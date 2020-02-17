Congratulations to Pardoned and Christian Country Top 40 March 2020

Congratulations to Pardoned and Christian Country Top 40 March 2020Written by scoopsnews on February 17, 2020 – 1:56 pm -
Congratulations to PARDONED and The Top 40 Christian Country! Way to Go Guys on “Back To Back” Number 1’s!
Here is a list of the Top 40
Position Song Title Artist/Label
1 Down At The Altar Pardoned/Independent
2 Bright New Morning Marty Raybon/Independent
3 My Kind Of People MARK209/Independent
4 Deeper Gerald Crabb/Independent
5 Regardless Lisa Daggs/Serenity Records
6 The Saints Sing Their Way Back Home Carolina/Independent
7 That Crowded Little Room Tim Menzies/Daywind
8 Nothing At All High Road/ Billy Blue Records
9 I’m Reminded Dodsons/Independent
10 I’m Not Who I Used To Be Tonja Rose/Mansion
11 Wings Of Prayer Michael Combs/Independent
12 Blind Man In The Bleachers Aaron Wilburn/Independent
13 Put On The Whole Armor Of God Reed Brothers/NewStep Records
14 Thank You For Saving Me Phillips Family/Independent
15 We Will Stand Roger Barkley/Jr/Independent
16 If I Were In Your Shoes Chuck Day/NewStep Records
17 Heavenly Shores Mary James/Independent
18 Be The Witness Chosen/Independent
19 Glass Half Full Shellem Cline/Tire Swing Records
20 Near You Michael Lee & Rhonda Vincent/Red Hen
21 I’ve Come To Far Tammy Norris/Independent
22 Arms Opened Wide Corey Farlow/Big Catch Records
23 Born Again Eternal Vision/Sanctuary
24 Straight & Narrow Road Blood Bought/Independent
25 My Last Day Here MARK209/Independent
26 He Is There Jim Sheldon/Zenith Records
27 When I Come To You Lord Hunter May/ Independent
28 Who I Am Today Melissa Evans/ Chapel Valley
29 God Did It Greg Day/NewStep Records
30 Only The Beginning Bev McCann/Independent
31 That’s Heaven For Me Bruce Haynes/DirkWorks Records
32 What Does God Look Like Grascals/Mountain Home/Crossroads
33 The Back Of The Church Jerry Salley/Billy Blue Records
34 Holy Ghost Reaction Kevin & Kim Abney/Independent
35 A Day Carol Barham/MAC Records
36 Tough As A Pine Knot Jessica Horton/MAC Records
37 Praise The Lord Carroll Roberson/CRM Records
38 You’re Looking More Like You’re Father Journeys/Chapel Valley
39 Patiently Waiting Steve Bridgmon/Independent
40 Nobody is Too Bad Rhonda Richardson/MAC Records
