Congratulations Joe Mullins and The Radio Ramblers and The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 BLUEGRASS

Written by scoopsnews on July 16, 2020 – 10:11 am -

SGN SCOOPS BLUEGRASS CHART AUGUST 2020

1. I Want To Know More About My Lord Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records
2 That’s What Mercy Does Eagle’s Wings/Independent
3 When He Speaks Britton Family/Butler Music Group
4 Beginning Again Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
5 Little Talk With Jesus Tonja Rose/Mansion
6 Back Of The Church Jerry Salley/Billy Blue Records
7 He Hears My Every Prayer Jessica Horton/M.A.C. Records
8 Lord, We Need You Primitive Qt/Independent
9 There’s A Hill Lone and Gray Chuck Wagon Gang/Crossroads
10 Ready To Serve Rochesters/Independent
11
I Stand For The Blood
 Knight Family/Independent
12 Praying JB and Jamie Dailey/Pinecastle Records
13 Keep Yourself Alive Lizzy Long/Vine Records
14 Come On Home Tim Davis/Independent
15 Do What The Good Book Says Daryl Mosley/ Pinecastle Records
16 More Heart, Less Attack Becky Buller/Dark Shadow Records
17 God’s Still In Control Merle Monroe/Pinecastle Records
18 Angel Band New River Rising/Independent
19 Place No Wreath Balsam Range/Independent
20 The Lost Sheep Eagle’s Wings/Independent

Tags:
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Congratulations Joe Mullins and The Radio Ramblers and The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 BLUEGRASS

Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.