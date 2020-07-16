Congratulations Joe Mullins and The Radio Ramblers and The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 BLUEGRASS

Congratulations Joe Mullins and The Radio Ramblers and The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 BLUEGRASSWritten by scoopsnews on July 16, 2020 – 10:11 am -
SGN SCOOPS BLUEGRASS CHART AUGUST 2020
|1.
|I Want To Know More About My Lord
|Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records
|2
|That’s What Mercy Does
|Eagle’s Wings/Independent
|3
|When He Speaks
|Britton Family/Butler Music Group
|4
|Beginning Again
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|5
|Little Talk With Jesus
|Tonja Rose/Mansion
|6
|Back Of The Church
|Jerry Salley/Billy Blue Records
|7
|He Hears My Every Prayer
|Jessica Horton/M.A.C. Records
|8
|Lord, We Need You
|Primitive Qt/Independent
|9
|There’s A Hill Lone and Gray
|Chuck Wagon Gang/Crossroads
|10
|Ready To Serve
|Rochesters/Independent
|11
|
I Stand For The Blood
|Knight Family/Independent
|12
|Praying
|JB and Jamie Dailey/Pinecastle Records
|13
|Keep Yourself Alive
|Lizzy Long/Vine Records
|14
|Come On Home
|Tim Davis/Independent
|15
|Do What The Good Book Says
|Daryl Mosley/ Pinecastle Records
|16
|More Heart, Less Attack
|Becky Buller/Dark Shadow Records
|17
|God’s Still In Control
|Merle Monroe/Pinecastle Records
|18
|Angel Band
|New River Rising/Independent
|19
|Place No Wreath
|Balsam Range/Independent
|20
|The Lost Sheep
|Eagle’s Wings/Independent
