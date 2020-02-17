Congratulations to Eagle’s Wings & The Top 20 Bluegrass March 2020

Congratulations to Eagle’s Wings on their NUMBER 1 SONG,  “One Such As I”, written by group member, Matt Wilson.

 

Here is a list of the Top 20 Bluegrass songs for March 2020.

Position Song Title Artist/Label
1 One Such As I Eagle’s Wings/ Independent
2 Turkey Buzzard East Ridge Boys/Mansion
3 I’m Not Who I Used To Be Tonja Rose/Mansion
4 He Knows My Name Rochesters/UIA
5 Place No Wreath Balsam Range/ Crossroads
6 One More Time Lakeside/Morning Glory/Mountain Fever Records
7 A Brighter Day Primitive Quartet/Independent
8 Up All Night Southern Raised/StowTown
9 Nothing At All High Road/Billy Blue Records
10 I’m Going To Heaven Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver/Billy Blue Records
11
Here and Now
 Joe Mullins &The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records
12 The Back Of The Church Jerry Salley/Billy Blue Records
13 For A Moment of Grace Heaven’s Mountain Band/Family Music Group
14 Because He Loved Me Dale Ann Bradley/Pinecastle Records
15 When He Speaks Britton Family/Independent
16 The Great I Am Waymasters/Independent
17 How Can You Refuse Him Now Rhonda Vincent/Rounder Records
18 Lazarus Principles/Independent
19 Which Thief Are You Bama Blu-Grace/Family Music Group
20 Lonesome Mountain Chigger Hill Boys & Terri/Thoroughbred Records

 


