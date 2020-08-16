Congratulations to The Down East Boys and The SGN SCOOPS TOP 100

Written by scoopsnews on August 16, 2020 – 3:44 am -

Congratulations to The Down East Boys for the #1 song for September 2020, “Amazing Amounts Of Amazing Grace.”

Song Title Artist/Label 1 Amazing Amounts Of Amazing Grace Down East Boys/Crossroads 2 I Sang Myself Happy Old Time Preachers Qt/Family Music Group 3 Between The Prayer And The Answer LeFevre Quartet/Daywind 4 Fear Not Tribute Quartet/Daywind 5 This Grace Joseph Habedank/Daywind 6 How About You Whisnants/UIA 7 I Remember The Fish Greater Vision/Daywind 8 How Big Is God Medley Guardians/Stowtown 9 God Has Provided Himself A Lamb Mark Trammell Quartet/Crimson Road 10 Love Like I’m Leavin Gaither Vocal Band/Gaither Music 11 Without Jesus Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind 12 Learning To Dance In The Rain Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gathier Music 13 Didn’t He Promise Lore Family/Crossroads 14 I’ll Never Get Over The Blood That I’m Under Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads 15 Angels Sing My Victory Song Sunday Drive/Crossroads 16 Three Men On A Mountain Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown 17 King Of Kings Kingsmen/Crossroads 18 Happy Glad Day Heart 2 Heart/Family Music Group 19 Never A Time Perrys/StowTown 20 Love Don’t 11th Hour/Crossroads 21 Behold The Lamb Bowling Family/River Hill Music 22 I Want To Live For Jesus Mylon Hayes Family/Independent 23 God Is Shaking Our Land Sweetwater Revival/Independent 24 Peace Like A River Master’s Voice/Crossroads 25 There Is A God Hyssongs/Chapel Valley 26 If This Altar Could Talk Williamson’s/Family Music Group 27 Til The End Freemans/Independent 28 I Got The Grace, He Gets The Glory Old Paths/Crossroads 29 The Healer In The Grave Talleys/Crossroads 30 After The Storm Erwins/StowTown 31 Grace Became Amazing Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident/Sony 32 Foundation Steve Hess & Southern Salvation/Mansion 33 Those Same Hands Gold City/Sony 34 Begins With You Wisecarvers/Crossroads 35 Victory Road Bibletones/Independent 36 Hallelujah Homecoming Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind 37 The God I Serve Karen Peck & New River/Daywind 38 Eye Of The Storm Triumphant/StowTown 39 He’s Still There Lance Driskoll/Independent 40 City Of Gold Chronicle/Independent 41 Heavenly Music Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden 42 I’ll Have To Run River’s Edge/Independent 43 I’m Saved Hoppers/Hopper Music Group 44 Preacher’s Daughter Pardoned/Mansion 45 I Believe The Book Legacy Five/Daywind 46 Great God Almighty The Sound/New Day Records 47 Hand On The Plow Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley 48 I’m Traveling On Carolina Boys/Crossroads 49 Send Revival Josh and Ashley Franks/Independent 50 I Know Him Better Now Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind 51 House Of God Taylors/Stowtown 52 Here I Am, Lord 4 Calvary Quartet/Independent 53 Water Walker Kramers/StowTown 54 You Can’t Ask Too Much Of My God Les Butler/Family Music Group 55 Leavin Littles/Independent 56 You’re Help Is On The Way Jason Crabb/Daywind 57 Can’t Wait To Hear The Sound Justified Quartet/Independent 58 Nothing But Three Bridges/Crossroads 59 Beginning Again Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music 60 Forever Settled Inspirations/Crossroads 61 Blessed Assurance Walkers/Mansion 62 When I Leave It In Your Hands Billy Huddleston/Independent 63 Better Off There Browns/StowTown 64 At Midnight Cana’s Voice/StowTown 65 Jordan Nelons/Daywind 66 No Longer Slaves BattleCry/Chapel Valley 67 Little Talk With Jesus Tonja Rose/Mansion 68 God Is Good McKameys/Crossroads 69 Old Church Choir Ball Brothers/Independent 70 Into The Fold Hope’s Journey/Independent 71 I’ll Say Thanks John Whisnant/Independent 72 I’ll Praise You Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA 73 Devil’s Hand Adam Crabb/Daywind 74 Mountaintop For Me Crabb Family/Daywind 75 I Can’t Quit Adam’s Family/Family Music Group 76 39 Chapters Later Liberty Quartet/Independent 77 Pray Til You Pray Through Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads 78 Retirement Home Ed Meadows/Independent 79 Starboard Side Judith Montgomery Family/Chapel Valley 80 Bold In The Boat Fields Of Grace/Independent 81 River Of Grace Zane & Donna King/Journey Records 82 We Need A Savior Cami Shrock/Independent 83 Capable Hands Michael Roberts/Independent 84 Climb BloodBought/Independent 85 Always Angels David Timms/Patterson Music Group 86 They Tried Doug Corum/Independent 87 1945 Inspirations/Crossroads 88 My Life A Testimony Johnson Edition/Independent 89 A New Look Blackwood Brothers/Daywind 90 Where Would I Be Blythe Family/Independent 91 A Wretch Like Me Lauren Talley/Crossroads 92 I Can Tell You The Time Dixie Melody Boys/ Independent 93 Mercy Came Running Chosen Road/Song Garden 94 It’s Always Too Soon Debra Perry & Jaidyns Call/Independent 95 We’re All Broken Dunaways/Independent 96 I Will Go Ferguson Family/Independent 97 In Jesus Name We Pray Port City Quartet/Independent 98 Somewhere Praying Bates Family/Independent 99 Harbor In The Time Of Storm Barber Family/Independent 100 What Grace Can Do Phillips Family/Independent

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related