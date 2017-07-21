Congratulations Matthew and Preslee

Written by scoopsnews on July 21, 2017 – 4:29 pm -

Comgratulations to The Gooch Family from SGN Scoops!

From Karen Peck Gooch (FB)

Yesterday was a big day for our family. We sang. We cried. We learned new things. Most of all we experienced the Holy Spirit in a powerful way. All of us were baptized into the Jordan River, and on the Mount of Beatitudes Matthew asked Preslee to marry him! Also he baptized her. It was precious. So y’all, I’m gaining another daughter! Ever since I was expecting him, I’ve asked the Lord to give him a good Godly spouse. I’ve prayed for her Matthew’s whole life. God is good.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related