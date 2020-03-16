Congratulations to MARK209 and The Christian Country Top 40- April 2020

Congratulations to MARK209 and The Christian Country Top 40- April 2020Written by scoopsnews on March 16, 2020 – 3:10 pm -
Congratulations to MARK209 for the Number 1 Song, “My Kind of People.”
Here is the Top 40 Christian Country Chart for April 2020.
1. My Kind Of People MARK209/Independent
2. That Little Crowded Room Tim Menzies/Daywind
3. Down At The Altar Pardoned/Independent
4. Regardless Lisa Daggs/Serenity Records
5. Glass Half Full Shellem Cline/Tire Swing Records
6. Nothing At All High Road/ Billy Blue Records
7. We Will Stand Roger Barkley Jr/Independent
8. Put On The Whole Armor Of God Reed Brothers/NewStep Records
9. I’m Not Who I Used To Be Tonja Rose/Mansion
10. When I Come To You Lord Hunter May/ Independent
11. Thank You Lord For This Day Chris Golden/Independent
12. Blind Man In The Bleachers Aaron Wilburn/Independent
13. Thank You For Saving Me Phillips Family/Independent
14. Be The Witness Chosen/Independent
15. If I Were In Your Shoes Chuck Day/NewStep Records
16. I’ve Come To Far Tammy Norris/Independent
17. Who I Am Today Melissa Evans/ Chapel Valley
18. Near You Michael Lee & Rhonda Vincent/Red Hen
19. My Last Day Here MARK209/Independent
20. Born Again Eternal Vision/Sanctuary
21. A Day Carol Barham/MAC Records
22. The Back Of The Church Jerry Salley/Billy Blue Records
23. He Is There Jim Sheldon/Zenith Records
24. Arms Opened Wide Corey Farlow/Big Catch Records
25. Praise The Lord Carroll Roberson/CRM Records
26. Only The Beginning Bev McCann/Independent
27. Holy Ghost Reaction Kevin & Kim Abney/Independent
28. Climb Blood Bought/Independent
29. Bright New Morning Marty Raybon/Independent
30. Patiently Waiting Steve Bridgmon/Independent
31. That’s Heaven For Me Bruce Haynes/DirkWorks Records
32. No Worries Singing Byrds
33. Deeper Gerald Crabb/Independent
34. Moving On Jordan Family Band/Crossroads
35. God Did It Greg Day/NewStep Records
36. Nobody is Too Bad Rhonda Richardson/MAC Records
37. In The Cool Of The Day Miles Pike/Independent
38. What Does God Look Like Grascals/Mountain Home/Crossroads
39. Tough As A Pine Knot Jessica Horton/MAC Records
40. The Little Wooden Church on The Hill- Dennis Jolly/Independent
