Congratulations Pardoned and The SGN Scoops Top 40 Christian Country

Written by scoopsnews on August 17, 2020 – 4:37 pm -

Preacher’s Daughter is Number 1 for SGN SCOOPS September 2020! Congratulations PARDONED.

SGNScoops Christian Country Top 40

SGNScoops Christian Country Top 40

1 Preacher’s Daughter Pardoned/Mansion
2 Little Talk With Jesus Tonja Rose/Mansion
3 Singin’ Mama To Sleep Christian Davis/ Independent
4 Riding The Wind Jackson Heights/CenterStage Music Group
5 I Talk To God Mary Burke/Independent
6 Patiently Waiting Steve Bridgmon/Independent
7 He Is There Jim Sheldon/Zenith Records
8 Fit For A King Gene Watson/Independent
9 Climb BloodBought/Independent
10 Thank You Lord For This Day Chris Golden/Independent
11 A Day Carol Barham/M.A.C. Records
12 I Am Not Afraid Donna Ulisse/Billy Blue Records
13 Blind Man In The Bleachers Aaron Wilburn/Independent
14 Blessed Assurance Walkers/Mansion
15 Broken China Michael Roberts/Independent
16 My Lord Is Taking Good Care Of Me Detty Sisters/Independent
17 Can I Run Away From here Sharon Stewart & Out Of Ashes
18 Still A Special Place Tony Alan Bates/Independent
19 I Won’t Turn Around Carter Family Band/Independent
20 Build One For Me Ed Meadows/Independent
21 Laugh Often Kali Rose/Independent
22 Mercy Came Running Chosen Road/Song Garden
23 A Greater Healing Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
24 Hand On The Plow Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
25 He Hears My Every Prayer Jessica Horton/M.A.C.Records
26 Let’s Put God Back In America Steve Warren/Independent
27 American Heroes Hunter May/Independent
28 You’re Everywhere Shellem Cline/Tire Swing Records
29 Always Angels David Timms/Patterson Music Group
30 Capable Hands Michael Roberts/Independent
31 They Tried Doug Corum/Independent
32 My Retirement Home Ed Meadows/Independent
33 No One’ll Ever Love Me Tammy Renee/Independent
34 Beginning Again Greg Sullivan/Independent
35 Memories Cori and Kelly/Independent
36 One Drop Of Blood Eades Family/Independent
37 Come On Down Barry Lee White/Independent
38 Mountain Moving God Purpose/Chapel Valley
39 Holy Ghost Reaction Kevin & Kim Abney/Independent
40 Oh The Lord Has Been Good To Me Dennis Jolly/Chapel Valley

Tags: ,
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Congratulations Pardoned and The SGN Scoops Top 40 Christian Country

Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.