Congratulations to November’s Top 40 in Christian Country

Written by scoopsnews on November 7, 2017 – 2:17 pm

#1.Michael Lee- God’s Country

2. Lisa Daggs- Love Found Me

3. Kevin Rowe- Heaven Above

4. Johnny Rowlett- Where I’m Going

5. Christian Davis- Just Show Up

6. John Steed-Born Again

7. Chuck Day- I Love You

8. Jeff Dugan- Dashboard Jesus

9. Steve Bridgmon- Joyride

10. Peter Christie- On Grace I Stand

11. McKay Project- Taking Me Home

12. Bev McCann-God’s Got A Miracle

13. Taylor Hope-Showin My Roots

14.Eternal Vision- A Father’s Prayer

15. Jim Sheldon- Old School

16. Shellem Cline- Getting in The Word of God

17. Gemma Adams-Path of Least Resistance

18. Ronnie Horton- Unclouded Day

19.The Drummond Family- Just Let me Fall

20. Jordan’s Crossing- He Will Come

21. Ava Kasich- The River Runs Red

22. Rachel Taylor- Lost in God’s Grace

23. Sherry Damron- You Ain’t Devil Enough

24. Mary James- Heart on My Sleeve

25. Les Taylor- If That Mountain Don’t Move

26. Caleb’s Crossing- Someday

27. Tommy Smith- Let’s March On

28. Gail Cogburn- I’ve Got a Bottle

29. Cindy Tilkens Jennings-Whom Shall I Fear

30. Charlie Griffin- Jesus Take A Hold

31. Ryan Watkins- Anyway The Wind Blows

32. The Arenos- Back To My Senses

33. Corey Farlow- If Jesus Sang Country Songs

34. Love Is Reaching Down- The Tacketts

35. Cami Shrock- My God Will Always Be Enough

36. Bradley Walker- Sinners Only

37. John Penny- When The Thunder Rolls

38. Jeff Bates- Judgin Judas

39. Jaysen Gold- Better For Each Other

40. Ava Kasich- Looking Back

