Congratulations to November’s Top 40 in Christian CountryWritten by scoopsnews on November 7, 2017 – 2:17 pm -
#1.Michael Lee- God’s Country
2. Lisa Daggs- Love Found Me
3. Kevin Rowe- Heaven Above
4. Johnny Rowlett- Where I’m Going
5. Christian Davis- Just Show Up
6. John Steed-Born Again
7. Chuck Day- I Love You
8. Jeff Dugan- Dashboard Jesus
9. Steve Bridgmon- Joyride
10. Peter Christie- On Grace I Stand
11. McKay Project- Taking Me Home
12. Bev McCann-God’s Got A Miracle
13. Taylor Hope-Showin My Roots
14.Eternal Vision- A Father’s Prayer
15. Jim Sheldon- Old School
16. Shellem Cline- Getting in The Word of God
17. Gemma Adams-Path of Least Resistance
18. Ronnie Horton- Unclouded Day
19.The Drummond Family- Just Let me Fall
20. Jordan’s Crossing- He Will Come
21. Ava Kasich- The River Runs Red
22. Rachel Taylor- Lost in God’s Grace
23. Sherry Damron- You Ain’t Devil Enough
24. Mary James- Heart on My Sleeve
25. Les Taylor- If That Mountain Don’t Move
26. Caleb’s Crossing- Someday
27. Tommy Smith- Let’s March On
28. Gail Cogburn- I’ve Got a Bottle
29. Cindy Tilkens Jennings-Whom Shall I Fear
30. Charlie Griffin- Jesus Take A Hold
31. Ryan Watkins- Anyway The Wind Blows
32. The Arenos- Back To My Senses
33. Corey Farlow- If Jesus Sang Country Songs
34. Love Is Reaching Down- The Tacketts
35. Cami Shrock- My God Will Always Be Enough
36. Bradley Walker- Sinners Only
37. John Penny- When The Thunder Rolls
38. Jeff Bates- Judgin Judas
39. Jaysen Gold- Better For Each Other
40. Ava Kasich- Looking Back
Tags: Top 40 CC
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Congratulations to November’s Top 40 in Christian Country
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.