Praise God He’s Alive

5. Whisnants – Joy In The House

6. Tribute Quartet – God Of The Storms

7. Kingsmen – They Don’t Know (What The Lord Can Do)

8. The Steeles – Meet Me There

9. Guardians – Packin’ Up

10. Hoppers – Life Is Good

11. Brian Free and Assurance – He Will Carry You

12. Freemans – It Still Takes The Blood

13. 11th Hour – Ain’t No Bones

14. Pruitt Family – Jesus Built This Church On Love

15. LeFevre Quartet – He Was There

16. The Isaacs – Rocks

17. The Perrys – Cry No More

18. Kingdom Heirs – Never Made A Promise

19. Jeff and Sheri Easter – More Than Enough

20. Old Time Preacher’s Quartet – Wavin’ This Old World Goodbye

21. Greater Vision – Still

22. Amber Nelon Thompson – Give It To Jesus

23. The McKameys – For The Record

24. Zane and Donna King – Beautiful Ever After

25. Hyssongs – Let The Hallelujahs Ring

26. Lauren Talley – I Hear A Song

27. Legacy Five – In The Hands Of A Carpenter

28. The WIlliamsons – I’ve Got To Tell Somebody

29. Wilburn and Wilburn – Living Proof

30. Mylon Hayes Family – It’s Not A Problem For The Answer

31. Collingsworth Family – Gotta Get To Jesus

32. Erwins – He’s Still Alive

33. Ernie Haase and Signature Sound – Give Me Jesus

34. The Coffmans – I Will Fear No Evil

35. Soul’d Out Quartet – Holy Spirit Come

36. Pine Ridge Boys – There’s A Fountain

37. Dallas Rogers – Chasin’

38. Sunday Drive – I Thank You

39. Lore Family – Because of Grace

40. Terry Collins – Jesus Make A Way

41. Bates Family – Ready Or Not

42. The Old Paths – Tangled In The Middle

43. Battle Cry – I’m Amazed

44. The Page Trio – Perfect Redeemer

45. Shellem Cline – Why Can’t Christians Share The Love Of Christ

46. The Bowling Sisters – He Sees What We Don’t

47. Bless’d Ministries – Come To The Cross

48. John Whisnant – Had It Not Been

49. The Villines Trio – Elijah

50. Mark Bishop – That’s When It’s Time To Pray

51. Christian Davis – He Can’t Stop Loving You

52. The Journeys – I Can Smile

53. Jim Brady Trio – God Is With Me

54. Jordan Family Band – My God Is Faithful

55. Steve Ladd – All Things Are Possible God

56. Ivan Parker – Walk My Way

57.The Spiritual Voices – Love That Led To Grace

58. Surrendered – You Don’t Know The Half Of It

59. Mark Trammell Quartet – My Faith Still Holds

60. ReJeana Leeth and New Grace – Thank God For My Christian Home

61. Georgia – I’ve Been To The Bottom

62. Chronicle – Where Did The Wind Go

63. Summit Trace – You Love Me Anyway

64. Down East Boys – Somebody Left The Door Wide Open

65. Southern Raised – Instead

66. Exodus – God Of Always And Never

67. Michael Combs – That Same Hand

68. The Millers – Take A Moment and Live

69. Calebs’s Crossing – I Promise You

70. The Sharps – Endless Day

71. Cana’s Voice – Heavenly Father

72. Canton Junction – When He Was On The Cross

73. The Diplomats – Let Your Light Shine

74. Parson’s Redeemed – Everything Is Going To Be Alright

75. Messiah’s Call – Hope For The Day

76. King James Boys – Somebody Prayed For Me

77. Jonathan Dale – I’m Still Standing

78. Austin and Ethan Whisnant – Steppin’ Out On A Limb

79. Sneed Family – I’ve Never Seen A Promise

80. Karen Peck and New River – Hope For All Nations

81. Soul’s Harbor – Saying Goodbye

82. Cody McCarver – Rise Up

83. Lore Family – Joyous News

84. Matt Linton – Now I’m A Christian

85. Lindsey Graham – A Little More Love

86. New Ground – Make It

87. Mercy’s Well – Thanks To You

88. Purpose – Trust Him

89. Gibson’s – No Wonder

90. Daniel’s Purpose – Jesus Loved Us To Death

91. The Browns – Aim Higher

92. Sons Of The Father – I’m Ready

93. Misty Freeman – A Day In The Life Of Jesus

94. Three Bridges – Livin’ In The Lion’s Den

95. Second Half Quartet – Gonna Shout All Over Heaven

96. Matt Felts – Trust Me With The Trial

97. The Bibletones Quartet – Portrait of Love

98. Spoken 4 – Lay It Down

99. Goulds – Where Are The Voices