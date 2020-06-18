Congratulations to Chris Golden and The Top 40 in Christian Country (July 2020) SGN SCOOPS

Written by scoopsnews on June 18, 2020 – 6:08 am -

Chris is Back with Back to Back #1’s ……. “Thank You Lord For This Day” Is #1 again

for the month of July.

Congratulations Chris. We are praying for your Mom and family

during this time. Congratuations brother!

1 Thank You Lord For This Day Chris Golden/Independent 2 Patiently Waiting Steve Bridgmon/Independent 3 A Day Carol Barham/M.A.C. Records 4 Riding The Wind Jackson Heights/CenterStage Music Group 5 That Little Crowded Room Tim Menzies/New Day Records 6 My Last Day Here MARK209/Independent 7 Top Of The Cross Shellem Cline/Tire Swing Records 8 He Is There Jim Sheldon/Zenith Records 9 Preacher’s Daughter Pardoned/Mansion 10 Climb BloodBought/Independent 11 Moments Wade Phillips/Independent 12 It’s Only The Beginning Bev McCann/Independent 13 The Little Wooden Church On The Hill Dennis Jolly/Independent 14 I Am Not Afraid Donna Ulisse/Billy Blue Records 15 I Love To Tell The Story Mary James/Independent 16 Singin’ Mama To Sleep Christian Davis/ Independent 17 Blind Man In The Bleachers Aaron Wilburn/Independent 18 Holy Ghost Reaction Kevin & Kim Abney/ Independent 19 When I Come To You Lord Hunter May/Independent 20 Fit For A King Gene Watson/Independent 21 I Talk To God Mary Burke/Independent 22 My Lord Is Taking Good Care Of Me Detty SIsters/Independent 23 A Greater Healing Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley 24 I Won’t Turn Around Carter Family Band/Independent 25 I Am Not Afraid Donna Ulisse/Billy Blue Records 26 I’ve Come Too Far Tammy Norris/Independent 27 Praise The Lord Carroll Roberson/CRM Records 28 Beginning Again Greg Sullivan/Independent 29 Broken China Michael Roberts/Independent 30 Too Fast Misty Freeman/Daywind Records 31 Season Of Change Appointed 2/Independent 32 Fearfully and Wonderfully Made Journeys/Chapel Valley 33 What Does God Look Like Grascalls/Independent 34 One Drop Of Blood Eades Family/Independent 35 Superman Greg McDougal/Independent 36 God In The Guitar Stings Mitchell Whisnant/Independent 37 Little Talk With Jesus Tonja Rose/Mansion 38 Still A Special Place Tony Alan Bates/Independent 39 Build One For Me Ed Meadows/Independent 40 He Hears My Every Prayer Jessica Horton/M.A.C.Records

