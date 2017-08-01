Congratulations to The Browders #1 and the TOP 100 SGN Scoops Southern Gospel/August

The Browders

The Browders- #1- Put It Into God’s Hands

 

2017 August SGNScoops Top 100

 

1. Browders – Put It Into God’s Hands
2. Triumphant Quartet – Chain Breaker
3. Joseph Habedank – Here He Comes
4. Bowling Family – Praise God He’s Alive
5. Whisnants – Joy In The House
6. Tribute Quartet – God Of The Storms
7. Kingsmen – They Don’t Know (What The Lord Can Do)
8. The Steeles – Meet Me There
9. Guardians – Packin’ Up
10. Hoppers – Life Is Good
11. Brian Free and Assurance – He Will Carry You
12. Freemans – It Still Takes The Blood
13. 11th Hour – Ain’t No Bones
14. Pruitt Family – Jesus Built This Church On Love
15. LeFevre Quartet – He Was There
16. The Isaacs – Rocks
17. The Perrys – Cry No More
18. Kingdom Heirs – Never Made A Promise
19. Jeff and Sheri Easter – More Than Enough
20. Old Time Preacher’s Quartet – Wavin’ This Old World Goodbye
21. Greater Vision – Still
22. Amber Nelon Thompson – Give It To Jesus
23. The McKameys – For The Record
24. Zane and Donna King – Beautiful Ever After
25. Hyssongs – Let The Hallelujahs Ring
26. Lauren Talley – I Hear A Song
27. Legacy Five – In The Hands Of A Carpenter
28. The WIlliamsons – I’ve Got To Tell Somebody
29. Wilburn and Wilburn – Living Proof
30. Mylon Hayes Family – It’s Not A Problem For The Answer
31. Collingsworth Family – Gotta Get To Jesus
32. Erwins – He’s Still Alive
33. Ernie Haase and Signature Sound – Give Me Jesus
34. The Coffmans – I Will Fear No Evil
35. Soul’d Out Quartet – Holy Spirit Come
36. Pine Ridge Boys – There’s A Fountain
37. Dallas Rogers – Chasin’
38. Sunday Drive – I Thank You
39. Lore Family – Because of Grace
40. Terry Collins – Jesus Make A Way
41. Bates Family – Ready Or Not
42. The Old Paths – Tangled In The Middle
43. Battle Cry – I’m Amazed
44. The Page Trio – Perfect Redeemer
45. Shellem Cline – Why Can’t Christians Share The Love Of Christ
46. The Bowling Sisters – He Sees What We Don’t
47. Bless’d Ministries – Come To The Cross
48. John Whisnant – Had It Not Been
49. The Villines Trio – Elijah
50. Mark Bishop – That’s When It’s Time To Pray
51. Christian Davis – He Can’t Stop Loving You
52. The Journeys – I Can Smile
53. Jim Brady Trio – God Is With Me
54. Jordan Family Band – My God Is Faithful
55. Steve Ladd – All Things Are Possible God
56. Ivan Parker – Walk My Way
57.The Spiritual Voices – Love That Led To Grace
58. Surrendered – You Don’t Know The Half Of It
59. Mark Trammell Quartet – My Faith Still Holds
60. ReJeana Leeth and New Grace – Thank God For My Christian Home
61. Georgia – I’ve Been To The Bottom
62. Chronicle – Where Did The Wind Go
63. Summit Trace – You Love Me Anyway
64. Down East Boys – Somebody Left The Door Wide Open
65. Southern Raised – Instead
66. Exodus – God Of Always And Never
67. Michael Combs – That Same Hand
68. The Millers – Take A Moment and Live
69. Calebs’s Crossing – I Promise You
70. The Sharps – Endless Day
71. Cana’s Voice – Heavenly Father
72. Canton Junction – When He Was On The Cross
73. The Diplomats – Let Your Light Shine
74. Parson’s Redeemed – Everything Is Going To Be Alright
75. Messiah’s Call – Hope For The Day
76. King James Boys – Somebody Prayed For Me
77. Jonathan Dale – I’m Still Standing
78. Austin and Ethan Whisnant – Steppin’ Out On A Limb
79. Sneed Family – I’ve Never Seen A Promise
80. Karen Peck and New River – Hope For All Nations
81. Soul’s Harbor – Saying Goodbye
82. Cody McCarver – Rise Up
83. Lore Family – Joyous News
84. Matt Linton – Now I’m A Christian
85. Lindsey Graham – A Little More Love
86. New Ground – Make It
87. Mercy’s Well – Thanks To You
88. Purpose – Trust Him
89. Gibson’s – No Wonder
90. Daniel’s Purpose – Jesus Loved Us To Death
91. The Browns – Aim Higher
92. Sons Of The Father – I’m Ready
93. Misty Freeman – A Day In The Life Of Jesus
94. Three Bridges – Livin’ In The Lion’s Den
95. Second Half Quartet – Gonna Shout All Over Heaven
96. Matt Felts – Trust Me With The Trial
97. The Bibletones Quartet – Portrait of Love
98. Spoken 4 – Lay It Down
99. Goulds – Where Are The Voices
100. Eric and Laura Ollis – I Won’t Compromise

 


