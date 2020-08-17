Congratulations Pardoned and The SGN Scoops Top 40 Christian Country

Congratulations Pardoned and The SGN Scoops Top 40 Christian CountryWritten by scoopsnews on August 17, 2020 – 4:37 pm -
Preacher’s Daughter is Number 1 for SGN SCOOPS September 2020! Congratulations PARDONED.
|1
|Preacher’s Daughter
|Pardoned/Mansion
|2
|Little Talk With Jesus
|Tonja Rose/Mansion
|3
|Singin’ Mama To Sleep
|Christian Davis/ Independent
|4
|Riding The Wind
|Jackson Heights/CenterStage Music Group
|5
|I Talk To God
|Mary Burke/Independent
|6
|Patiently Waiting
|Steve Bridgmon/Independent
|7
|He Is There
|Jim Sheldon/Zenith Records
|8
|Fit For A King
|Gene Watson/Independent
|9
|Climb
|BloodBought/Independent
|10
|Thank You Lord For This Day
|Chris Golden/Independent
|11
|A Day
|Carol Barham/M.A.C. Records
|12
|I Am Not Afraid
|Donna Ulisse/Billy Blue Records
|13
|Blind Man In The Bleachers
|Aaron Wilburn/Independent
|14
|Blessed Assurance
|Walkers/Mansion
|15
|Broken China
|Michael Roberts/Independent
|16
|My Lord Is Taking Good Care Of Me
|Detty Sisters/Independent
|17
|Can I Run Away From here
|Sharon Stewart & Out Of Ashes
|18
|Still A Special Place
|Tony Alan Bates/Independent
|19
|I Won’t Turn Around
|Carter Family Band/Independent
|20
|Build One For Me
|Ed Meadows/Independent
|21
|Laugh Often
|Kali Rose/Independent
|22
|Mercy Came Running
|Chosen Road/Song Garden
|23
|A Greater Healing
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|24
|Hand On The Plow
|Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
|25
|He Hears My Every Prayer
|Jessica Horton/M.A.C.Records
|26
|Let’s Put God Back In America
|Steve Warren/Independent
|27
|American Heroes
|Hunter May/Independent
|28
|You’re Everywhere
|Shellem Cline/Tire Swing Records
|29
|Always Angels
|David Timms/Patterson Music Group
|30
|Capable Hands
|Michael Roberts/Independent
|31
|They Tried
|Doug Corum/Independent
|32
|My Retirement Home
|Ed Meadows/Independent
|33
|No One’ll Ever Love Me
|Tammy Renee/Independent
|34
|Beginning Again
|Greg Sullivan/Independent
|35
|Memories
|Cori and Kelly/Independent
|36
|One Drop Of Blood
|Eades Family/Independent
|37
|Come On Down
|Barry Lee White/Independent
|38
|Mountain Moving God
|Purpose/Chapel Valley
|39
|Holy Ghost Reaction
|Kevin & Kim Abney/Independent
|40
|Oh The Lord Has Been Good To Me
|Dennis Jolly/Chapel Valley
