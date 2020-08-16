Congratulations to The Down East Boys and The SGN SCOOPS TOP 100

Congratulations to The Down East Boys and The SGN SCOOPS TOP 100Written by scoopsnews on August 16, 2020 – 3:44 am -
Congratulations to The Down East Boys for the #1 song for September 2020, “Amazing Amounts Of Amazing Grace.”
|Song Title
|Artist/Label
|1
|Amazing Amounts Of Amazing Grace
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|2
|I Sang Myself Happy
|Old Time Preachers Qt/Family Music Group
|3
|Between The Prayer And The Answer
|LeFevre Quartet/Daywind
|4
|Fear Not
|Tribute Quartet/Daywind
|5
|This Grace
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|6
|How About You
|Whisnants/UIA
|7
|I Remember The Fish
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|8
|How Big Is God Medley
|Guardians/Stowtown
|9
|God Has Provided Himself A Lamb
|Mark Trammell Quartet/Crimson Road
|10
|Love Like I’m Leavin
|Gaither Vocal Band/Gaither Music
|11
|Without Jesus
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|12
|Learning To Dance In The Rain
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gathier Music
|13
|Didn’t He Promise
|Lore Family/Crossroads
|14
|I’ll Never Get Over The Blood That I’m Under
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|15
|Angels Sing My Victory Song
|Sunday Drive/Crossroads
|16
|Three Men On A Mountain
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|17
|King Of Kings
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|18
|Happy Glad Day
|Heart 2 Heart/Family Music Group
|19
|Never A Time
|Perrys/StowTown
|20
|Love Don’t
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|21
|Behold The Lamb
|Bowling Family/River Hill Music
|22
|I Want To Live For Jesus
|Mylon Hayes Family/Independent
|23
|God Is Shaking Our Land
|Sweetwater Revival/Independent
|24
|Peace Like A River
|Master’s Voice/Crossroads
|25
|There Is A God
|Hyssongs/Chapel Valley
|26
|If This Altar Could Talk
|Williamson’s/Family Music Group
|27
|Til The End
|Freemans/Independent
|28
|I Got The Grace, He Gets The Glory
|Old Paths/Crossroads
|29
|The Healer In The Grave
|Talleys/Crossroads
|30
|After The Storm
|Erwins/StowTown
|31
|Grace Became Amazing
|Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident/Sony
|32
|Foundation
|Steve Hess & Southern Salvation/Mansion
|33
|Those Same Hands
|Gold City/Sony
|34
|Begins With You
|Wisecarvers/Crossroads
|35
|Victory Road
|Bibletones/Independent
|36
|Hallelujah Homecoming
|Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
|37
|The God I Serve
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|38
|Eye Of The Storm
|Triumphant/StowTown
|39
|He’s Still There
|Lance Driskoll/Independent
|40
|City Of Gold
|Chronicle/Independent
|41
|Heavenly Music
|Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
|42
|I’ll Have To Run
|River’s Edge/Independent
|43
|I’m Saved
|Hoppers/Hopper Music Group
|44
|Preacher’s Daughter
|Pardoned/Mansion
|45
|I Believe The Book
|Legacy Five/Daywind
|46
|Great God Almighty
|The Sound/New Day Records
|47
|Hand On The Plow
|Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
|48
|I’m Traveling On
|Carolina Boys/Crossroads
|49
|Send Revival
|Josh and Ashley Franks/Independent
|50
|I Know Him Better Now
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|51
|House Of God
|Taylors/Stowtown
|52
|Here I Am, Lord
|4 Calvary Quartet/Independent
|53
|Water Walker
|Kramers/StowTown
|54
|You Can’t Ask Too Much Of My God
|Les Butler/Family Music Group
|55
|Leavin
|Littles/Independent
|56
|You’re Help Is On The Way
|Jason Crabb/Daywind
|57
|Can’t Wait To Hear The Sound
|Justified Quartet/Independent
|58
|Nothing But
|Three Bridges/Crossroads
|59
|Beginning Again
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|60
|Forever Settled
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|61
|Blessed Assurance
|Walkers/Mansion
|62
|When I Leave It In Your Hands
|Billy Huddleston/Independent
|63
|Better Off There
|Browns/StowTown
|64
|At Midnight
|Cana’s Voice/StowTown
|65
|Jordan
|Nelons/Daywind
|66
|No Longer Slaves
|BattleCry/Chapel Valley
|67
|Little Talk With Jesus
|Tonja Rose/Mansion
|68
|God Is Good
|McKameys/Crossroads
|69
|Old Church Choir
|Ball Brothers/Independent
|70
|Into The Fold
|Hope’s Journey/Independent
|71
|I’ll Say Thanks
|John Whisnant/Independent
|72
|I’ll Praise You
|Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
|73
|Devil’s Hand
|Adam Crabb/Daywind
|74
|Mountaintop For Me
|Crabb Family/Daywind
|75
|I Can’t Quit
|Adam’s Family/Family Music Group
|76
|39 Chapters Later
|Liberty Quartet/Independent
|77
|Pray Til You Pray Through
|Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads
|78
|Retirement Home
|Ed Meadows/Independent
|79
|Starboard Side
|Judith Montgomery Family/Chapel Valley
|80
|Bold In The Boat
|Fields Of Grace/Independent
|81
|River Of Grace
|Zane & Donna King/Journey Records
|82
|We Need A Savior
|Cami Shrock/Independent
|83
|Capable Hands
|Michael Roberts/Independent
|84
|Climb
|BloodBought/Independent
|85
|Always Angels
|David Timms/Patterson Music Group
|86
|They Tried
|Doug Corum/Independent
|87
|1945
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|88
|My Life A Testimony
|Johnson Edition/Independent
|89
|A New Look
|Blackwood Brothers/Daywind
|90
|Where Would I Be
|Blythe Family/Independent
|91
|A Wretch Like Me
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|92
|I Can Tell You The Time
|Dixie Melody Boys/ Independent
|93
|Mercy Came Running
|Chosen Road/Song Garden
|94
|It’s Always Too Soon
|Debra Perry & Jaidyns Call/Independent
|95
|We’re All Broken
|Dunaways/Independent
|96
|I Will Go
|Ferguson Family/Independent
|97
|In Jesus Name We Pray
|Port City Quartet/Independent
|98
|Somewhere Praying
|Bates Family/Independent
|99
|Harbor In The Time Of Storm
|Barber Family/Independent
|100
|What Grace Can Do
|Phillips Family/Independent
