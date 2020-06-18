Congratulations to Chris Golden and The Top 40 in Christian Country (July 2020) SGN SCOOPS

Congratulations to Chris Golden and The Top 40 in Christian Country (July 2020) SGN SCOOPSWritten by scoopsnews on June 18, 2020 – 6:08 am -
Chris is Back with Back to Back #1’s ……. “Thank You Lord For This Day” Is #1 again
for the month of July.
Congratulations Chris. We are praying for your Mom and family
during this time. Congratuations brother!
|1
|Thank You Lord For This Day
|Chris Golden/Independent
|2
|Patiently Waiting
|Steve Bridgmon/Independent
|3
|A Day
|Carol Barham/M.A.C. Records
|4
|Riding The Wind
|Jackson Heights/CenterStage Music Group
|5
|That Little Crowded Room
|Tim Menzies/New Day Records
|6
|My Last Day Here
|MARK209/Independent
|7
|Top Of The Cross
|Shellem Cline/Tire Swing Records
|8
|He Is There
|Jim Sheldon/Zenith Records
|9
|Preacher’s Daughter
|Pardoned/Mansion
|10
|Climb
|BloodBought/Independent
|11
|Moments
|Wade Phillips/Independent
|12
|It’s Only The Beginning
|Bev McCann/Independent
|13
|The Little Wooden Church On The Hill
|Dennis Jolly/Independent
|14
|I Am Not Afraid
|Donna Ulisse/Billy Blue Records
|15
|I Love To Tell The Story
|Mary James/Independent
|16
|Singin’ Mama To Sleep
|Christian Davis/ Independent
|17
|Blind Man In The Bleachers
|Aaron Wilburn/Independent
|18
|Holy Ghost Reaction
|Kevin & Kim Abney/ Independent
|19
|When I Come To You Lord
|Hunter May/Independent
|20
|Fit For A King
|Gene Watson/Independent
|21
|I Talk To God
|Mary Burke/Independent
|22
|My Lord Is Taking Good Care Of Me
|Detty SIsters/Independent
|23
|A Greater Healing
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|24
|I Won’t Turn Around
|Carter Family Band/Independent
|25
|I Am Not Afraid
|Donna Ulisse/Billy Blue Records
|26
|I’ve Come Too Far
|Tammy Norris/Independent
|27
|Praise The Lord
|Carroll Roberson/CRM Records
|28
|Beginning Again
|Greg Sullivan/Independent
|29
|Broken China
|Michael Roberts/Independent
|30
|Too Fast
|Misty Freeman/Daywind Records
|31
|Season Of Change
|Appointed 2/Independent
|32
|Fearfully and Wonderfully Made
|Journeys/Chapel Valley
|33
|What Does God Look Like
|Grascalls/Independent
|34
|One Drop Of Blood
|Eades Family/Independent
|35
|Superman
|Greg McDougal/Independent
|36
|God In The Guitar Stings
|Mitchell Whisnant/Independent
|37
|Little Talk With Jesus
|Tonja Rose/Mansion
|38
|Still A Special Place
|Tony Alan Bates/Independent
|39
|Build One For Me
|Ed Meadows/Independent
|40
|He Hears My Every Prayer
|Jessica Horton/M.A.C.Records
