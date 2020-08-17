Congratulations Pardoned and The SGN Scoops Top 40 Christian Country

1 Preacher’s Daughter Pardoned/Mansion

2 Little Talk With Jesus Tonja Rose/Mansion

3 Singin’ Mama To Sleep Christian Davis/ Independent

4 Riding The Wind Jackson Heights/CenterStage Music Group

5 I Talk To God Mary Burke/Independent

6 Patiently Waiting Steve Bridgmon/Independent

7 He Is There Jim Sheldon/Zenith Records

8 Fit For A King Gene Watson/Independent

9 Climb BloodBought/Independent

10 Thank You Lord For This Day Chris Golden/Independent

11 A Day Carol Barham/M.A.C. Records

12 I Am Not Afraid Donna Ulisse/Billy Blue Records

13 Blind Man In The Bleachers Aaron Wilburn/Independent

14 Blessed Assurance Walkers/Mansion

15 Broken China Michael Roberts/Independent

16 My Lord Is Taking Good Care Of Me Detty Sisters/Independent

17 Can I Run Away From here Sharon Stewart & Out Of Ashes

18 Still A Special Place Tony Alan Bates/Independent

19 I Won’t Turn Around Carter Family Band/Independent

20 Build One For Me Ed Meadows/Independent

21 Laugh Often Kali Rose/Independent

22 Mercy Came Running Chosen Road/Song Garden

23 A Greater Healing Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

24 Hand On The Plow Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley

25 He Hears My Every Prayer Jessica Horton/M.A.C.Records

26 Let’s Put God Back In America Steve Warren/Independent

27 American Heroes Hunter May/Independent

28 You’re Everywhere Shellem Cline/Tire Swing Records

29 Always Angels David Timms/Patterson Music Group

30 Capable Hands Michael Roberts/Independent

31 They Tried Doug Corum/Independent

32 My Retirement Home Ed Meadows/Independent

33 No One’ll Ever Love Me Tammy Renee/Independent

34 Beginning Again Greg Sullivan/Independent

35 Memories Cori and Kelly/Independent

36 One Drop Of Blood Eades Family/Independent

37 Come On Down Barry Lee White/Independent

38 Mountain Moving God Purpose/Chapel Valley

39 Holy Ghost Reaction Kevin & Kim Abney/Independent