Congratulations to Eagle’s Wings & The Top 20 Bluegrass March 2020Written by scoopsnews on February 17, 2020 – 5:46 am -
Congratulations to Eagle’s Wings on their NUMBER 1 SONG, “One Such As I”, written by group member, Matt Wilson.
Here is a list of the Top 20 Bluegrass songs for March 2020.
|Position
|Song Title
|Artist/Label
|1
|One Such As I
|Eagle’s Wings/ Independent
|2
|Turkey Buzzard
|East Ridge Boys/Mansion
|3
|I’m Not Who I Used To Be
|Tonja Rose/Mansion
|4
|He Knows My Name
|Rochesters/UIA
|5
|Place No Wreath
|Balsam Range/ Crossroads
|6
|One More Time
|Lakeside/Morning Glory/Mountain Fever Records
|7
|A Brighter Day
|Primitive Quartet/Independent
|8
|Up All Night
|Southern Raised/StowTown
|9
|Nothing At All
|High Road/Billy Blue Records
|10
|I’m Going To Heaven
|Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver/Billy Blue Records
|11
|
Here and Now
|Joe Mullins &The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records
|12
|The Back Of The Church
|Jerry Salley/Billy Blue Records
|13
|For A Moment of Grace
|Heaven’s Mountain Band/Family Music Group
|14
|Because He Loved Me
|Dale Ann Bradley/Pinecastle Records
|15
|When He Speaks
|Britton Family/Independent
|16
|The Great I Am
|Waymasters/Independent
|17
|How Can You Refuse Him Now
|Rhonda Vincent/Rounder Records
|18
|Lazarus
|Principles/Independent
|19
|Which Thief Are You
|Bama Blu-Grace/Family Music Group
|20
|Lonesome Mountain
|Chigger Hill Boys & Terri/Thoroughbred Records
Tags: Eagle’s Wings, SGN Scoops Top 20 Bluegrass
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Congratulations to Eagle’s Wings & The Top 20 Bluegrass March 2020
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.