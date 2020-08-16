Congratulations to The Down East Boys and The SGN SCOOPS TOP 100

Written by scoopsnews on August 16, 2020 – 3:44 am -

Congratulations to The Down East Boys for the #1 song for September 2020, “Amazing Amounts Of Amazing Grace.”

Song Title Artist/Label
1 Amazing Amounts Of Amazing Grace Down East Boys/Crossroads
2 I Sang Myself Happy Old Time Preachers Qt/Family Music Group
3 Between The Prayer And The Answer LeFevre Quartet/Daywind
4 Fear Not Tribute Quartet/Daywind
5 This Grace Joseph Habedank/Daywind
6 How About You Whisnants/UIA
7 I Remember The Fish Greater Vision/Daywind
8 How Big Is God Medley Guardians/Stowtown
9 God Has Provided Himself A Lamb Mark Trammell Quartet/Crimson Road
10 Love Like I’m Leavin Gaither Vocal Band/Gaither Music
11 Without Jesus Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
12 Learning To Dance In The Rain Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gathier Music
13 Didn’t He Promise Lore Family/Crossroads
14 I’ll Never Get Over The Blood That I’m Under Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
15 Angels Sing My Victory Song Sunday Drive/Crossroads
16 Three Men On A Mountain Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
17 King Of Kings Kingsmen/Crossroads
18 Happy Glad Day Heart 2 Heart/Family Music Group
19 Never A Time Perrys/StowTown
20 Love Don’t 11th Hour/Crossroads
21 Behold The Lamb Bowling Family/River Hill Music
22 I Want To Live For Jesus Mylon Hayes Family/Independent
23 God Is Shaking Our Land Sweetwater Revival/Independent
24 Peace Like A River Master’s Voice/Crossroads
25 There Is A God Hyssongs/Chapel Valley
26 If This Altar Could Talk Williamson’s/Family Music Group
27 Til The End Freemans/Independent
28 I Got The Grace, He Gets The Glory Old Paths/Crossroads
29 The Healer In The Grave Talleys/Crossroads
30 After The Storm Erwins/StowTown
31 Grace Became Amazing Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident/Sony
32 Foundation Steve Hess & Southern Salvation/Mansion
33 Those Same Hands Gold City/Sony
34 Begins With You Wisecarvers/Crossroads
35 Victory Road Bibletones/Independent
36 Hallelujah Homecoming Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
37 The God I Serve Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
38 Eye Of The Storm Triumphant/StowTown
39 He’s Still There Lance Driskoll/Independent
40 City Of Gold Chronicle/Independent
41 Heavenly Music Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
42 I’ll Have To Run River’s Edge/Independent
43 I’m Saved Hoppers/Hopper Music Group
44 Preacher’s Daughter Pardoned/Mansion
45 I Believe The Book Legacy Five/Daywind
46 Great God Almighty The Sound/New Day Records
47 Hand On The Plow Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
48 I’m Traveling On Carolina Boys/Crossroads
49 Send Revival Josh and Ashley Franks/Independent
50 I Know Him Better Now Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
51 House Of God Taylors/Stowtown
52 Here I Am, Lord 4 Calvary Quartet/Independent
53 Water Walker Kramers/StowTown
54 You Can’t Ask Too Much Of My God Les Butler/Family Music Group
55 Leavin Littles/Independent
56 You’re Help Is On The Way Jason Crabb/Daywind
57 Can’t Wait To Hear The Sound Justified Quartet/Independent
58 Nothing But Three Bridges/Crossroads
59 Beginning Again Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
60 Forever Settled Inspirations/Crossroads
61 Blessed Assurance Walkers/Mansion
62 When I Leave It In Your Hands Billy Huddleston/Independent
63 Better Off There Browns/StowTown
64 At Midnight Cana’s Voice/StowTown
65 Jordan Nelons/Daywind
66 No Longer Slaves BattleCry/Chapel Valley
67 Little Talk With Jesus Tonja Rose/Mansion
68 God Is Good McKameys/Crossroads
69 Old Church Choir Ball Brothers/Independent
70 Into The Fold Hope’s Journey/Independent
71 I’ll Say Thanks John Whisnant/Independent
72 I’ll Praise You Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
73 Devil’s Hand Adam Crabb/Daywind
74 Mountaintop For Me Crabb Family/Daywind
75 I Can’t Quit Adam’s Family/Family Music Group
76 39 Chapters Later Liberty Quartet/Independent
77 Pray Til You Pray Through Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads
78 Retirement Home Ed Meadows/Independent
79 Starboard Side Judith Montgomery Family/Chapel Valley
80 Bold In The Boat Fields Of Grace/Independent
81 River Of Grace Zane & Donna King/Journey Records
82 We Need A Savior Cami Shrock/Independent
83 Capable Hands Michael Roberts/Independent
84 Climb BloodBought/Independent
85 Always Angels David Timms/Patterson Music Group
86 They Tried Doug Corum/Independent
87 1945 Inspirations/Crossroads
88 My Life A Testimony Johnson Edition/Independent
89 A New Look Blackwood Brothers/Daywind
90 Where Would I Be Blythe Family/Independent
91 A Wretch Like Me Lauren Talley/Crossroads
92 I Can Tell You The Time Dixie Melody Boys/ Independent
93 Mercy Came Running Chosen Road/Song Garden
94 It’s Always Too Soon Debra Perry & Jaidyns Call/Independent
95 We’re All Broken Dunaways/Independent
96 I Will Go Ferguson Family/Independent
97 In Jesus Name We Pray Port City Quartet/Independent
98 Somewhere Praying Bates Family/Independent
99 Harbor In The Time Of Storm Barber Family/Independent
100 What Grace Can Do Phillips Family/Independent

 

 


Tags:
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Congratulations to The Down East Boys and The SGN SCOOPS TOP 100

Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.