Congratulations to MARK209 and The Christian Country Top 40- April 2020

Written by scoopsnews on March 16, 2020 – 3:10 pm -

Congratulations to MARK209 for the Number 1 Song, “My Kind of People.”

Here is the Top 40 Christian Country Chart for April 2020.

1. My Kind Of People MARK209/Independent

2. That Little Crowded Room Tim Menzies/Daywind

3. Down At The Altar Pardoned/Independent

4. Regardless Lisa Daggs/Serenity Records

5. Glass Half Full Shellem Cline/Tire Swing Records

6. Nothing At All High Road/ Billy Blue Records

7. We Will Stand Roger Barkley Jr/Independent

8. Put On The Whole Armor Of God Reed Brothers/NewStep Records

9. I’m Not Who I Used To Be Tonja Rose/Mansion

10. When I Come To You Lord Hunter May/ Independent

11. Thank You Lord For This Day Chris Golden/Independent

12. Blind Man In The Bleachers Aaron Wilburn/Independent

13. Thank You For Saving Me Phillips Family/Independent

14. Be The Witness Chosen/Independent

15. If I Were In Your Shoes Chuck Day/NewStep Records

16. I’ve Come To Far Tammy Norris/Independent

17. Who I Am Today Melissa Evans/ Chapel Valley

18. Near You Michael Lee & Rhonda Vincent/Red Hen

19. My Last Day Here MARK209/Independent

20. Born Again Eternal Vision/Sanctuary

21. A Day Carol Barham/MAC Records

22. The Back Of The Church Jerry Salley/Billy Blue Records

23. He Is There Jim Sheldon/Zenith Records

24. Arms Opened Wide Corey Farlow/Big Catch Records

25. Praise The Lord Carroll Roberson/CRM Records

26. Only The Beginning Bev McCann/Independent

27. Holy Ghost Reaction Kevin & Kim Abney/Independent

28. Climb Blood Bought/Independent

29. Bright New Morning Marty Raybon/Independent

30. Patiently Waiting Steve Bridgmon/Independent

31. That’s Heaven For Me Bruce Haynes/DirkWorks Records

32. No Worries Singing Byrds

33. Deeper Gerald Crabb/Independent

34. Moving On Jordan Family Band/Crossroads

35. God Did It Greg Day/NewStep Records

36. Nobody is Too Bad Rhonda Richardson/MAC Records

37. In The Cool Of The Day Miles Pike/Independent

38. What Does God Look Like Grascals/Mountain Home/Crossroads

39. Tough As A Pine Knot Jessica Horton/MAC Records

40. The Little Wooden Church on The Hill- Dennis Jolly/Independent

