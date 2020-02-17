Congratulations to Eagle’s Wings & The Top 20 Bluegrass March 2020

Written by scoopsnews on February 17, 2020 – 5:46 am -

Congratulations to Eagle’s Wings on their NUMBER 1 SONG, “One Such As I”, written by group member, Matt Wilson.

Here is a list of the Top 20 Bluegrass songs for March 2020.

Position Song Title Artist/Label 1 One Such As I Eagle’s Wings/ Independent 2 Turkey Buzzard East Ridge Boys/Mansion 3 I’m Not Who I Used To Be Tonja Rose/Mansion 4 He Knows My Name Rochesters/UIA 5 Place No Wreath Balsam Range/ Crossroads 6 One More Time Lakeside/Morning Glory/Mountain Fever Records 7 A Brighter Day Primitive Quartet/Independent 8 Up All Night Southern Raised/StowTown 9 Nothing At All High Road/Billy Blue Records 10 I’m Going To Heaven Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver/Billy Blue Records 11 Here and Now Joe Mullins &The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records 12 The Back Of The Church Jerry Salley/Billy Blue Records 13 For A Moment of Grace Heaven’s Mountain Band/Family Music Group 14 Because He Loved Me Dale Ann Bradley/Pinecastle Records 15 When He Speaks Britton Family/Independent 16 The Great I Am Waymasters/Independent 17 How Can You Refuse Him Now Rhonda Vincent/Rounder Records 18 Lazarus Principles/Independent 19 Which Thief Are You Bama Blu-Grace/Family Music Group 20 Lonesome Mountain Chigger Hill Boys & Terri/Thoroughbred Records

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related