Congratulations In Order at Hey Ya’ll Media

Heflin, Alabama (June 6, 2018) – Hey Y’all Media is thrilled to announce that several of their artists are Top Five Diamond Award Nominees. Congratulations are in order to ten Hey Ya’ll Media artists.

The Pine Ridge Boys are known for a rich quartet sound that captivates an audience. In 1963, the Pine Ridge Boys began a journey that is still going strong today. These men are nominated for Quartet Of The Year.

In the category of Duet Of The Year, the top five nominees included Josh and Ashley Franks. “Other than the fact that Ashley is my daughter, I have watched how God has blessed their ministry and I am so proud of both of them,” states Vonda Easley, owner of Hey Ya’ll Media. Most recently, Josh and Ashley came to yet another season of change in life, as God called them to serve as Pastor of People’s Tabernacle Church in Savannah, Tenn. They have been serving as Lead/Senior Pastors since 2015.

Breakthrough artist, Chronicle, made the top five in three categories. These artists are nominated for Sunrise Duet Of The Year and Sunrise Song of The Year with, “Where Did The Wind Go?” In addition, Tim Kinchen is nominated for the Anthony Burger Instrumentalist of the Year. Chronicle is from Denham Springs, Louisiana. Tim and Melissa Kinchen have one mission and that is to tell everyone through song and word about Jesus. God is truly blessing this group.

Day Three has been nominated in the top five Sunrise Trio Of The Year Category. Day Three is making waves in the industry with their current single, “I’m Not A Failure,” penned by Joseph Habedank and Rodney Griffin. Although this trio is a fairly new group, each member has a rich heritage in gospel music.

Brothers 4 (Bros. 4) is a Southern Gospel Quartet from Central Mississippi. Bros.4 offers high energy performances with tight harmonies and quality vocals. We are thrilled that they were nominated for Sunrise Quartet Of The Year.

Hailing from the beautiful Blue Mountains west of Sydney, Australia, Peter Christie is an award-winning Country Gospel and Bluegrass artist. As a Christian man, the music that Peter writes and performs reflects his strong faith and his family values. Congratulations, Peter, on your nomination for Bluegrass Male Vocalist Of The Year.

In the category of Christian Country Group of the Year, we are blessed to have two Hey Y’all Media artists. McKay Project from Columbus, Mississippi has had a stellar year! Their most recent achievement was their very first Number 1 song, “Taking Me Home.” Be watching for Big New Things for this group.

In just a short amount of time, MARK209 has garnered the interest of the industry, therefore it was no surprise to hear of their nomination for Christian Country Group Of The Year. MARK209 consists of Nathaniel Justice, Jym Howe, Jimmy Reno, and Ray Woconish; four superbly distinctive and recognizable voices blended together to bring fun, encouragement, inspiration, and an interactive worship experience to all ages.

Corey Pearson started playing music at eight years old and started playing drums for his mom and dad of The Diplomats when he was 12. To name the instruments he can play would take too long to list, but he can take over any part that is needed. Congratulations Corey for being nominated in the top five for the Anthony Burger Instrumentalist Of The Year.

And last but not least is Eagles Wings. This multi-talented group is nominated in several categories, including:

BLUEGRASS GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR for “A Rugged Cross And An Empty Grave”

BLUEGRASS GOSPEL MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Matthew Wilson

BLUEGRASS GOSPEL FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Debra Wilson

BLUEGRASS GOSPEL GROUP OF THE YEAR: Eagle’s Wings

“Eagle’s Wings is one of the premier Bluegrass groups in gospel music. I am honored to work with them. All of these artists are family,” states Vonda.

The Diamond Awards are presented by SGN Scoops Magazine. You can visit www.sgnscoops.com to place your vote for your favorites.

