Congratulations to Pardoned and Christian Country Top 40 March 2020

Written by scoopsnews on February 17, 2020 – 1:56 pm -

Congratulations to PARDONED and The Top 40 Christian Country! Way to Go Guys on “Back To Back” Number 1’s!

Here is a list of the Top 40

Position Song Title Artist/Label

1 Down At The Altar Pardoned/Independent

2 Bright New Morning Marty Raybon/Independent

3 My Kind Of People MARK209/Independent

4 Deeper Gerald Crabb/Independent

5 Regardless Lisa Daggs/Serenity Records

6 The Saints Sing Their Way Back Home Carolina/Independent

7 That Crowded Little Room Tim Menzies/Daywind

8 Nothing At All High Road/ Billy Blue Records

9 I’m Reminded Dodsons/Independent

10 I’m Not Who I Used To Be Tonja Rose/Mansion

11 Wings Of Prayer Michael Combs/Independent

12 Blind Man In The Bleachers Aaron Wilburn/Independent

13 Put On The Whole Armor Of God Reed Brothers/NewStep Records

14 Thank You For Saving Me Phillips Family/Independent

15 We Will Stand Roger Barkley/Jr/Independent

16 If I Were In Your Shoes Chuck Day/NewStep Records

17 Heavenly Shores Mary James/Independent

18 Be The Witness Chosen/Independent

19 Glass Half Full Shellem Cline/Tire Swing Records

20 Near You Michael Lee & Rhonda Vincent/Red Hen

21 I’ve Come To Far Tammy Norris/Independent

22 Arms Opened Wide Corey Farlow/Big Catch Records

23 Born Again Eternal Vision/Sanctuary

24 Straight & Narrow Road Blood Bought/Independent

25 My Last Day Here MARK209/Independent

26 He Is There Jim Sheldon/Zenith Records

27 When I Come To You Lord Hunter May/ Independent

28 Who I Am Today Melissa Evans/ Chapel Valley

29 God Did It Greg Day/NewStep Records

30 Only The Beginning Bev McCann/Independent

31 That’s Heaven For Me Bruce Haynes/DirkWorks Records

32 What Does God Look Like Grascals/Mountain Home/Crossroads

33 The Back Of The Church Jerry Salley/Billy Blue Records

34 Holy Ghost Reaction Kevin & Kim Abney/Independent

35 A Day Carol Barham/MAC Records

36 Tough As A Pine Knot Jessica Horton/MAC Records

37 Praise The Lord Carroll Roberson/CRM Records

38 You’re Looking More Like You’re Father Journeys/Chapel Valley

39 Patiently Waiting Steve Bridgmon/Independent

40 Nobody is Too Bad Rhonda Richardson/MAC Records

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related