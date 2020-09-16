Congratulations to The Chigger Hill Boys & Terri and The Top 20 Bluegrass SGN SCOOPS October-2020Written by scoopsnews on September 16, 2020 – 10:13 am -
Congratulations to The Chigger Hill Boys & Terri for Number 1 , “Tell The World That Jesus Saves”
|1
|Tell The World That Jesus Saves
|Chigger Hill Boys & Terri/Great Escape Records
|2
|Little Talk With Jesus
|Tonja Rose/Mansion
|3
|The Beggar and The King
|Britton Family/Independent
|4
|Lord, We Need You
|Primitive Quartet/Mountain Heritage
|5
|The Lost Sheep
|Eagle’s Wings/Independent
|6
|Ready To Serve
|Rochesters/Independent
|7
|He Hears My Every Prayer
|Jessica Horton/M.A.C.Records
|8
|Some Days I Feel Like David
|Lakeside/Independent
|9
|Beginning Again
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|10
|Much More Than I Asked For
|King James Boys/Morning Glory Music
|11
|
I Know The Tomb Is Empty
|Heaven’s Mountain Band/Family Music Group
|12
|I Want To Know More About My Lord
|Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records
|13
|God Of Second Chances
|High Road/New Day Records
|14
|Keep Yourself Alive
|Lizzy Long/Vine Records
|15
|Don’t Tune Him Out
|Whites/Independent
|16
|Thank God I’m Free
|Detty Sisters/Independent
|17
|There’s No Depression In Heaven
|Chuck Wagon Gang/Mountain Home/Crossroads
|18
|There Is A Place
|Walking By Faith/Independent
|19
|Keep On Living
|Eric Horner/Veritas
|20
|Use Me Lord
|Volume 5 /Morning Glory Music
Tags: SGN Scoops Top 20 Bluegrass
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Congratulations to The Chigger Hill Boys & Terri and The Top 20 Bluegrass SGN SCOOPS October-2020
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.