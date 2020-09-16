Congratulations to The Chigger Hill Boys & Terri and The Top 20 Bluegrass SGN SCOOPS October-2020

Written by scoopsnews on September 16, 2020 – 10:13 am -

Congratulations to The Chigger Hill Boys & Terri for Number 1 , “Tell The World That Jesus Saves”

1 Tell The World That Jesus Saves Chigger Hill Boys & Terri/Great Escape Records
2 Little Talk With Jesus Tonja Rose/Mansion
3 The Beggar and The King Britton Family/Independent
4 Lord, We Need You Primitive Quartet/Mountain Heritage
5 The Lost Sheep Eagle’s Wings/Independent
6 Ready To Serve Rochesters/Independent
7 He Hears My Every Prayer Jessica Horton/M.A.C.Records
8 Some Days I Feel Like David Lakeside/Independent
9 Beginning Again Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
10 Much More Than I Asked For King James Boys/Morning Glory Music
11
I Know The Tomb Is Empty
 Heaven’s Mountain Band/Family Music Group
12 I Want To Know More About My Lord Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records
13 God Of Second Chances High Road/New Day Records
14 Keep Yourself Alive Lizzy Long/Vine Records
15 Don’t Tune Him Out Whites/Independent
16 Thank God I’m Free Detty Sisters/Independent
17 There’s No Depression In Heaven Chuck Wagon Gang/Mountain Home/Crossroads
18 There Is A Place Walking By Faith/Independent
19 Keep On Living Eric Horner/Veritas
20 Use Me Lord Volume 5 /Morning Glory Music

Tags:
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Congratulations to The Chigger Hill Boys & Terri and The Top 20 Bluegrass SGN SCOOPS October-2020

Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.