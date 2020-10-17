Congratulations To Eagle’s Wings and The Top 20 Bluegrass November 2020 SGN SCOOPS

Congratulations To Eagle’s Wings and The Top 20 Bluegrass November 2020 SGN SCOOPSWritten by scoopsnews on October 17, 2020 – 5:46 am -
Congratulations to Eagle’s Wings “The Lost Sheep” #1 Song (November 2020)
SGN SCOOPS BLUEGRASS TOP 20 November 2020
|1
|The Lost Sheep
|Eagle’s Wings/Independent
|2
|Little Talk With Jesus
|Tonja Rose/Mansion
|3
|I Know The Tomb Is Empty
|Heaven’s Mountain Band/Family Music Group
|4
|Much More Than I Asked For
|King James Boys/Morning Glory Music
|5
|Come On Home
|Tim Davis/Independent
|6
|It’s Not Goodbye
|Bama Blu Grace/Butler Music Group
|7
|Tell The World That Jesus Saves
|Chigger Hill Boys & Terri/Great Escape Records
|8
|There’s No Depression In Heaven
|Chuck Wagon Gang/Mountain Home Records
|9
|Ready To Serve
|Rochesters/Independent
|10
|The Beggar And The King
|Britton Family/Independent
|11
|Keep Your Eyes On The Prize
|Alan Bibey&Grasstowne/Morning Glory Music
|12
|God Of Second Chances
|High Road/New Day Records
|13
|It’s Autumn
|Tim Davis/Independent
|14
|I’m Gonna Wait On Jesus
|Carolina Blue/Independent
|15
|He Hears My Every Prayer
|Jessica Horton/M.A,C. Records
|16
|Don’t Tune Him Out
|Whites/Independent
|17
|The Old Red Back
|Strings Of Victory/Independent
|18
|God’s Still In Control
|Merle Monroe/Pibecastle Records
|19
|Beginning Again
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|20
|Thank God I’m Free
|Detty Sisters/Independent
