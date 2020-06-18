Congratulations to Chris Golden and The Top 40 in Christian Country (July 2020) SGN SCOOPS

Written by scoopsnews on June 18, 2020 – 6:08 am -

Chris Golden is Grateful

Chris is Back with Back to Back #1’s ……. “Thank You Lord For This Day” Is #1 again

for the month of July.

Congratulations Chris. We are praying for your Mom and family

during this time.  Congratuations brother!

SGNScoops Christian Country Top 40

1 Thank You Lord For This Day Chris Golden/Independent
2 Patiently Waiting Steve Bridgmon/Independent
3 A Day Carol Barham/M.A.C. Records
4 Riding The Wind Jackson Heights/CenterStage Music Group
5 That Little Crowded Room Tim Menzies/New Day Records
6 My Last Day Here MARK209/Independent
7 Top Of The Cross Shellem Cline/Tire Swing Records
8 He Is There Jim Sheldon/Zenith Records
9 Preacher’s Daughter Pardoned/Mansion
10 Climb BloodBought/Independent
11 Moments Wade Phillips/Independent
12 It’s Only The Beginning Bev McCann/Independent
13 The Little Wooden Church On The Hill Dennis Jolly/Independent
14 I Am Not Afraid Donna Ulisse/Billy Blue Records
15 I Love To Tell The Story Mary James/Independent
16 Singin’ Mama To Sleep Christian Davis/ Independent
17 Blind Man In The Bleachers Aaron Wilburn/Independent
18 Holy Ghost Reaction Kevin & Kim Abney/ Independent
19 When I Come To You Lord Hunter May/Independent
20 Fit For A King Gene Watson/Independent
21 I Talk To God Mary Burke/Independent
22 My Lord Is Taking Good Care Of Me Detty SIsters/Independent
23 A Greater Healing Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
24 I Won’t Turn Around Carter Family Band/Independent
25 I Am Not Afraid Donna Ulisse/Billy Blue Records
26 I’ve Come Too Far Tammy Norris/Independent
27 Praise The Lord Carroll Roberson/CRM Records
28 Beginning Again Greg Sullivan/Independent
29 Broken China Michael Roberts/Independent
30 Too Fast Misty Freeman/Daywind Records
31 Season Of Change Appointed 2/Independent
32 Fearfully and Wonderfully Made Journeys/Chapel Valley
33 What Does God Look Like Grascalls/Independent
34 One Drop Of Blood Eades Family/Independent
35 Superman Greg McDougal/Independent
36 God In The Guitar Stings Mitchell Whisnant/Independent
37 Little Talk With Jesus Tonja Rose/Mansion
38 Still A Special Place Tony Alan Bates/Independent
39 Build One For Me Ed Meadows/Independent
40 He Hears My Every Prayer Jessica Horton/M.A.C.Records

